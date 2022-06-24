Digital Education Content Market Size to Grow by USD 47.10 Billion|47% of the market growth will originate from North America|Technavio
NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Digital Education Content Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report also projects the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 47.10 billion from 2021 to 2026. The digital education content market will also witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 11.94% during the projected period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices is driving the digital education content market growth positively. However, the increased availability of open educational resources may impede the market growth.
Digital Education Content Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.94%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 47.10 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.34
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, China, US, Canada, Germany, and UK
Performing market contribution
North America at 47%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Adobe Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Apollo Global Management Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Echo360 Inc., Edutech, MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Purdue University, TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Digital Education Content Market Vendor Landscape
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on innovation and technological advancements to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The digital education content market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Adobe Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Apollo Global Management Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Echo360 Inc., Edutech, MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Purdue University, TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital education content market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Digital Education Content Market Segment Highlights
End-user
Geography
Digital Education Content Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global digital education content market as a part of the global education market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the digital education content market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.
The report also covers the following areas:
Digital Education Content Market Takeaways
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist digital education content market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the digital education content market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the digital education content market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital education content market vendors
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Higher Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Adobe Inc.
10.4 Apollo Global Management Inc.
10.5 Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
10.6 MPS Ltd.
10.7 New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.
10.8 NIIT Ltd.
10.9 Pearson Plc
10.10 Providence Equity Partners LLC
10.11 TAL Education Group
10.12 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
