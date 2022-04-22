U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,371.50
    -19.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,573.00
    -136.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,658.25
    -70.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.50
    -9.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.10
    -0.69 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.00
    +6.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.66
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +2.36 (+11.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3022
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6200
    +0.2640 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,411.09
    -1,291.27 (-3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.71
    -30.21 (-3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,051.87
    -501.19 (-1.82%)
     

Digital Forensics Market to reach US$ 23.62 Bn by 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Companies Covered in Digital Forensics Market are FireEye Inc., IBM Corporation, Micro Systemation AB, Cellebrite Ltd., KPMG, Ernst & Young, PwC, Deloitte, AccessData Group, Inc., LogRhythm, Binary Intelligence Technology Ltd.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Marketing Insights (FMI), the global digital forensics market is anticipated to rise at 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period from the year 2022 to 2030.

With the rising technical advancements, cloud computing solutions are getting popular world-wide. Being cost-effective, easily maintainable, and convenient for data storage and retrieval, cloud computing and cloud security solutions such as cloud network and digital forensics are gaining traction across the globe.

Despite having high demand, several factors such as lack of knowledge, budget constraints, unavailability of sufficient resources, and others, digital forensics solutions are confined in the SMEs.

Furthermore, factors such as non-operational manufacturing units during lock down, decreased manpower, unavailability of raw materials, and others have slowed down the market growth which is expected to go on till the end of this year.

FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global market, its various growth drivers, restraints, and potential.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3350

List of Key Players Covered in Digital Forensics Market are:

  • FireEye Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Micro Systemation AB

  • Cellebrite Ltd.

  • KPMG

  • Ernst & Young

  • PwC

  • Deloitte

  • AccessData Group, Inc.

  • LogRhythm

  • Binary Intelligence Technology Ltd.

“Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in digital forensics coupled by the rising cyber threats is expected to steer the global digital forensics market growth during the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/digital-forensics-market

Some of the key takeaways from the report are highlighted below-

  • Digital cloud forensics being most popular type of digital forensics solutions, is expected to witness highest growth of 14.7% CAGR during the forecast period

  • The increasing cases of cyber threats and attacks in the government, law enforcement, and others sectors is resulting in higher adoption of digital forensics solutions over the world

  • Component-wise software digital forensics solutions is set to register highest growth of CAGR 13.3% during the forecast period

  • Among the end users, government & law enforcement sector will maintain the lead, followed by the legal services firms throughout the forecast period

  • North America digital forensics market will lead other regions during the forecast period

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of novel coronavirus outbreak in the current year has negatively impacted the global digital forensic market. Various restraining factors such as closed manufacturing units, scarcity of raw materials, unavailability of labors, economic crisis, and others have declined the market growth.

Despite facing decreased demand due to the ongoing pandemic, the global digital forensics market has high potential to grow further.

According to FMI, the global market is expected to grow by both value and volume during the forecast period from the year 2022 to 2030.

Order a Complete Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/3350

Regional Insights

The U.S. digital forensics market is set to witness impressive growth over the coming years. The rising adoption of mobile devices for business continuity, such as cellphones, laptops, and USBs, has increased the incidence of cyberattacks in the United States.

Digital advancements coupled with increased usage of cloud-based solutions are catering to the market growth in China. With the growing requirement of storing critical data and minimizing cybercrimes, the market in China is expanding fast.

Digital Forensics Market by Region:

  • North America Digital Forensics Market

  • Latin America Digital Forensics Market

  • Europe Digital Forensics Market

  • East Asia Digital Forensics Market

  • South Asia & Pacific Digital Forensics Market

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA) Digital Forensics Market

Detailed Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Best Practices in Digital Forensics

3.3. Digital Forensics Innovation / Development Trends

3.4. Key Success Factors

4. Global Digital Forensics Market - Pricing Analysis

4.1. Pricing Analysis, By Component

4.1.1. Hardware Pricing Analysis

4.1.2. Software Pricing Analysis

4.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

TOC continued..!

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3350

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Cloud ERP Market Sales Surpassing US$ 277 Mn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Customer Revenue Optimization (CRO) Software Market to reach US$ 18.2 Bn by 2032 | Customer Revenue Optimization (CRO) Software Industry Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Forecast 2022-2032

Internet of Everything (IoE) Market Sales to reach US$ 3,335.1 Bn by the end of 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Mobile Augmented Reality Market projected to reach US$ 29.3 Bn by the end of 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

AI in IoT Market is forecasted to reach US$ 142.4 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/digital-forensics-market

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Plunged 12% Today

    Shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) plunged today and traded as much as 12.5% lower by 1 p.m. ET on Thursday. Lithium prices eased off highs after China reported a 41% sequential jump in lithium carbonate production for the month of March. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is.

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Top REITs for May 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Elon Musk’s Boring Company raises $675 million, Obamas to leave Spotify, Amazon debuts new service

    Notable business headlines include Elon Musk’s The Boring Company raising $675 million for its tunnel-making venture, the Obama’s looking to end their exclusive podcast deal with Spotify, and Amazon debuting its new ‘Buy with Prime’ service for third-party sellers.

  • Lithium price skyrockets as electric vehicle demand takes off

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the rise in price for lithium as demand for electric vehicles increases.

  • Loss of fertilizer supplies from Russia feeds food inflation, benefits other producers

    Fertilizer costs have roughly doubled from a year ago as the war in Ukraine disrupted the flow of supplies from Russia, the world’s largest exporter of the commodity. That has contributed to higher global prices for food, especially corn.

  • Boeing's Janene Collins tackles supplier challenges to head off disruptions

    Now she leads one for Boeing, composed of a network of more than 3,000 suppliers that make 560 million parts a year, valued at $19 billion. In the early days of the pandemic, Collins’ team revamped the way it works with the full spectrum of suppliers to get ahead of potential material shortages that could disrupt post-pandemic production. The Business Journal talked to Collins about Boeing’s project to map all the parts of its supply chain, how she got to Boeing, and how the pandemic changed what she did in her free time.

  • Top Financial Stocks for May 2022

    The financial sector is composed of companies that offer services including loans, savings, insurance, payment services, and money management for individuals and firms. Financial sector stocks include a wide range of companies involved in retail and commercial banking, accounting, insurance, asset management, credit cards, and brokerage. Well-known companies in the sector include Wells Fargo & Co., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Morgan Stanley.

  • Eight-Hour Blackouts Hit India After Hottest March on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- An already sweltering summer and acute coal shortages are triggering blackouts across parts of India, raising fears of a new power crisis that could roil Asia’s third-biggest economy.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable IC

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • This Type of Senior Is Struggling to Afford Retirement

    Amid an economic environment marked by inflation, single seniors are having a harder time in retirement compared to married seniors, a new survey has found. The results of the American Advisors Group survey suggest unmarried seniors have less money than … Continue reading → The post This Type of Senior Is Struggling to Afford Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries To Resume In 2H22: Reuters

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has informed key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries will begin in the second half of 2022, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. Boeing's large 787 inventory, accumulated since deliveries were halted nearly a year ago due to structural issues, has locked up desperately needed cash and reduced airline capacity. The report cited two people familiar with the matter that Boeing has told airlines that deliveries would resume duri

  • Netflix Is Getting Into Advertising. Here Are 2 Other Stocks That Will Benefit

    Huge news came out this week when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) management announced on the first-quarter earnings call that the company plans to launch an advertising-supported tier for its subscription streaming service. There were scant details about what the price point would be, how it would work, or the real reasons why Netflix is deciding to embrace ads now. Netflix's announcement also suggests a boost is coming to the connected-TV (CTV) advertising industry.

  • Top Gold Stocks for May 2022

    Gold has long been regarded as a safe haven in times of market turmoil. Many investors have gained exposure to the precious metal by buying stocks of companies engaged in exploration and mining. Gold stocks, as represented by the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 58% to Buy Now and Hold

    The market has been turbulent in recent months, and investors have been quick to sell out of software stocks with growth-dependent valuations amid a rising tide of risk factors. Many growth stocks with the potential to deliver multibagger returns over the long term have seen their valuations depressed and are worth pouncing on today. One of those growth stocks, Unity Software (NYSE: U), has seen its share price fall roughly 60% from the lifetime high it reached last November, and the stock has what it takes to deliver market-crushing returns.

  • Oil Executives Cash In on $1.35 Billion of Stock as Crude Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- If stock sales are anything to go by, the heads of some of the largest U.S. oil and gas companies may be signaling that this year’s boom in energy shares is limited. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal Else

  • Why Europe Is Having Such a Tough Time Giving Up Russian Energy

    The European Union has taken its first step at sanctioning Russian energy by placing an import ban on Russian coal. But further sanctions on oil and natural gas would hit the continent much harder—and it has few other options.

  • Petrobras Flows Oil From Roncador Increased Recovery Project

    Petrobras, the operator of the Roncador field, has successfully started production from the first two wells of the increased oil recovery project.

  • Honda to slash production by 50% at domestic plant in early May

    Honda Motor Co is planning to cut production by about 50% on two lines of one of its domestic factories in early May due to chip shortages and COVID-19 lockdowns, the company said on Thursday. The factory in the city of Suzuka will also slash its production by half for the month of April, expanding the scale of the cutback from an earlier announcement that it would cut back production by about a third.

  • Australian Dollar Pulls Back Slightly

    The Australian dollar has pulled back slightly during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to see a lot of resistance just above current pricing.