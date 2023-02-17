How Is the Digital Healthcare Market Helping to Overcome Social Stigma About Health

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / Social stigma has been attached to a wide variety of illnesses across the years, with some stigma associated with mental illness and illnesses that are perceived to be caused by our own health choices.

The digital health and wellness industry is helping overcome this stigma with new ways to manage illness, communicate with healthcare practitioners, and offer anonymity when desired. A leader in the digital healthcare market, Kilo Health is all about detaching from the stigma and creating apps alongside real people, giving them all the tools they need to manage illness without shame.

Kilo Health, Social Stigma, and Digital Wellness

Health and well-being apps are a relatively new phenomenon that flourished during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the inability to meet medical professionals in person. Apps for managing and treating mental illness were particularly popular, but offerings also included the management of chronic conditions like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

But, what do apps do for social stigma offer that a doctor's appointment can't?

Well, for mental illness, an app like Kilo Health's Sensa can help to demystify treatment options. The app offers users CBT-based activities which help them to relax, reduce anxiety, and combat a whole range of mental illnesses. As the app is entirely on your phone, the social stigma of seeking mental healthcare is negated and patients can get the help they need without worrying about what others may think.

The shame of having some illnesses, though completely unfounded, usually comes from a societal belief that you have brought it on yourself. This attitude is obvious when it comes to the stigma surrounding diabetes . Many people who have diabetes feel blamed and judged for a condition that can be much more affected by genetics and social access to healthcare than it is by our choices.

For those with diabetes, Kilo Health's Klinio app provides a new and accessible way to keep track of your illness . With educational content, individualized plans, and advanced AI trend analysis, those with this chronic condition can work towards making the lifestyle changes necessary to keep the disease under control. It also offers an easier way to communicate data, like blood glucose levels, to physicians by keeping it all in one place.

When Kilo Health was launched, almost ten years ago, they committed to working with real people to understand what they needed from digital wellness apps. One of these things is the destigmatization of ill health.

Working alongside patients has allowed Kilo Health to create a whole catalog of apps that not only offer innovative approaches to healthcare but legitimatize patient conditions and make them feel more accepted.

Research has found that technological innovations have a tremendous impact on the reduction of social stigma surrounding mental health, and as usual, Kilo Health is ahead of the game.

The Future

The future of the digital health and wellness industry is bright. An exceptionally lucrative industry already, it is projected to grow and innovate over the coming decade, and hopefully with it, too, will come further destigmatization of ill health.

