Digital health market size to grow by USD 563.59 billion between 2022-2027; Growth opportunities led by Air Strip and 3M Co. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital health market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of numerous regional and global vendors. Competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period as many companies invest in emerging markets for future growth prospects. For instance, one of the key vendors airstrip.com offers digital health such as Airstrip One. Also, through this segment, the company offers a complete, vendor and data source-agnostic, enterprise-wide mobile interoperability platform that advances care collaboration and serves as a catalyst for health system innovation. The digital health market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 563.59 billion. Highlights on the yearly growth variance and Y-O-Y growth rate for forecast period (2023 to 2027) and the historic period (2017 to 2021) - Download a Sample Report

Digital Health Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 563.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 25.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Agfa Gevaert NV, AirStrip Technologies Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Telefonica SA, UnitedHealth Group Inc., and General Electric Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Segmentation Analysis:

The market is segmented by application (wireless health, mobile health, EHR, and telehealth), and component (software, services, and hardware).

By application, the market will observe significant growth in the wireless health segment. This technology allows hospitals to track the real-time location of critical equipment, such as infusion pumps and specialty beds, and it can update the real-time status of the equipment (whether it is being used or not). Hugs Infant Protection is a hospital-wide infant security system developed by STANLEY Healthcare. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing government initiatives to expand Medicare services are increasing the demand for digital health in the developed countries of the region. In addition, telemedicine is beneficial for the elderly, as they have chronic clinical needs that require regular and frequent doctor and hospital visits. Such efforts will allow us to expand care and cover a wider patient population. You can also improve your medical facilities. Expansion of healthcare services and advanced technologies are likely to lead to the growth of the digital healthcare market during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic & forecast, 2017 to 2021, 2023 to 2027, USD Billion – Download a Sample Report

Key Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Agfa Gevaert NV

AirStrip Technologies Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Epic Systems Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

McKesson Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Related Reports:

The behavioral health software market size is projected to grow by USD 2,071.61 million with a CAGR of 13.5% between 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by component (software and support services), end-user (providers, payers, and patients), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The mental health market size is projected to grow by USD 201.41 billion with a CAGR of 9.06% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by service (emergency mental health services, outpatient counseling, and inpatient hospital treatment services) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Service

5.3 Emergency mental health services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Outpatient counselling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Inpatient hospital treatment services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc.

10.4 Ascension

10.5 Behavioral Health Network Inc.

10.6 CareTech Holdings Plc

10.7 North Range Behavioral Health

10.8 Promises Behavioral Health

10.9 Pyramid Healthcare Inc.

10.10 REM Minnesota

10.11 Strategic Behavioral Health

10.12 Universal Health Services Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

