Digital Educational Publishing Market Size in Europe to Grow by USD 2.65 billion | 34% of Market Growth to Originate from UK | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Digital Educational Publishing Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 14.44% in 2021 at a CAGR of 15.58% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (K-12, higher education, and corporate and skill-based) and geography (UK, Germany, Sweden, Austria, and the Rest of Europe).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Educational Publishing Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendor Insights and Scope

The digital educational publishing market in Europe is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Lagardere SCA, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, and Scholastic Inc., among others.

The report also covers the following areas:

Geographical Market Analysis

The UK will provide maximum growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period. According to our research, the country will contribute to 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of international students enrolling in online degrees will facilitate the digital educational publishing market growth in the UK over the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The K-12 segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Many K-12 schools have shifted from printed textbook content to digital educational content. Primary- and secondary-level educational institutions are adopting an interactive, example-oriented approach to learning. Hence, several vendors are emphasizing digital content offerings.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The innovative marketing strategies by digital education content publishers are driving the growth of the digital educational publishing market in Europe. Major digital educational publishers in the market are promoting the adoption of digital textbooks and content. The implementation of such innovative strategies in terms of product offerings and technology is expected to drive the growth of the digital educational publishing market in Europe during the forecast period.

The high availability of open-source material will challenge the digital educational publishing market in Europe. Open-source learning material and massive open online courses (MOOCs) offer free educational content to consumers. They offer flexibility in terms of accessibility and course duration. MOOCs are increasingly emerging as a viable alternative to schools. Thus, the rising popularity of MOOCs and open-source learning is expected to challenge the growth of the digital educational publishing market in Europe during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital educational publishing market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the digital educational publishing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital educational publishing market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital educational publishing market vendors in Europe

Digital Educational Publishing Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.58% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.44 Regional analysis UK, Germany, Sweden, Austria, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution UK at 34% Key consumer countries UK, Germany, Sweden, Austria, and Switzerland Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Lagardere SCA, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, and Scholastic Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

