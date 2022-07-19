U.S. markets closed

Digital Health Market to grow by USD 207.34 billion by 2025, Use of AI in Digital Health is a Major Trend to Fuel the Market Growth - Technavio

·7 min read

The digital health market offers comprehensive analysis by Application (Wireless health, Mobile health, EHR, and Telehealth) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America)

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital health market projects growth of USD 207.34 billion, registering a CAGR of 20.16% from 2020 to 2025. The use of AI in digital health is the major trend influencing the digital health market growth. AI helps make the output of medical equipment smarter and publish the results quicker. Medical professionals get more efficient diagnosis charts and informed insights by using AI. AI can serve as a clinical decision-support tool and can work along with human interference to provide better care with increased efficiency. For instance, in the radiology department, AI is capable of providing radiologists with tools to meet the growing demand for diagnostic imaging. AI algorithms make clinical workflows quicker and prevent diagnostic errors. AI is a major part of R&D for several digital health vendors such as Siemens. It is expected that the use of AI will create the base for comprehensive medical image understanding. Moreover, in the healthcare industry, cloud-based applications and analytics solutions are very popular, especially in North America and Europe. Most of the healthcare details (critical information of patients) are stored in data warehouses and later used for analyses to get the details of patients' history.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Health Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Health Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Evaluate growth strategies by getting insights into upcoming trends - Request a sample now!

Digital Health Market: Segmentation Analysis

The digital health market is segmented by application (wireless health, mobile health, EHR, and telehealth) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).

  • Regional Highlights - 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for digital health in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Europe and South America regions. Better infrastructure and the awareness of technological advances in the healthcare industry will facilitate the digital health market growth in North America over the forecast period.

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The digital health market share growth by wireless health will be significant for revenue generation. Wireless health involves the use of wireless technologies in traditional medical activities such as the diagnosis and treatment of illnesses. Wireless radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology is another popular wireless technology used in the healthcare industry, thereby driving the demand for this segment.

To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments  - Grab a sample!

Digital Health Market: Major Growth Drivers
The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

  • Increase in the number of M&A activities in the market

  • Increasing support for digital health from the governments

  • Growing adoption of data analytics in the healthcare sector

  • Refine your marketing strategies by knowing more about drivers & challenges - Request a sample report now!

Digital Health Market: Vendor Analysis

  • The digital health market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches and business expansions to compete in the market.

  • The digital health market report offers information on several market vendors, including Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips N V, McKesson Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens Healthineers AG among others.

  • Alphabet Inc. - It provides a platform for developing healthcare interoperability resources, an application programming interface-based digital services.

  • For in-depth insights into key vendor profiles with complete offerings - Request a sample!

Reasons to Buy Digital Health Market Report:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist digital health market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the digital health market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the digital health market across North America, Europe, APAC, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital health market vendors

Related Reports:

Digital Health Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.16%

Market growth 2020-2025

USD 207.34 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

18.98

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips N V, McKesson Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens Healthineers AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Wireless health - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mobile health - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • EHR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Telehealth - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • McKesson Corp.

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-health-market-to-grow-by-usd-207-34-billion-by-2025--use-of-ai-in-digital-health-is-a-major-trend-to-fuel-the-market-growth---technavio-301588263.html

SOURCE Technavio

