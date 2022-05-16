U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

Digital Educational Publishing Market Size in Europe to Grow by USD 2.65 billion | 34% of Market Growth to Originate from UK | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Digital Educational Publishing Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 14.44% in 2021 at a CAGR of 15.58% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (K-12, higher education, and corporate and skill-based) and geography (UK, Germany, Sweden, Austria, and the Rest of Europe).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Educational Publishing Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Educational Publishing Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights related to the market, Read our Sample Report

Vendor Insights and Scope

The digital educational publishing market in Europe is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Lagardere SCA, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, and Scholastic Inc., among others.

The report also covers the following areas:

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read a Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

The UK will provide maximum growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period. According to our research, the country will contribute to 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of international students enrolling in online degrees will facilitate the digital educational publishing market growth in the UK over the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. View our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The K-12 segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Many K-12 schools have shifted from printed textbook content to digital educational content. Primary- and secondary-level educational institutions are adopting an interactive, example-oriented approach to learning. Hence, several vendors are emphasizing digital content offerings.

View a Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The innovative marketing strategies by digital education content publishers are driving the growth of the digital educational publishing market in Europe. Major digital educational publishers in the market are promoting the adoption of digital textbooks and content. The implementation of such innovative strategies in terms of product offerings and technology is expected to drive the growth of the digital educational publishing market in Europe during the forecast period.

The high availability of open-source material will challenge the digital educational publishing market in Europe. Open-source learning material and massive open online courses (MOOCs) offer free educational content to consumers. They offer flexibility in terms of accessibility and course duration. MOOCs are increasingly emerging as a viable alternative to schools. Thus, the rising popularity of MOOCs and open-source learning is expected to challenge the growth of the digital educational publishing market in Europe during the forecast period.

Download a sample for highlights on market drivers & challenges impacting the market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist digital educational publishing market growth in Europe during the next five years

  • Estimation of the digital educational publishing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the digital educational publishing market in Europe

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital educational publishing market vendors in Europe

Related Reports:

Magazine Publishing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Medical Publishing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Digital Educational Publishing Market Scope in Europe

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.58%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.65 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.44

Regional analysis

UK, Germany, Sweden, Austria, and Rest of Europe

Performing market contribution

UK at 34%

Key consumer countries

UK, Germany, Sweden, Austria, and Switzerland

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Lagardere SCA, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, and Scholastic Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Corporate and skill-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Sweden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Austria - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

  • Cengage Learning Inc.

  • Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG

  • Instructure Inc.

  • John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • Lagardere SCA

  • McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

  • Pearson Plc

  • RELX Plc

  • Scholastic Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-educational-publishing-market-size-in-europe-to-grow-by-usd-2-65-billion--34-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-uk--technavio-301546117.html

SOURCE Technavio

