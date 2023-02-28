Digital health market size to grow by USD 563.59 billion between 2022-2027; Growth opportunities led by Air Strip and 3M Co. - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital health market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of numerous regional and global vendors. Competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period as many companies invest in emerging markets for future growth prospects. For instance, one of the key vendors airstrip.com offers digital health such as Airstrip One. Also, through this segment, the company offers a complete, vendor and data source-agnostic, enterprise-wide mobile interoperability platform that advances care collaboration and serves as a catalyst for health system innovation. The digital health market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 563.59 billion. Highlights on the yearly growth variance and Y-O-Y growth rate for forecast period (2023 to 2027) and the historic period (2017 to 2021) - Download a Sample Report
Digital Health Market Scope
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.8%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 563.59 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
25.04
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key countries
US, China, UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
3M Co., Agfa Gevaert NV, AirStrip Technologies Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Telefonica SA, UnitedHealth Group Inc., and General Electric Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
The market is segmented by application (wireless health, mobile health, EHR, and telehealth), and component (software, services, and hardware).
By application, the market will observe significant growth in the wireless health segment. This technology allows hospitals to track the real-time location of critical equipment, such as infusion pumps and specialty beds, and it can update the real-time status of the equipment (whether it is being used or not). Hugs Infant Protection is a hospital-wide infant security system developed by STANLEY Healthcare. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment.
North America will account for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing government initiatives to expand Medicare services are increasing the demand for digital health in the developed countries of the region. In addition, telemedicine is beneficial for the elderly, as they have chronic clinical needs that require regular and frequent doctor and hospital visits. Such efforts will allow us to expand care and cover a wider patient population. You can also improve your medical facilities. Expansion of healthcare services and advanced technologies are likely to lead to the growth of the digital healthcare market during the forecast period.
For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic & forecast, 2017 to 2021, 2023 to 2027, USD Billion – Download a Sample Report
Key Companies Mentioned
3M Co.
Agfa Gevaert NV
AirStrip Technologies Inc.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
Alphabet Inc.
Apple Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Computer Programs and Systems Inc.
Epic Systems Corp.
Honeywell International Inc.
International Business Machines Corp.
Koninklijke Philips NV
McKesson Corp.
Oracle Corp.
Qualcomm Inc.
What are the key data covered in this digital health market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will drive digital health market growth during the next five years
Precise estimation of the digital health market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the digital health market industry across
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the digital health market
