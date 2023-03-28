U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

Digital education publishing market in US to grow at a CAGR of 15.93% from 2020 to 2025: Competitive price of digital educational content will drive growth - Technavio

PR Newswire
·7 min read

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the digital education publishing market in US is estimated to grow by USD 2.83 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.93%, according to Technavio. The competitive price of digital educational content is driving the market growth. Vendors are shifting to digital platforms to reduce operational costs, such as expenditure on raw materials, machinery, and labor. The digital format enables vendors to provide updated content within a short period of time. Students can purchase textbooks directly from the publisher or online distributor through smartphones or computers, thus eliminating middle-men costs in the process. These factors will fuel the growth of the digital education publishing market in US during the forecast period. To understand more about the digital education publishing market in US, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Education Publishing Market in US
Digital education publishing market in US - Key challenges

  • Availability of open-source material

  • Constraints related to the digitization of educational content

  • Threat from the self-publishing industry

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

Digital education publishing market in US – Segmentation

The market is segmented into product (digital textbooks, digital assessment books, and others) and end-user (K12, higher education, and corporate and skill-based). The digital textbooks segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. A digital textbook is an e-book that can be used as a substitute for printed textbooks in the K-12, higher education, and corporate segments. The demand for digital textbooks is increasing, as these textbooks are less expensive than printed textbooks. The prices of printed textbooks have increased significantly in recent years. Moreover, digital textbooks can be downloaded on devices such as mobile phones and tablets, which enables students to access educational content according to their convenience. Vendors are also shifting to digital platforms to lower their operational costs. The demand for digital education content publishing will increase during the forecast period, as many higher education institutes will introduce e-learning courses. Factors such as increasing e-learning enrollments and the proliferation of internet-enabled smart devices are also expected to growth of the segment during the forecast period.

For highlights on market segmentation analysis, download a sample!

Digital education publishing market in US - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as investments in R&D and launching new products. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Cengage Learning Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, and Scholastic Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Cengage Learning Inc. - The company offers learning solutions to higher education, professional, library reference, and school markets. It also offers e-books, print books, test prep, English language teaching, library references, and others.

  • Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers services to authors, researchers, academics, educators, librarians, and readers across the world. It also offers publishing services and publishes imprints, books, journals, and others.

  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - The company offers PreK-12 educational content and services. It combines digital innovation and research to make learning more engaging and effective. In addition, the company offers core, supplemental, and intervention solutions, professional services, and assessment.

The report on the digital education publishing market in US provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report

What are the key data covered in this report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital education publishing market in US between 2021 and 2025

  • Precise estimation of the size of the digital education publishing market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The predicted growth for the digital education content market size from 2022 to 2027 is USD 42.13 billion at a progressing CAGR of 10.52%. The rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices is notably driving the digital education content market growth, although factors such as increased availability of open educational resources may impede the market growth.

The digital content market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 694.88 billion. Digital transformation across sectors is notably driving market growth, although factors such as the limitations with regard to content availability may impede the market growth.

Digital Education Publishing Market Scope in US

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.93%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.83 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2020-2021 (%)

14.85

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Cengage Learning Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, and Scholastic Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Digital textbooks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Digital assessment books - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • K12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Corporate and skill based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Cengage Learning Inc.

  • Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG

  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

  • Instructure Inc.

  • John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • McGraw Hill Education Inc.

  • NIIT Ltd.

  • Pearson Plc

  • RELX Plc

  • Scholastic Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-education-publishing-market-in-us-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-15-93-from-2020-to-2025-competitive-price-of-digital-educational-content-will-drive-growth---technavio-301781053.html

SOURCE Technavio

