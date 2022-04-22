Digital Forensics Market to reach US$ 23.62 Bn by 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Companies Covered in Digital Forensics Market are FireEye Inc., IBM Corporation, Micro Systemation AB, Cellebrite Ltd., KPMG, Ernst & Young, PwC, Deloitte, AccessData Group, Inc., LogRhythm, Binary Intelligence Technology Ltd.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Marketing Insights (FMI), the global digital forensics market is anticipated to rise at 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period from the year 2022 to 2030.



With the rising technical advancements, cloud computing solutions are getting popular world-wide. Being cost-effective, easily maintainable, and convenient for data storage and retrieval, cloud computing and cloud security solutions such as cloud network and digital forensics are gaining traction across the globe.

Despite having high demand, several factors such as lack of knowledge, budget constraints, unavailability of sufficient resources, and others, digital forensics solutions are confined in the SMEs.

Furthermore, factors such as non-operational manufacturing units during lock down, decreased manpower, unavailability of raw materials, and others have slowed down the market growth which is expected to go on till the end of this year.

FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global market, its various growth drivers, restraints, and potential.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3350

List of Key Players Covered in Digital Forensics Market are:

FireEye Inc.

IBM Corporation

Micro Systemation AB

Cellebrite Ltd.

KPMG

Ernst & Young

PwC

Deloitte

AccessData Group, Inc.

LogRhythm

Binary Intelligence Technology Ltd.



“Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in digital forensics coupled by the rising cyber threats is expected to steer the global digital forensics market growth during the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/digital-forensics-market

Story continues

Some of the key takeaways from the report are highlighted below-

Digital cloud forensics being most popular type of digital forensics solutions, is expected to witness highest growth of 14.7% CAGR during the forecast period

The increasing cases of cyber threats and attacks in the government, law enforcement, and others sectors is resulting in higher adoption of digital forensics solutions over the world

Component-wise software digital forensics solutions is set to register highest growth of CAGR 13.3% during the forecast period

Among the end users, government & law enforcement sector will maintain the lead, followed by the legal services firms throughout the forecast period

North America digital forensics market will lead other regions during the forecast period



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of novel coronavirus outbreak in the current year has negatively impacted the global digital forensic market. Various restraining factors such as closed manufacturing units, scarcity of raw materials, unavailability of labors, economic crisis, and others have declined the market growth.

Despite facing decreased demand due to the ongoing pandemic, the global digital forensics market has high potential to grow further.

According to FMI, the global market is expected to grow by both value and volume during the forecast period from the year 2022 to 2030.

Order a Complete Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/3350

Regional Insights

The U.S. digital forensics market is set to witness impressive growth over the coming years. The rising adoption of mobile devices for business continuity, such as cellphones, laptops, and USBs, has increased the incidence of cyberattacks in the United States.

Digital advancements coupled with increased usage of cloud-based solutions are catering to the market growth in China. With the growing requirement of storing critical data and minimizing cybercrimes, the market in China is expanding fast.

Digital Forensics Market by Region:

North America Digital Forensics Market

Latin America Digital Forensics Market

Europe Digital Forensics Market

East Asia Digital Forensics Market

South Asia & Pacific Digital Forensics Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Digital Forensics Market

Detailed Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Best Practices in Digital Forensics

3.3. Digital Forensics Innovation / Development Trends

3.4. Key Success Factors

4. Global Digital Forensics Market - Pricing Analysis

4.1. Pricing Analysis, By Component

4.1.1. Hardware Pricing Analysis

4.1.2. Software Pricing Analysis

4.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

TOC continued..!

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3350

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Cloud ERP Market Sales Surpassing US$ 277 Mn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Customer Revenue Optimization (CRO) Software Market to reach US$ 18.2 Bn by 2032 | Customer Revenue Optimization (CRO) Software Industry Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Forecast 2022-2032

Internet of Everything (IoE) Market Sales to reach US$ 3,335.1 Bn by the end of 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Mobile Augmented Reality Market projected to reach US$ 29.3 Bn by the end of 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

AI in IoT Market is forecasted to reach US$ 142.4 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/digital-forensics-market

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



