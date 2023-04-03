U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

Digital Evidence Management Market worth $13.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PR Newswire
·4 min read

CHICAGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Digital Evidence Management Market size is estimated at USD 7.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2028, according to report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as the increasing volume of digital evidence positively drive the growth of the Digital Evidence Management Market. Furthermore, government initiatives for digital evidence management also contribute to market growth.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Evidence Management Market"

321 - Tables
43 - Figures
254 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=137502457

By component, the software segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023

The Digital Evidence Management Market is segmented, by software, into evidence analytics and visualization; evidence security; and evidence collection, storage, and sharing. Evidence analytics and visualization software enable police forces, private investigators, and government agencies to enhance and digitize their entire evidence process by finding patterns that manage leads and predict criminal activities. Vendors offer a range of digital evidence management software for the imaging, processing, and investigation processes. For instance, the imaging software creates a replica of the data on a drive where investigators perform their investigation process while the original data remains untouched.

By service, the digital investigation and consulting segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023

Digital investigation and consulting service vendors provide industry, security, and risk experts who hold expertise in mitigating litigations and solving digital evidence legal issues. With a rapid increase in cases related to money laundering, the internet, and cybercrimes, digital investigation and consulting services assist organizations in tracking issues and reducing losses. Some of the digital investigation and consulting services include data recovery and protection, fraud investigation, and crisis management.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=137502457

By region, North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2023

North America has strong economic countries, such as the US and Canada, which offer the most significant and advanced technological infrastructure. North America is one of the major regional contributors to the global Digital Evidence Management Market in terms of market size. Significant players in this region, including IBM, Motorola Solutions, Axon, Oracle, and others, are among the primary drivers boosting the growth of the Digital Evidence Management Market in North America.

In the US, police departments understand the need for better quality in-car and body-wear cameras to collect clear video evidence. For example, In 2022, the Torrance Police Department entered into a five-year camera contract with Axon worth USD 2 million. Axon will provide 200 body-worn cameras and 50 in-car cameras in this deal. With such deals, various polices departments are focusing on their ability to gather on-scene evidence and its management. This increased adoption of new technology generates a massive amount of digital evidence, driving the growth of digital evidence management in North America.

Major players operating in digital evidence management are Panasonic (Japan), Motorola Solutions (US), NICE (Israel), OpenText (Canada), Axon (US), Genetec (Canada), Cellebrite (Israel), Safe Fleet (US), VIDIZMO (US), and IBM (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Blockchain Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Edge Security Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are moulded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™  or follow us on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact: 
Mr. Aashish Mehra 
MarketsandMarkets™ INC 
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430 
Northbrook, IL 60062 
USA: +1-888-600-6441 
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com 
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com 
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/digital-evidence-management-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/digital-evidence-management.asp

