Digital freight brokerage market to grow by USD 5.7 Bn, Evolving Opportunities with ArcBest Corp. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital freight brokerage market is expected to grow by USD 5.7 billion during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.62% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market 2022-2026
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Digital Freight Brokerage Market Analysis Report by Application (retail and e-commerce, food and beverages, healthcare, automotive, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2026".

The increased use of IT-enabled solutions drives the market. In addition, the growing global e-commerce market is anticipated to boost the growth of the digital freight brokerage market. Request Free Sample Report.

Digital Freight Brokerage Driver

One of the major factors fueling the expansion of the worldwide digital freight brokerage industry is the rising adoption of IT-enabled solutions. Vendors participating in the market face difficulty due to the presence of a large number of domestic and foreign companies present in the global digital freight brokerage industry. Therefore, in order to compete in the market, companies are using cutting-edge IT solutions and technology.

In order to improve the traceability of shipments in supply chain operations, vendors like Accenture and KUEHNE+ NAGEL are creating sophisticated mobile applications for the automation of field service activities. Digital freight brokers will employ these cutting-edge solutions to streamline their commercial operations more frequently during the forecasted time. This is anticipated to improve their operational effectiveness, which will reinforce the rise of the global digital freight brokerage market during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report.

Digital Freight Brokerage Vendor Analysis

Many global and regional vendors are operating in the global digital freight brokerage market, and the market is dominated by global players. To strengthen their position in the market and to enlarge their profit share, global vendors, especially non-asset-based freight brokers, are focusing on establishing long-term agreements with transportation companies.

Several asset-based freight brokers are integrating their transportation equipment with advanced technologies, such as connected technologies, that ensure the safety of freight being transported. Considering this, customers prefer these service providers. Global vendors operating in the global digital freight brokerage market are anticipated to invest more in technology adoption during the forecast period.

  • ArcBest Corp.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • Cargocentric

  • Cargomatic Inc.

  • CMA CGM S.A.

  • Convoy Inc

  • Deutsche Post AG

  • Echo Global Logistics Inc.

  • Hub Group Inc.

  • Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Kuehne Nagel Management AG

  • Loadsmart Inc.

  • Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

  • Redwood Logistics

  • Renren Inc.

  • Roper Technologies Inc.

  • Transfix Inc.

  • Truckstop Group LLC

  • United Parcel Service Inc.

  • uShip Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Digital Freight Brokerage Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Retail and e-commerce - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Food and beverages - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Healthcare - size, and forecast 2021-2026

  • Automotive - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Digital Freight Brokerage Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America will account for 34% of market growth. North America's largest market for digital freight brokerage is the US. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. The growth of the North American digital freight brokerage market would be facilitated by the rising usage of IT-enabled solutions.

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Start for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Same-Day Delivery Market by End-user, Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the same-day delivery market segmentation by end-user (B2C, B2B, and C2C), service (regular service, priority service, and rush service), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Air Freight Services Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers air freight services market segmentation by end-user (manufacturing, retail, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Digital Freight Brokerage Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.62%

Market growth 2022-2026

$5.7 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

31.18

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ArcBest Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cargocentric, Cargomatic Inc., CMA CGM S.A., Convoy Inc, Deutsche Post AG, Echo Global Logistics Inc., Hub Group Inc., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Loadsmart Inc., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Redwood Logistics, Renren Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Transfix Inc., Truckstop Group LLC, United Parcel Service Inc., and uShip Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Mode of Transportation

  • 5.3 Roadway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Seaway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Airway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Railway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Retail and e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • 11.4 Cargocentric

  • 11.5 Cargomatic Inc.

  • 11.6 CMA CGM S.A.

  • 11.7 Convoy Inc

  • 11.8 Deutsche Post AG

  • 11.9 Echo Global Logistics Inc.

  • 11.10 Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 11.11 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

  • 11.12 United Parcel Service Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-freight-brokerage-market-to-grow-by-usd-5-7-bn-evolving-opportunities-with-arcbest-corp-and-berkshire-hathaway-inc---technavio-301667971.html

SOURCE Technavio

