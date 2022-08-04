U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

Digital Out of Home Market to Reach $58.67 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 11.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·8 min read

Reduced cost of digital screens across the world, rapid digitization & decline in demand for traditional billboards, and ease in data integration drive the growth of the global digital out of home market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Digital Out of Home Market By End-User (Automotive, Personal Care and Households, Entertainment, Retail, Food and Beverages, Telecom, BFSI, Others), By Format Type (Billboard, Transit, Street Furniture, Others), By Application (Indoor, Outdoor): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global digital out of home industry was estimated at $18.80 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $58.67 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The market study is exclusively meant to help the readers with a complete valuation of industry analysis and trends.

Allied Market Research logo
Allied Market Research logo

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 270 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4573

Pre-Determinant Of Growth

Reduced cost of digital screens across the world, rapid digitization & decline in demand for traditional billboards, and ease in data integration drive the growth of the global digital out of home market. On the other hand, surge in the trend of online/broadcast advertisement impedes the market growth. However, rise in demand for digital signage solutions in the automotive, retail, telecom, and healthcare industries and rapid urbanization across the world are projected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Increase in demand for digital signage solutions had a positive impact on the global digital out of home market. Simultaneously, surge in adoption of smart infrastructure solutions across automotive, retail, and healthcare sectors boosted the market growth.

  • Nevertheless, on the other hand, the market was significantly hit by a lot of obstacles created amidst the pandemic such as dearth of skilled workforce, delay or cancelation of projects owing to partial or complete lockdown globally, and many more.

Scope of the Report: -

Report Attribute

Details

Revenue forecast in 2031

$58.67 billion

Growth rate

11.6% from 2022 to 2031

Forecast period

2022 - 2031

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA

Country scope

U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Key companies profiled

Broadsign International, Inc., Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., Daktronics, Inc., JCDecaux SA, Lamar Advertising Company, NEC Corporation, Ooh!mediaLtd, Outfront Media Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and MvixInc Access Table PDF

 

The Entertainment Segment to cite the fastest CAGR

By end-user, the entertainment segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in demand for digital advertisement solution across the sports & entertainment industry is driving the market growth. The others segment, on the other hand, garnered the major share in 2020, holding more than one-fifth of the global digital out of home market, due to surge in the utilization of digital signage solutions across other sectors.

The Billboard Segment to rule the Roost

Based on format type, the billboard segment generated the major share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global digital out of home market. Digital billboards are primarily used for advertisement purposes, thus offering significant growth opportunities for the market. The others segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 13.5% by 2031. This is because digital out-of-home advertisement is considered to be a significant backhaul solution in the digital advertisement infrastructure, majorly used in the automotive, retail, and healthcare sectors.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4573

The Outdoor Segment to maintain the Lion's Share

By application, the outdoor segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global digital out of home market share in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. Rise in demand for smart infrastructure solutions across emerging economies drives the segment growth. The indoor segment, however, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031, due to rise in demand for enhanced interaction solutions across indoor facilities.

North America Garnered The Major Share in 2021

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, generating around two-fifths of the global digital out of home market. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would garner the fastest CAGR of 13.0% by 2031. This is attributed to rising awareness of artificial intelligence and IoT technology across the province.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4573?reqfor=covid

Key players in the industry

  • Broadsign International, Inc

  • JCDecaux SA

  • Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

  • Daktronics, Inc

  • Lamar Advertising Company

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

  • MvixInc

  • NEC Corporation

  • Ooh!mediaLtd

  • Outfront Media Inc

The report analyzes these key players in the global digital out of home market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Digital out of home market analysis from 2022 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Digital out of home market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the Digital out of home market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Digital out of home market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

  • End-User

  • Format Type

  • Application

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Semiconductor Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Smart Display Market size was valued at $3.78 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $18.25 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2028

Head-Up Display (Hud) Market size was valued at $6.0 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $19.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 20.1% from 2020 to 2027

Industrial Display Market was valued at $32,463.5 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $203,069.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.7% from 2020 to 2027

Micro-LED Display Market size was valued at $56.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $23.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 77.1% from 2021 to 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-out-of-home-market-to-reach-58-67-bn-globally-by-2031-at-11-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301599605.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

