U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,804.45
    +51.70 (+1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,555.56
    +473.00 (+1.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,970.34
    +110.62 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.05
    +7.81 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.79
    -0.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.40
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    +0.16 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9880
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    +0.0210 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9000
    +1.2700 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,367.55
    -122.33 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.37
    +1.01 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Digital Identity Solutions Market Size is projected to reach USD 116.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·12 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global digital identity solutions market size was valued at USD 25 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 116.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030). North America's market for digital identity solutions is led by the United States.

New York, United States, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital identity solutions market is expected to witness significant growth on account of escalating security threats and data vulnerabilities across industries. Leading companies are working on Blockchain-based digital identity veriﬁcation, record attestation, and record sharing system to replace traditional identity systems. The global pandemic has alerted all businesses and citizens to practice social distancing and contactless activities, further driving the market growth.

Identity verification requires the user or customer to provide personal identity data. All sizes of organizations, such as BFSI, government, defense, and retail, are implementing their choice of deployment, further accelerating the market growth. Stringent regulations, need for Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, and establishment of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations drive the market growth.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/digital-identity-solutions-market/request-sample 


Impact of Covid-19

Businesses may now function contactlessly thanks to the advancement of digital identity solutions from passwords to biometric authentication methods like voice, handprint, retina, and fingerprint scanning. Digital solutions are now more important than ever thanks to the COVID-19 epidemic. To stop the spread of the infection, businesses everywhere are converting to contactless digital and scanning solutions.

Emerging Contactless Business Strategies and Social Distancing Techniques

For the companies in the market for digital identity solutions, the future promises a potential prospect for growth. The active players, on the other hand, are fervently creating innovative methods to assist clients and create improved risk profiles. Future scientific advancements are anticipated to open up new avenues for organisations that don't now have access to this type of client data to generate cash. With digital identity, businesses could expand beyond their core competencies and act as a middleman or as a service provider for the public sector. As well as extending non-financial consulting services, they can do away with third-party data mining in the assessment of consumer credit histories.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 116.07 billion by 2030

CAGR

18.6% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Solution, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

NEC, Samsung SDS, Thales Group, GBG PLC, Telus Corp., IDEMIA, Tessi, ForgeRock, Jumio, Refinitiv, Duo Security (Cisco), AU10TIX, Imageware Systems, Verisec, Vintegris Tech, Smartmatic, Syntizen, IBM, RaulWalter

Key Market Opportunities

Future science is expected to unlock opportunities in terms of earning revenue from other businesses

Key Market Drivers

Rising Cybercrime and Fraud in the Healthcare and Banking Sectors

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/digital-identity-solutions-market 


Regional Analysis

Due to the existence of major market players, the U.S. dominates the North American market for digital identity solutions. Digital verification is now required for all types of digital transactions under the Digital Signature and Electronic Authentication Act (SEAL), which was established by the U.S. Senate. For U.S. banks, Finastra, a fintech business, recently created an eSignature solution to cut down on paper use, storage costs, and courier expenses.


Key Highlights

  • The global digital identity solutions market size is projected to reach USD 116.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

  • The solution category is being considerably driven by growing enterprise adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends.

  • Due to a movement in consumer preference for on-premises solutions for usability, the on-premises deployment method sector is predicted to expand at a significant CAGR.

  • North America's market for digital identity solutions is led by the United States, which is supported by the presence of major market participants.


Key Players

  • NEC

  • Samsung SDS

  • Thales Group

  • GBG PLC

  • Telus Corp.

  • IDEMIA

  • Tessi

  • ForgeRock

  • Jumio

  • Refinitiv

  • Duo Security (Cisco)

  • AU10TIX

  • Imageware Systems

  • Verisec

  • Vintegris Tech

  • Smartmatic

  • Syntizen

  • IBM

  • RaulWalter


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/digital-identity-solutions-market/request-sample 


Digital Identity Solutions Market: Segmentation

By Solution

  • Biometric

  • Non-Biometric

By Organization Size

  • Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

  • Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

  • BFSI

  • Retail

  • Government and Defence

  • Healthcare

  • IT and Telecommunication

  • Energy and Utilities

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • SAMEA


TABLE OF CONTENT

1          Introduction

1.1       Market Definition

1.2       Market Scope

2          Research Methodology

2.1       Primary Research

2.2       Research Methodology

2.3       Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4       Secondary Data Sources

3          Market Overview

3.1       Report Segmentation & Scope

3.2       Value Chain Analysis: Digital Identity Solutions Market

3.3       Key Market Trends

3.3.1   Drivers

3.3.2   Restraints

3.3.3   Opportunities

3.4       Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1   Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2   Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3   Threat of Substitution

3.4.4   Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5   Competitive Rivalry

3.5       Impact of Corona on the Market

3.6       Market Share Analysis

4          Solution Overview

4.1       Introduction

4.1.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2       Biometrics

4.2.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.3       Non-Biometrics

4.3.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5          Organization Size Overview

5.1       Introduction

5.1.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5.2       Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.2.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5.3       Large Enterprises

5.3.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6          Industry Vertical Overview

6.1       Introduction

6.1.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.2       BFSI

6.2.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.3       Retail

6.3.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.4       Government & Defence

6.4.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.5       Healthcare

6.5.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.6       IT & Telecommunication

6.6.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5.7       Energy & Utilities

5.7.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.8       Others

6.8.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7          Regional Analysis

7.1      Introduction

7.1.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7.2      North America

7.2.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7.2.2     The U.S.

7.2.2.1         By Solution

7.2.2.2         By Organization Size

7.2.3     Canada

7.2.3.1         By Solution

7.2.3.2         By Organization Size

7.2.4     Mexico

7.2.4.1         By Solution

7.2.4.2         By Organization Size

7.3      Europe

7.3.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7.3.2   Germany

7.3.2.1         By Solution

7.3.2.2         By Organization Size

7.3.3   France

7.3.3.1         By Solution

7.3.3.2         By Organization Size

7.3.4   The U.K.

7.3.4.1         By Solution

7.3.4.2         By Organization Size

7.3.5   Italy

7.3.5.1         By Solution

7.3.5.2         By Organization Size

7.3.6   Spain

7.3.6.1         By Solution

7.3.6.2         By Organization Size

7.3.7   Benelux

7.3.7.1         By Solution

7.3.7.2         By Organization Size

7.3.8   Russia

7.3.8.1         By Solution

7.3.8.2         By Organization Size

7.3.9   The Rest of Europe

7.3.9.1         By Solution

7.3.9.2         By Organization Size

7.4      Asia-Pacific

7.4.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7.4.2   Japan

7.4.2.1         By Solution

7.4.2.2         By Organization Size

7.4.3   China

7.4.3.1         By Solution

7.4.3.2         By Organization Size

7.4.4   Australia

7.4.4.1         By Solution

7.4.4.2         By Organization Size

7.4.5   India

7.4.5.1         By Solution

7.4.5.2         By Organization Size

7.4.6   South Korea

7.4.6.1         By Solution

7.4.6.2         By Organization Size

7.4.7   Southeast Asia

7.4.7.1         By Solution

7.4.7.2         By Organization Size

7.4.8   Taiwan

7.4.8.1         By Solution

7.4.8.2         By Organization Size

7.4.9   The Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.9.1         By Solution

7.4.9.2         By Organization Size

7.5      MEA

7.5.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7.5.2   Saudi Arabia

7.5.2.1         By Solution

7.5.2.2         By Organization Size

7.5.3   South Africa

7.5.3.1         By Solution

7.5.3.2         By Organization Size

7.5.4   UAE

7.5.4.1         By Solution

7.5.4.2         By Organization Size

7.5.5   Egypt

7.5.5.1         By Solution

7.5.5.2         By Organization Size

7.5.6   The Rest of MEA

7.5.6.1         By Solution

7.5.6.2         By Organization Size

7.6      South America

7.6.1   Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7.6.2   Brazil

7.6.2.1         By Solution

7.6.2.2         By Organization Size

7.6.3   Argentina

7.6.3.1         By Solution

7.6.3.2         By Organization Size

7.6.4   Chile

7.6.4.1         By Solution

7.6.4.2         By Organization Size

7.6.5   Peru

7.6.5.1         By Solution

7.6.5.2         By Organization Size

7.6.6   The Rest of South America

7.6.6.1         By Solution

7.6.6.2         By Organization Size

8          Company Profile

8.1      NEC

8.1.1   Company Overview

8.1.2   Financial Performance

8.1.3   Recent Developments

8.1.4   Product Portfolio

8.2      Samsung SDS

8.2.1   Company Overview

8.2.2   Financial Performance

8.2.3   Recent Developments

8.2.4   Product Portfolio

8.3      Thales Group

8.3.1   Company Overview

8.3.2   Financial Performance

8.3.3   Recent Developments

8.3.4   Product Portfolio

8.4      GBG PLC

8.4.1   Company Overview

8.4.2   Financial Performance

8.4.3   Recent Developments

8.4.4   Product Portfolio

8.5      Telus Corp.

8.5.1   Company Overview

8.5.2   Financial Performance

8.5.3   Recent Developments

8.5.4   Product Portfolio

8.6      IDEMIA

8.6.1   Company Overview

8.6.2   Financial Performance

8.6.3   Recent Developments

8.6.4   Product Portfolio

8.7      Tessi

8.7.1   Company Overview

8.7.2   Financial Performance

8.7.3   Recent Developments

8.7.4   Product Portfolio

8.8      ForgeRock

8.8.1   Company Overview

8.8.2   Financial Performance

8.8.3   Recent Developments

8.8.4   Product Portfolio

8.9      Jumio

8.9.1   Company Overview

8.9.2   Financial Performance

8.9.3   Recent Developments

8.9.4   Product Portfolio

8.10    Refinitiv

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Performance

8.10.3 Recent Developments

8.10.4 Product Portfolio


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/digital-identity-solutions-market/toc 


Key Developments

  • In March 2020, the government of Singapore announced the transition to a digital facial recognition program in order to eliminate the need for ID cards by 2022.

  • In March 2020, China Ever­bright Bank (CEB) announced a blockchain-based supply chain finance solution by Ant Financial. The Bank intends to improve security and eliminate fraudulent transactions by implementing the duo chain technology. The platform also allows users to complete identity verification and electronic signatures with CEB, while recording all relevant transactions to a distributed ledger for tracking purposes

  • In June 2019, Quest Diagnostics, an American clinical laboratory, exposed close to potential 11.9 million patients' records. Quest's rival, LabCorp, was the target of a cyberattack that resulted in the company pulling parts of its IT system offline

  • The U.N. and the World Bank’s have pledged to provide everyone with a legal identity by 2030


News Media

SMS and NFC to Drive Growth of the Global Mobile Payment Market

Global Signature Verification Market Size Worth USD 9,395 Million By 2030 | CAGR of 25%

  

Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Identity Verification Software Market: Information by Component (Solution, Services), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare), Deployment Mode (Cloud,On-Premise) and Region — Forecast Till 2026

Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market: Information by Service (Professional Services), Solution (Advanced Authentication), Deployment, Industry Vertical-Forecast Till 2026

Identity and Access Management Market: Information by Component (Directory Service, Single Sign-On), Deployment (Cloud, Hybrid), End-User (BFSI, Energy), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Digital Transaction Management Market: Information by Solution (Workflow Automation, Electronic Signatures, Authentication), End-Use (Retail, Healthcare), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Signature Verification Market: Information by Solution Type (Hardware-Software), End-user Industry (Financial Services, Government), and Region — Forecast till 2030


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio and More Chinese EV Stocks Crashed Monday

    Shares of many Chinese companies are getting hit hard today, including several of China's electric vehicle (EV) makers. Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) all plunged by double digits Monday morning. As of 10:53 a.m. ET, Nio shares were down 20.6%, XPeng was lower by 18.8%, and Li Auto had plunged 24.1%.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Sinking Today

    Wall Street's skepticism continues to feed Main Street's fears about this growth stock's prospects.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Value Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 10 most undervalued value stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Undervalued Value Stocks To Buy Now. 2022 has been an unfavorable year for stocks so far due to rampant inflation and high interest […]

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying

    These passive income-generating stocks offer yields ranging from 11.3% to 18.6% right now, and billionaire money managers keep buying them hand over fist.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Alibaba, the FXI ETF, and the Risk to Chinese Stocks

    The reaction to President Xi's new power has been swift but I don't think it'll be discounted in one trading session.

  • Why Shopify Stock Got Clobbered Early Monday

    KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered his price target on Shopify from $50 to $45 while simultaneously maintaining his overweight (buy) rating on the stock, according to The Fly. The analyst has been reading the digital tea leaves and studying various proxies for Shopify's gross merchandise volume (GMV) and gross payment volume (GPV) -- the most widely followed measures of the company's success. While Shopify's growth is certainly worth watching, it's best if we wait to hear the actual number from the company rather than relying on estimates.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights J&J, Roche, Eli Lilly and AbbVie

    J&J, Roche, Eli Lilly and AbbVie are part of The Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Kinder Morgan Sees LNG Fueling Enormous Growth

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is the undisputed leader in natural gas infrastructure. The company owns and operates 70,000 miles of pipelines, giving it the largest natural gas network in North America. It transports 40% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S. each day.

  • Amazon (AMZN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Amazon's (AMZN) third-quarter results are expected to reflect strength across its Prime and cloud businesses despite headwinds.

  • ‘Who Doesn’t Like a Bargain?’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    This year we saw declines pretty much across the board, with the S&P 500 tumbling ~20%. But last week was the index’s best week since June – the S&P had a weekly gain of about 4.7%. We’ve seen several of these bounces this year, and the question is, are they bullish indicators or merely 'dead cats'? According to Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, it shouldn't really make a difference whether we’re looking at bullish indicators or bear market rallies. The key here is simply

  • Can Energy Transfer LP (ET) Climb 27% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 27.4% in Energy Transfer LP (ET). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • Why Baidu, Dingdong, and Pinduoduo Stocks Crashed on Monday

    Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as leader of the People's Republic on Sunday -- and U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks promptly fell off a cliff as a result. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares of internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) are down 16.6%, while e-commerce platforms Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) have fallen 18.9% and 28.8%, respectively. What does a continuation -- not even a change -- in the leadership structure of the Chinese government have to do with the price of Chinese tech stocks, you ask?

  • Can Annaly (NLY) Keep Its Beat Streak Alive in Q3 Earnings?

    Reduced prepayments in Q3 are anticipated to have aided Annaly's (NLY) asset yields and net interest income. However, spread widening is expected to have affected the book value.

  • Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Nu Holdings Ltd.'s...

  • NIO's Near-Term Outlook Remains Stressed

    The Chinese auto-maker is executing well during challenging times, but external factors are pressuring the stock

  • Tech giants set to report earnings this week: Google, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Meta.

  • ‘From Bambi to Godzilla.’ Strategist David Rosenberg skewers the Federal Reserve as he sees a 30% hit to home prices and the S&P 500 returning to an early 2020 low

    But don't despair. 'Permabear' Rosenberg sees a new bull market for stocks, bonds and other risk assets in 2024 when, he says, he becomes a 'permabull.'

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • Is Verizon Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?

    Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) stock pays an excellent dividend yield that is attractive for investors looking to generate passive income. I evaluate Verizon's latest quarterly results in this video and determine whether Verizon is a dividend stock worth buying right now.