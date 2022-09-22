U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

Digital Food Management Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 2.39 billion, Food Safety to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

0
·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Digital Food Management Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 14.98% in 2022 and a CAGR of 15.55% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (food safety, marketing, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Food Management Solutions Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Food Management Solutions Market 2022-2026

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The food safety segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Digital food safety (DFS) is the concept of converting and converging manual food safety practices into a centralized software solution. The growth of the food safety market segment is attributed to factor such as the growing importance and stringency of food safety standards, an increase in the involvement of government agencies in food safety via regulations, and the rising demand for analytical instruments in the food and beverage industry.

Find additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the digital food management solutions market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 46% of the global market growth. The US and Canada are the two major markets for digital food management solutions in North America. The rapid urbanization and the rising disposable income of the population will drive the digital food management solutions market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The digital food management solutions market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquiring regional or local vendors to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Agilysys Inc.

  • Apicbase NV

  • Aptus Systems Ltd.

  • Chetu Inc.

  • Computrition Inc.

  • Epicor Software Corp.

  • eZee Technosys Pvt. Ltd.

  • FlexiBake Ltd.

  • GOFRUGAL

  • iNECTA LLC

  • JAMIX Oy

  • KELLTON TECH

  • Kitchen Brains

  • Omega POS Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • SmartSuite Holdings LLC

  • SweetWARE

  • The CBORD Group Inc.

  • Toast Inc.

  • Vision Software Technologies Inc.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Key Market Drivers and Challenges

The growth of the foodservice industry is driving the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization has resulted in an increase in the disposable income of people globally. Hence, the demand for convenient and easy-to-prepare food products has increased. Foodservice establishments are focusing on maximizing profits, enhancing customer service, and reducing costs. The use of digital food management solutions helps in improving efficiency and reducing mismanagement of food delivery.

The increasing operational costs will challenge the digital food management solutions market during the forecast period. Customers prefer online food vendors that provide higher discounts. However, the increasing cost of food products and ingredients is driving the prices of food items. Thus, the unpredictability in the pricing of food items will have a negative impact on the profit margins of online on-demand food delivery services vendors.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and learn more insights about this market report. Technavio can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Related Reports

Retail E-Commerce Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The retail e-commerce software market share is expected to increase by USD 6.72 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Cloud-based Contact Center Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cloud-based contact center market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.97% from 2021 to 2026.

Digital Food Management Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.55%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.39 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.98

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Agilysys Inc., Apicbase NV, Aptus Systems Ltd., Chetu Inc., Computrition Inc., Epicor Software Corp., eZee Technosys Pvt. Ltd., FlexiBake Ltd., GOFRUGAL, iNECTA LLC, JAMIX Oy, KELLTON TECH, Kitchen Brains, Omega POS Inc., Oracle Corp., SmartSuite Holdings LLC, SweetWARE, The CBORD Group Inc., Toast Inc., and Vision Software Technologies Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Food safety - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Marketing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agilysys Inc.

  • 10.4 Aptus Systems Ltd.

  • 10.5 Chetu Inc.

  • 10.6 Computrition Inc.

  • 10.7 Epicor Software Corp.

  • 10.8 KELLTON TECH

  • 10.9 Kitchen Brains

  • 10.10 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.11 The CBORD Group Inc.

  • 10.12 Vision Software Technologies Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-food-management-solutions-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-39-billion-food-safety-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-application-segment---technavio-301629828.html

SOURCE Technavio

