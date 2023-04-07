Digital English Language Learning Market size to grow by USD 14.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the adoption of English as a global language - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital english language learning market is estimated to grow by USD 14.37 billion from 2021 to 2026 progressing at a CAGR of 16.78% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by adoption of English as a global language. English is spoken by 20% of the global population and is an official language in 39 countries around the globe and a co-official language in 34 countries. English is the common medium of instruction in multiple countries, even in the ones that have not declared it as their official language. Additionally, admission to internationally acclaimed universities requires basic proficiency in English. Numerous multinationals such as Airbus, Daimler-Chrysler, Renault, and Samsung have also adopted English as their official business language. Moreover, proficiency in language aids in smooth cross-border business communication. Hence, such factors contribute to the growth of the global market. Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios with forecast period (2022-2026). Download a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital English Language Learning Market

The report on the digital English language learning market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The digital English language learning market covers the following areas:

Digital English Language Learning Market Sizing

Digital English Language Learning Market Forecast

Digital English Language Learning Market Analysis

Digital English Language Learning Market 2022-2026 - Market Dynamics

Emerging Trends

The growing use of artificial intelligence and chatbots is one of the key market trends in the market.

Artificial intelligence helps in assimilating data from multiple sources and producing content, which is customized for students.

Therefore, the incorporation of artificial intelligence has revolutionized digital teaching methods and digital language learning solutions. For instance, in August 2019, Google launched an English Language Speech Assistant (ELSA), an artificial intelligence application, to improve English speaking skills in India. It uses speech recognition technology to help English learners with their pronunciation.

Furthermore, chatbots will aid in facilitating a conversation with a student via artificial intelligence and their use facilitates interactive learning, which will further support market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

Innovations in the wearable devices market are hindering the English language learning market growth.

Due to the increased sale of smartwatches and wristbands, smart footwear, jewelry, and wearable cameras, the global wearable devices market has witnessed rapid growth.

Product innovations in the market lead to the development of language translation and interpretation devices. These devices are known as hearables. They are in-ear devices that facilitate the instant translation of languages.

For instance, Waverly Labs has launched the Pilot speech translator, which eases communication between two persons who speak different languages.

Hence, the introduction of hearables and potential innovations in the global wearable devices market may hinder the growth of the global market.

Digital English Language Learning Market 2022-2026: Market Segmentation

The digital english language learning market analysis includes end-user (non-academic learners, academic learners), deployment (on-premise, cloud-based), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the non-academic learners segment will be significant for the growth of the digital english language learning market during the forecast period. The extensive use of English for corporate communication and international business operations contributes to the high demand for digital learning courses. The adoption of IELTS and TOEFL as benchmarks of language proficiency by multiple organizations further enhances the demand for digital English language learning courses among non-academic learners. Moreover, technological advances in developed nations have contributed to the adoption of self-paced learning among employees. Companies are building central libraries of multiple courses, which can be easily accessed via mobile phones and tablets. Hence, technological advances will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings:

Cambridge University Press - The company offers a digital English language learning platform for academic, business, professional, and vocational English.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - The company offers digital English language learning through National Geographic Learning.

EF Education First Ltd. - The company offers a digital English language learning platform through its brand EF English Live.

What are the key data covered in this Digital English Language Learning Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital English language learning market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the digital English language learning market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the digital English language learning market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the digital English language learning market vendors

