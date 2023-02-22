U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

Digital Health Market Size Worth USD 1,518.64 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

·8 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest analysis by Emergen Research, the global digital health market size was valued at USD 175.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of smartphones and wearable devices, the increasing need for remote patient monitoring, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases are key factors driving the growth of the digital health market.

Emergen Research Logo
Emergen Research Logo

Drivers:

The growing adoption of smartphones and wearable devices has created a massive market opportunity for digital health solutions. These devices can be used to collect patient data, which can then be analyzed using machine learning algorithms to provide personalized health recommendations. Additionally, the use of telemedicine platforms and remote monitoring solutions has increased significantly, enabling healthcare providers to remotely monitor patient health and provide care.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

Another significant driver of the digital health market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. Digital health solutions can help to manage these diseases more effectively by providing personalized care plans, monitoring patient health remotely, and improving patient engagement.

Restraints:

Despite the significant growth opportunities, the digital health market still faces several challenges. One of the primary challenges is the lack of reimbursement policies for digital health solutions. This has limited the adoption of digital health solutions, especially among patients with limited access to healthcare.

Moreover, concerns regarding the privacy and security of patient data remain a major challenge for the digital health market. The use of electronic health records (EHRs) and other digital health solutions has raised concerns about data privacy and security. Ensuring the security and privacy of patient data is crucial to maintaining patient trust in digital health solutions.

Growth Projections:

The global digital health market is expected to register a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period, and the market size is projected to reach USD 1,518.64 Billion in 2030. The increasing demand for remote patient monitoring solutions, the growing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning, and the increasing focus on patient-centric healthcare are expected to drive the growth of the digital health market in the coming years.

Current Trends and Innovations:

The digital health market is undergoing significant transformation, and several trends are expected to shape the future of the market. One of the most significant trends is the growing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning in healthcare. These technologies can be used to analyze patient data, identify patterns, and provide personalized care recommendations.

Another trend is the increasing focus on patient-centric healthcare. Patients are increasingly becoming more involved in their healthcare, and digital health solutions can help to improve patient engagement and enable patients to take a more active role in managing their health.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Strategic Initiatives:

Several major companies are making significant investments in the digital health market to take advantage of the growth opportunities. Companies such as Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. are focusing on developing digital health solutions that can help healthcare providers to deliver more personalized care and improve patient outcomes.

In addition, several startups are also emerging in the digital health market, focusing on developing innovative solutions that can help to address the challenges facing the healthcare industry. For example, companies such as Livongo Health, Omada Health, and 23andMe are developing solutions that use digital health technologies to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

In conclusion, the digital health market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones and wearable devices, the growing need for remote patient monitoring, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Despite the challenges facing the market, such as the lack of reimbursement policies and concerns about data privacy and security, the digital health market presents significant growth opportunities for companies that can develop innovative solutions that can help to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Scope of Research

Report Details

Outcome

Market Size in 2021

USD 175.20 Billion

CAGR (2022–2030)

27.2 %

Size Forecast to 2030

USD 1518.64 Billion

Base Year for Estimation

2021

Historical Data

2019–2020

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030.

Report Coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments Covered

Technology, component, end use, and region

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Country Scope

U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC., Cisco Systems, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cerner Corporation (Oracle Corporation), NXGN Management, LLC., Epic Systems Corporation., SoftServe, AirStrip Technologies, Inc., and Healthcare Information, and Management Systems Society, Inc.

Customization Scope

10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

 

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital heath market based on technology, component, end-user and region:

  • Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

  1. BP monitor

  2. Glucose monitor

  3. Pulse monitor

  4. Others

Applications

  1. Medical apps

  2. Fitness apps

  3. Health analytics

  4. Digital health systems

  5. Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

  • Healthcare providers

  • Healthcare consumers

  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

  • North America

  1. U.S.

  2. Canada

  3. Mexico

Europe

  1. Germany

  2. UK

  3. France

  4. Spain

  5. BENELUX

  6. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  1. China

  2. India

  3. Japan

  4. South Korea

  5. Rest of APAC

Latin America

  1. Brazil

  2. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

  1. Saudi Arabia

  2. UAE

  3. Israel

  4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Hemato Oncology Testing Market, By Cancer Type (Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Myeloproliferative Neoplasms), By Product Type, By Test Type, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis Market, By Product Type (Instrument & Accessories and Services), By Application, By End-use (Academic Research Institutions, Others), By Region Forecast to 2032

Automotive Noise Vibration and Harshness Materials Market, By Application, By Material Type (Thermoplastic Polymers, Engineering Resins, and Others), By Vehicle Type, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Aircraft Pumps Market, By Technology (Engine Driven and Air Driven), By Type (Hydraulic Pumps and Fuel Pumps), By Pressure, By Aircraft Type, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Augmented Intelligence Market, By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Other Technologies), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size, By Region Forecast to 2032

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, By Component (SCR Catalyst, DEF Tank, DEF Injector, DEF Supply Module, and Nox Sensors), By Vehicle Type, By Supply Mode, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Oncological Phototherapy Market, By Application (Skin Cancer, Lung Cancer, Esophageal (throat) Cancer, Others) By End-use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), By Region Forecast to 2032

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market By Medical Product type (Cardiology, Diagnostic Imaging, and Others), By Product type (Accessories Manufacturing, Device Manufacturing, and Others), and By Region Forecast To 2030

Indoor Distributed Antenna System Market, By Type (Hybrid DAS, Active DAS, and Passive DAS), By Application (Shopping Malls, Office Buildings, College Campuses, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Trade Surveillance Systems Market, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Industry Vertical, By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citations
Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights
Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-digital-health-market
Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-health-market-size-worth-usd-1-518-64-billion-in-2030--emergen-research-301753173.html

SOURCE Emergen Research

