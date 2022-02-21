U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.12
    +1.05 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.70
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3611
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8680
    -0.1070 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,809.05
    +562.78 (+1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.75
    -45.03 (-4.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,504.93
    -8.69 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Digital Education Market to Garner USD 107.25 billion by 2030 - Global Insights on Technologies, Winning Strategies, Growth Drivers, Competitive Landscape, Key Stakeholders, and Investment Opportunities: The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Growing demand for game-based learning and an increase in the adoption of adaptive learning would generate new opportunities for the digital education market.

Dallas, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global digital education market is expected to grow from USD 7.78 Billion in 2020 to USD 107.25 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Education is one of the most important sectors in the world that has seen substantial transformations in recent years. Digital Education is the solution for this global scourge of education. It is especially beneficial to underdeveloped countries, which have long struggled with issues of access and affordability. Digital education is defined as an innovative technique of incorporating digital technology and tools into the teaching and learning process and is also known as Technology Enhanced Learning (TEL) or digital learning. The term "digital education" refers to the creative use of technology to exchange ideas and reach a wider audience. The key drivers of the digital education industry include increasing internet penetration, time constraints experienced by aspirants, geographical obstacles in attending physical classes, and the low cost of online instruction. Furthermore, as the demand for high-quality certification grows, more people are turning to digital learning programmes.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12630

The increasing usage of smartphones, the rise in internet penetration across the globe, engaging teaching methods, availability to global material, and educators' important aspects driving market expansion are all major reasons driving market growth. Personalized learning, effective self-directed learning skills, sharpened critical thinking skills, self-motivation, and expanded learning possibilities are the fundamental qualities of digital education for students and professionals.

Key players operating in the global digital education market are Alison, Coursera, Edmodo, Edureka, edX, Federica EU, FutureLearn, Intellipaat, Iversity, Jigsaw Academy, Kadenze, Khan Academy, LinkedIn, Linkstreet Learning, Miríadax, NovoEd, Pluralsight, Udacity, Udemy and XuetangX among others. To enhance their market position in the global digital education market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

• In response to the COVID-19, Coursera announced an initiative in March 2020 to assist universities and colleges in delivering learning online. Through Coursera for Campus, the business has stated that it will provide free access to the course catalogue to all impacted universities around the world. Universities can sign up and give their students access to Coursera's leading university and business partners' more than 3,800 courses and 400 specialties.

For more information in the analysis of this report, speak to research analyst: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12630

The science, technology, engineering, & mathematics (STEM) segment dominated the market with a market share of around 66% and the market value of around 5.13 billion in 2020.

The course type segment is divided into business management, science, technology, engineering, & mathematics. The science, technology, engineering, & mathematics (STEM) segment dominated the market with a market share of around 66% and the market value of around 5.13 billion in 2020. Computer science, health and medicine, engineering, chemistry, and physics are a few of the scientific and technology subjects available. Computer science and programming are both concerned with the development and testing of algorithm-based computational systems. The growing use of IoT in companies demands the hiring of trained workers who can manage data using a variety of tools, methodologies, and programming languages. Companies have begun to rely on digital education platforms to upskill their employees, which has resulted in a surge in the use of computer science and programming courses in recent years.

The instructor-led online education segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 32% over the forecast period.

The learning type segment is divided into instructor-led, self-paced. The instructor-led online education segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 32% over the forecast period. Instructor-led online education involves the delivery of content to students by the instructor, who delivers direct instructions to students, either individually or in groups, at some time during the course. The demand for instructor-led online education is predicted to rise as students become more aware of the benefits of instructor-led education.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12630

The academic institutions and individuals segment dominated the market, accounting for around 70% of global revenue in 2020.

The end user segment is divided into enterprises, individuals, and academic institutions. In 2020, the academic institutions and individuals segment dominated the market, accounting for around 70% of global revenue.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Digital Education Market

• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, North America region emerged as the largest market for the global digital education market with a market share of around 35.8% and a market value of around 2.79 billion in 2020. North America leads the digital education market, owing to a growing need to improve employee skills and student technicalities, increased scalability through online learning, rising demand for distance education and government initiatives, and increased penetration of handheld devices in this region.

Direct purchase a single user copy of the report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12630/single

About the report:

The global digital education market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tensions Rise as Russian Security Council Meets: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he’s considering an appeal for official recognition from separatists in east Ukraine, a move that would likely torpedo European-mediated peace talks and further escalate tensions with the West.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks, U.S. Futures Fall on U.S.-Russia Tensi

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Elon Musk Has News That Will Delight Tesla Fans

    The manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles will carry out a life-size experiment recently tested in Berlin at its new Texan production site.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • ‘I’m in dire need of help.’ I have $140K in student loans, and recently had to quit my job making $125K because I have anxiety. What should I do?

    Now I’m making nearly 50% less of what I was making before and I’m currently in a Chapter 13 bankruptcy. Please tell me how I can get assistance with my student loans. Need help with student loans or other debt?

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Now and Never Sell

    Fear of slowing bottom-line growth has been tough on Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) stock price. Most of Shopify's recent plunge happened in response to forward-looking guidance outlined during the fourth-quarter earnings call management held on Feb 16, 2022. In a nutshell, the company warned investors to expect heavier than expected investments into fulfillment services.

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • Oil prices swing on hopes of easing Ukraine tension

    Oil prices tumbled and then recovered in volatile trading on Monday after French president Emmanuel Macron said the US and Russian presidents had agreed in principle to a meeting over Ukraine.

  • 3 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks broadly have been trading at sky-high valuations lately. Ford (NYSE: F) stock trades at a significant discount compared to some pure-play EV companies -- and it may continue to for a while. The giant automaker's ongoing transition to electric vehicles may not be easy.

  • Housing prices and interest rates ‘aren’t going back down,’ expert says

    Mortgage rates surged to the highest level in two years, leaving homebuyers on high alert as further increases loom.

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Fall on U.S.-Russia Tensions: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks dropped with U.S. equity futures as a standoff over Ukraine hardened and hopes faltered for a summit between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks, U.S. Futures Fall on U.S.-Russia Tensions: Markets WrapEthereum Founder Buterin

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • Ponzi scheme behind patriotic vodka, once featured on ‘Fox & Friends,’ scammed investors out of $900,000 to pay IRS and Amex bills, prosecutors say

    A Connecticut businessman has pleaded guilty to operating an unpatriotic Ponzi scheme that pocketed $900,000 from investors looking to buy a pro-veteran vodka company. Brian Hughes, 57, of Madison, Conn., admitted raising money to buy Salute American Vodka and then expand it, then going on to use much of the money to pay his own credit-card debt and tax bill. Hughes also admitted cheating investors by purportedly raising money on behalf of another liquor company to which he had no connection.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • 2 Reasons Shareholders Should Love GE's Annual Report

    Earlier this month, General Electric (NYSE: GE) filed its annual report with the SEC. While many investors ignore big SEC filings, due to their length and complexity, they often contain important tidbits -- if you dig far enough. GE's 2021 annual report had two pieces of very good news for shareholders.

  • fuboTV Q4 Earnings Preview: Profit Margins Will Take Center Stage

    The sports-centric streaming alternative for cable TV fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is growing revenue and subscribers explosively. Let's take a closer look at what investors might expect on Wednesday. Interestingly, fuboTV already reported some preliminary results for Q4 on Jan. 10.