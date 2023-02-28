U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

Digital health market size to grow by USD 563.59 billion between 2022-2027; Growth opportunities led by Air Strip and 3M Co. - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital health market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of numerous regional and global vendors. Competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period as many companies invest in emerging markets for future growth prospects. For instance, one of the key vendors airstrip.com offers digital health such as Airstrip One. Also, through this segment, the company offers a complete, vendor and data source-agnostic, enterprise-wide mobile interoperability platform that advances care collaboration and serves as a catalyst for health system innovation. The digital health market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 563.59 billion. Highlights on the yearly growth variance and Y-O-Y growth rate for forecast period (2023 to 2027) and the historic period (2017 to 2021) -  Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Health Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Health Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Digital Health Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.8%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 563.59 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

25.04

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key countries

US, China, UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Agfa Gevaert NV, AirStrip Technologies Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Telefonica SA, UnitedHealth Group Inc., and General Electric Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Segmentation Analysis:

The market is segmented by application (wireless health, mobile health, EHR, and telehealth), and component (software, services, and hardware).

By application, the market will observe significant growth in the wireless health segment. This technology allows hospitals to track the real-time location of critical equipment, such as infusion pumps and specialty beds, and it can update the real-time status of the equipment (whether it is being used or not). Hugs Infant Protection is a hospital-wide infant security system developed by STANLEY Healthcare. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing government initiatives to expand Medicare services are increasing the demand for digital health in the developed countries of the region. In addition, telemedicine is beneficial for the elderly, as they have chronic clinical needs that require regular and frequent doctor and hospital visits. Such efforts will allow us to expand care and cover a wider patient population. You can also improve your medical facilities. Expansion of healthcare services and advanced technologies are likely to lead to the growth of the digital healthcare market during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic & forecast, 2017 to 2021, 2023 to 2027, USD Billion – Download a Sample Report

Key Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Co.

  • Agfa Gevaert NV

  • AirStrip Technologies Inc.

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

  • Epic Systems Corp.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • McKesson Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Qualcomm Inc.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

What are the key data covered in this digital health market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive digital health market growth during the next five years

  • Precise estimation of the digital health market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the digital health market industry across

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the digital health market

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Digital Health Market 2023-2027
Global Digital Health Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-health-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-563-59-billion-between-2022-2027-growth-opportunities-led-by-air-strip-and-3m-co---technavio-301756644.html

SOURCE Technavio

