Digital Education Content Market Size to Grow by USD 47.10 Billion|47% of the market growth will originate from North America|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Digital Education Content Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report also projects the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 47.10 billion from 2021 to 2026. The digital education content market will also witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 11.94% during the projected period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices is driving the digital education content market growth positively. However, the increased availability of open educational resources may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Education Content Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digital Education Content Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.94% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 47.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.34 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, China, US, Canada, Germany, and UK Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Apollo Global Management Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Echo360 Inc., Edutech, MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Purdue University, TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Digital Education Content Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on innovation and technological advancements to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The digital education content market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Adobe Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Apollo Global Management Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Echo360 Inc., Edutech, MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Purdue University, TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital education content market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Digital Education Content Market Segment Highlights

End-user

Geography

Digital Education Content Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global digital education content market as a part of the global education market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the digital education content market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

Digital Education Content Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital education content market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital education content market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital education content market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital education content market vendors

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Higher Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adobe Inc.

10.4 Apollo Global Management Inc.

10.5 Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

10.6 MPS Ltd.

10.7 New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

10.8 NIIT Ltd.

10.9 Pearson Plc

10.10 Providence Equity Partners LLC

10.11 TAL Education Group

10.12 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

