Digital Element Lands Former Trade Desk Exec to Drive Expansion in the UK and Ireland

Latest Hire Fuels Growth In Europe As It Expands Privacy-Sensitive Data Offering

ATLANTA, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Element , the global IP geolocation and audience insights leader, today announced Lauren Brown as its new International Sales Director. In her new role, Lauren will be leading sales of Digital Element’s industry-leading ad tech products in the UK and Ireland.



Prior to joining Digital Element, Lauren served as the Director of Accounts at The Trade Desk. In that position, she was instrumental in driving sales of The Trade Desk’s wide array of products to brands and advertisers. She also worked with companies to fully understand how to effectively use the technology with The Trade Desk’s platform to run campaigns more efficiently.

Prior to The Trade Desk, Lauren worked at Yahoo, where she held the position of Head of Programmatic & Audience Advertising, UK. In this role, Lauren helped launch the company’s Yahoo Audience Ads, a self-service and managed service programmatic buying program for advertisers and agencies.

“I am so excited to be working with such a reputable and forward-thinking company as Digital Element,” said Lauren Brown. “There is so much data flooding the market right now, but as we know, not all data is created equal. The quality of Digital Element’s data is unmatched and leads to better outcomes for all companies and brands within the ad tech space.”

“Lauren is a great addition to our sales team as we look to expand our international presence within the ad-tech industry,” stated Jerrod Stoller, President of Digital Envoy. “Her reputation among peers is impeccable and her experience helping her clients solve challenges at The Trade Desk and Yahoo are a great foundation as we seek to grow our presence internationally.”

Ms. Brown is located in the United Kingdom and assumes her role immediately.

About Digital Element

Digital Element is the global IP geolocation and intelligence leader. In business for more than two decades, the company has unrivaled expertise in leveraging IP address insights to deliver new value to companies in a privacy-sensitive, transparent manner. Leveraged by the world’s most recognized brands, Digital Element provides clients with innovative solutions designed to optimize engagement across industries and applications, creating unique value at every consumer touchpoint. Many of the world’s largest websites, brands, security companies, ad networks, social media platforms and mobile publishers have trusted Digital Element’s technology to target advertising, localize content, enhance analytics, and manage content rights as well as detect and prevent online fraud.

Headquartered in Atlanta and London, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy, Inc .

