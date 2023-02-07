Digital English language learning market recorded 15.4% growth between 2021 and 2022; Insights on top countries such as the UK, among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK is the leading market in Europe and contributes to the top education services among the different countries. The UK Educational Services sector comprises establishments that provide instruction and training in a wide variety of subjects. This instruction and training are provided by specialized establishments, such as schools, colleges, universities, and training centers. In the wake of the pandemic in 2020, most institutions of higher education have shuttered their physical campuses for the academic year and moved their summer sessions online. To know more, Buy the Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital English Language Learning Market

In the first quarter of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the imposition of nationwide lockdowns imposed by the governments of several countries. These lockdowns led to the closure of academic institutions and offices. Even after the lockdowns were lifted during the second half of 2020, many offices remained closed to contain the spread of the disease. This, in turn, led to the need to improve the efficiency and productivity of non-academic and academic learners. Therefore, corporates started to spend significantly on professional development training of their existing employees to get a competitive edge. For more insights – Download a Sample Report!

The UK is one of the top key country contributors to the global digital English language learning market. The market is segmented by type (non-academic learners and academic learners), end-user (non-residential and residential), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The global digital English language learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.78% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 14.37 billion.

The major vendors for the global digital English language learning market include Benesse Holdings Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Chegg Inc., digital publishing AG, EF Education First Ltd., ELSA Co. Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., IXL Learning Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Sanako Oy, Transparent Language Inc., Voxy Inc., and WordDive Ltd. To know about the vendor offerings, Request a PDF Sample!

The rise in tourism is notably driving market growth, although factors such as high investments in digital learning infrastructure may impede the market growth.

Digital English Language Learning Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital English language learning industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of market vendors

Digital English Language Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 149 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 14.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 15.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Benesse Holdings Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Chegg Inc., digital publishing AG, EF Education First Ltd., ELSA Co. Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., IXL Learning Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Sanako Oy, Transparent Language Inc., Voxy Inc., and WordDive Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

