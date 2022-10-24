Digital Identity Solutions Market Size is projected to reach USD 116.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6%: Straits Research
The global digital identity solutions market size was valued at USD 25 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 116.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030). North America's market for digital identity solutions is led by the United States.
New York, United States, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital identity solutions market is expected to witness significant growth on account of escalating security threats and data vulnerabilities across industries. Leading companies are working on Blockchain-based digital identity veriﬁcation, record attestation, and record sharing system to replace traditional identity systems. The global pandemic has alerted all businesses and citizens to practice social distancing and contactless activities, further driving the market growth.
Identity verification requires the user or customer to provide personal identity data. All sizes of organizations, such as BFSI, government, defense, and retail, are implementing their choice of deployment, further accelerating the market growth. Stringent regulations, need for Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, and establishment of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations drive the market growth.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/digital-identity-solutions-market/request-sample
Impact of Covid-19
Businesses may now function contactlessly thanks to the advancement of digital identity solutions from passwords to biometric authentication methods like voice, handprint, retina, and fingerprint scanning. Digital solutions are now more important than ever thanks to the COVID-19 epidemic. To stop the spread of the infection, businesses everywhere are converting to contactless digital and scanning solutions.
Emerging Contactless Business Strategies and Social Distancing Techniques
For the companies in the market for digital identity solutions, the future promises a potential prospect for growth. The active players, on the other hand, are fervently creating innovative methods to assist clients and create improved risk profiles. Future scientific advancements are anticipated to open up new avenues for organisations that don't now have access to this type of client data to generate cash. With digital identity, businesses could expand beyond their core competencies and act as a middleman or as a service provider for the public sector. As well as extending non-financial consulting services, they can do away with third-party data mining in the assessment of consumer credit histories.
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
Market Size
USD 116.07 billion by 2030
CAGR
18.6% (2022-2030)
Historical Data
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
Solution, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Region
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
NEC, Samsung SDS, Thales Group, GBG PLC, Telus Corp., IDEMIA, Tessi, ForgeRock, Jumio, Refinitiv, Duo Security (Cisco), AU10TIX, Imageware Systems, Verisec, Vintegris Tech, Smartmatic, Syntizen, IBM, RaulWalter
Key Market Opportunities
Future science is expected to unlock opportunities in terms of earning revenue from other businesses
Key Market Drivers
Rising Cybercrime and Fraud in the Healthcare and Banking Sectors
Regional Analysis
Due to the existence of major market players, the U.S. dominates the North American market for digital identity solutions. Digital verification is now required for all types of digital transactions under the Digital Signature and Electronic Authentication Act (SEAL), which was established by the U.S. Senate. For U.S. banks, Finastra, a fintech business, recently created an eSignature solution to cut down on paper use, storage costs, and courier expenses.
Key Highlights
The global digital identity solutions market size is projected to reach USD 116.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
The solution category is being considerably driven by growing enterprise adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends.
Due to a movement in consumer preference for on-premises solutions for usability, the on-premises deployment method sector is predicted to expand at a significant CAGR.
North America's market for digital identity solutions is led by the United States, which is supported by the presence of major market participants.
Key Players
NEC
Samsung SDS
Thales Group
GBG PLC
Telus Corp.
IDEMIA
Tessi
ForgeRock
Jumio
Refinitiv
Duo Security (Cisco)
AU10TIX
Imageware Systems
Verisec
Vintegris Tech
Smartmatic
Syntizen
IBM
RaulWalter
Digital Identity Solutions Market: Segmentation
By Solution
Biometric
Non-Biometric
By Organization Size
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
Retail
Government and Defence
Healthcare
IT and Telecommunication
Energy and Utilities
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
SAMEA
Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/digital-identity-solutions-market/toc
Key Developments
In March 2020, the government of Singapore announced the transition to a digital facial recognition program in order to eliminate the need for ID cards by 2022.
In March 2020, China Everbright Bank (CEB) announced a blockchain-based supply chain finance solution by Ant Financial. The Bank intends to improve security and eliminate fraudulent transactions by implementing the duo chain technology. The platform also allows users to complete identity verification and electronic signatures with CEB, while recording all relevant transactions to a distributed ledger for tracking purposes
In June 2019, Quest Diagnostics, an American clinical laboratory, exposed close to potential 11.9 million patients' records. Quest's rival, LabCorp, was the target of a cyberattack that resulted in the company pulling parts of its IT system offline
The U.N. and the World Bank’s have pledged to provide everyone with a legal identity by 2030
