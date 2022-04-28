U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

Digital Education Content Market Size to Grow by USD 47.10 Billion| Rapid Penetration Of Internet-enabled Devices to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Education Content Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the digital education content market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 47.10 billion. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 11.94% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Education Content Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Digital Education Content Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 11.94%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 47.10 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.34

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, China, US, Canada, Germany, and UK

Performing market contribution

North America at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Apollo Global Management Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Echo360 Inc., Edutech, MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Purdue University, TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices is one of the key drivers supporting the digital education content market growth. With the rapid development of high-speed internet infrastructure in emerging economies such as India and China, the education system in these countries is increasingly emulating developed economies such as the US and the UK by adopting digital education. These factors will drive the digital education content market growth during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: Increased availability of open educational resources is one of the factors hampering the digital education content market growth. There is a wide availability of educational resources online, licensed by teachers and educational institutions, which has been a key threat to the global digital education content market over the last few years.Learners can avail of advanced-level course certification by paying a nominal fee. Thus, such easy accessibility of educational resources will hamper the digital education content market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report!

Key Market Segment Highlights

The digital education content market report is segmented by End-user (K-12 and Higher Education) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, China, US, Canada, Germany, and UK). The K-12 segment will account for the largest digital education content market share in 2021. The involvement of digital education technology in K-12 education is primarily in the form of digital textbooks. Moreover, owing to its flexibility and other benefits, online testing and assessment are gradually gaining traction in the K-12 digital education content market. Such increasing adoption of K-12 education will drive the digital education content market growth during the forecast period.

North America will be the leading region with 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. 47% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the digital education content market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The increasing acceptance of online degrees will fuel the digital education content market growth in North America over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Competitive Landscape

The digital education content market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on innovation and technological advancements to compete in the market. Companies such as Adobe Inc. are offering products, services, and solutions that enable the customers to create, publish, and promote content from anywhere. The company also provides the digital education content authoring tool Adobe Captivate which enables educational institutions to create and design a range of digital education content.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Digital Marketing Courses Market by Courses and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

M-learning Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Education Market in India by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Higher Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 10.4 Apollo Global Management Inc.

  • 10.5 Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

  • 10.6 MPS Ltd.

  • 10.7 New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

  • 10.8 NIIT Ltd.

  • 10.9 Pearson Plc

  • 10.10 Providence Equity Partners LLC

  • 10.11 TAL Education Group

  • 10.12 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-education-content-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-47-10-billion-rapid-penetration-of-internet-enabled-devices-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301534435.html

SOURCE Technavio

