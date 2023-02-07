U.S. markets closed

Digital English language learning market recorded 15.4% growth between 2021 and 2022; Insights on top countries such as the UK, among others - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK is the leading market in Europe and contributes to the top education services among the different countries. The UK Educational Services sector comprises establishments that provide instruction and training in a wide variety of subjects. This instruction and training are provided by specialized establishments, such as schools, colleges, universities, and training centers. In the wake of the pandemic in 2020, most institutions of higher education have shuttered their physical campuses for the academic year and moved their summer sessions online. To know more, Buy the Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital English Language Learning Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital English Language Learning Market

In the first quarter of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the imposition of nationwide lockdowns imposed by the governments of several countries. These lockdowns led to the closure of academic institutions and offices. Even after the lockdowns were lifted during the second half of 2020, many offices remained closed to contain the spread of the disease. This, in turn, led to the need to improve the efficiency and productivity of non-academic and academic learners. Therefore, corporates started to spend significantly on professional development training of their existing employees to get a competitive edge. For more insights – Download a Sample Report!

The UK is one of the top key country contributors to the global digital English language learning market. The market is segmented by type (non-academic learners and academic learners), end-user (non-residential and residential), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The global digital English language learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.78% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 14.37 billion.

The major vendors for the global digital English language learning market include Benesse Holdings Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Chegg Inc., digital publishing AG, EF Education First Ltd., ELSA Co. Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., IXL Learning Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Sanako Oy, Transparent Language Inc., Voxy Inc., and WordDive Ltd. To know about the vendor offerings, Request a PDF Sample!

The rise in tourism is notably driving market growth, although factors such as high investments in digital learning infrastructure may impede the market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports –

  • The digital storytelling courses market size is expected to increase by USD 185.5 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62%. The report offers information on several market vendors, including Alphabet Inc., Ambedkar University Delhi, Coursera Inc., D and AD, edX LLC., Europass Teacher Academy SRL, FutureLearn Ltd., Harvard University, Nanyang Polytechnic, and National Geographic Society.

  • The digital content market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 694.88 billion. The digital content market report offers information on several market vendors, including Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Baidu Inc., Bloomberg L.P, Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, DISH Network Corp., Electronic Arts Inc., Gannett Co. Inc., iHeartMedia Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Netflix Inc.

Digital English Language Learning Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive market growth during the next five years

  • Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the digital English language learning industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of market vendors

Digital English Language Learning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

149

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 14.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

15.4

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Benesse Holdings Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Chegg Inc., digital publishing AG, EF Education First Ltd., ELSA Co. Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., IXL Learning Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Sanako Oy, Transparent Language Inc., Voxy Inc., and WordDive Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Non-academic learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Academic learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Cambridge University Press

  • 11.4 Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

  • 11.5 EF Education First Ltd.

  • 11.6 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

  • 11.7 IXL Learning Inc.

  • 11.8 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • 11.9 New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

  • 11.10 Oxford University Press

  • 11.11 Pearson Plc

  • 11.12 Sanako Oy

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Digital English Language Learning Market
Global Digital English Language Learning Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-english-language-learning-market-recorded-15-4-growth-between-2021-and-2022-insights-on-top-countries-such-as--the-uk-among-others--technavio-301738365.html

SOURCE Technavio

