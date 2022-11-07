Digital freight brokerage market to grow by USD 5.7 Bn, Evolving Opportunities with ArcBest Corp. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital freight brokerage market is expected to grow by USD 5.7 billion during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.62% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Digital Freight Brokerage Market Analysis Report by Application (retail and e-commerce, food and beverages, healthcare, automotive, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2026".

Digital Freight Brokerage Driver

One of the major factors fueling the expansion of the worldwide digital freight brokerage industry is the rising adoption of IT-enabled solutions. Vendors participating in the market face difficulty due to the presence of a large number of domestic and foreign companies present in the global digital freight brokerage industry. Therefore, in order to compete in the market, companies are using cutting-edge IT solutions and technology.

Digital Freight Brokerage Vendor Analysis

Many global and regional vendors are operating in the global digital freight brokerage market, and the market is dominated by global players. To strengthen their position in the market and to enlarge their profit share, global vendors, especially non-asset-based freight brokers, are focusing on establishing long-term agreements with transportation companies.

Several asset-based freight brokers are integrating their transportation equipment with advanced technologies, such as connected technologies, that ensure the safety of freight being transported. Considering this, customers prefer these service providers. Global vendors operating in the global digital freight brokerage market are anticipated to invest more in technology adoption during the forecast period.

ArcBest Corp.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Cargocentric

Cargomatic Inc.

CMA CGM S.A.

Convoy Inc

Deutsche Post AG

Echo Global Logistics Inc.

Hub Group Inc.

Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd.

Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Loadsmart Inc.

Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

Redwood Logistics

Renren Inc.

Roper Technologies Inc.

Transfix Inc.

Truckstop Group LLC

United Parcel Service Inc.

uShip Inc.

Digital Freight Brokerage Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Retail and e-commerce - size and forecast 2021-2026

Food and beverages - size and forecast 2021-2026

Healthcare - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Automotive - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Digital Freight Brokerage Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America will account for 34% of market growth. North America's largest market for digital freight brokerage is the US. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. The growth of the North American digital freight brokerage market would be facilitated by the rising usage of IT-enabled solutions.

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Digital Freight Brokerage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.62% Market growth 2022-2026 $5.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 31.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArcBest Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cargocentric, Cargomatic Inc., CMA CGM S.A., Convoy Inc, Deutsche Post AG, Echo Global Logistics Inc., Hub Group Inc., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Loadsmart Inc., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Redwood Logistics, Renren Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Transfix Inc., Truckstop Group LLC, United Parcel Service Inc., and uShip Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Mode of Transportation

5.3 Roadway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Seaway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Airway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Railway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Retail and e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

11.4 Cargocentric

11.5 Cargomatic Inc.

11.6 CMA CGM S.A.

11.7 Convoy Inc

11.8 Deutsche Post AG

11.9 Echo Global Logistics Inc.

11.10 Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd.

11.11 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

11.12 United Parcel Service Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market 2022-2026

