Digital Infrastructure Needs and Efficiency Goals Supported by New Equinix Data Center in Frankfurt

·4 min read
In this article:
New site provides access to a global digital business ecosystem and features highly efficient operations in line with Equinix's global sustainability goals

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today opened a new International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center in Frankfurt, Germany. Located in the west of the city, the new site, named FR8, helps Equinix meet the growing need for private connectivity and digital infrastructure in Germany, and supports enterprises across all sectors with their digital transformation journeys.

Rendering of Equinix FR8 International Business Exchange (IBX) in Frankfurt
Rendering of Equinix FR8 International Business Exchange (IBX) in Frankfurt

Equinix has invested a total of $103 million in the new build. The first phase of the site, which opens today, adds 4,800 m² to the company's colocation space. This offers customers direct access to a global digital ecosystem of more than 10,000 companies across a wide range of industries, as well as networks, clouds and services through which they can interconnect and innovate to ensure future business success.

Customers can leverage a broad range of interconnection and colocation services at the carrier-neutral FR8. These include the software-defined Equinix Fabric™ service, which enables enterprises to quickly and flexibly connect to leading cloud and network providers globally; and Network Edge, with which customers can virtually modernize networks. The automated bare metal service Equinix Metal™ is also available through the Frankfurt campus, allowing customers to configure and provision physical infrastructure within minutes.

"Frankfurt is not only a European financial capital, but also one of the world's leading data hubs," said Jens-Peter Feidner, Managing Director, Germany, Equinix. "With the accelerated digitization manifesting across industries, the need for computing power and private connectivity has also increased. Data centers are an essential part of the digital economy, providing the fundamental infrastructure through which businesses, clouds and services interconnect to innovate and succeed. The sustainable expansion and operation of this infrastructure is a key concern for us; FR8 not only provides customers with a high-performance IT infrastructure, but also one that aims to be as efficient and climate-friendly as possible."

FR8 has been designed with the aim to meet the highest sustainability and efficiency standards. Like all new Equinix builds in Frankfurt, the data center will have a greened facade and roof. This measure helps the building blend into the cityscape and also positively contributes towards the local microclimate. Equinix is the first in its industry to commit to the goal of achieving global climate-neutral business operations by 2030 based on science-based targets (SBTs), and is a founding member of the Climate Neutral Data Centre Operator Pact, which reinforces this goal at a European level. As with all Equinix sites in Germany, the new data center is powered with 100% renewable energy—guaranteed by a green power certificate from local supplier, Mainova.

According to the 2020-21 Global Tech Trends Survey, published by Equinix, sustainability is already one of the most important business drivers for over 40% of companies surveyed in Germany (this figure is even higher globally, at 54%).

"By colocating in data centers, customers can save on their own hardware, reduce operating costs and improve the energy efficiency of their digital infrastructure," explained Jennifer Ruch, Sustainability Director, Equinix. "On a global scale, Equinix aims to continuously optimize its data center design and invest in energy efficiency upgrades and new technologies to further reduce CO2 emissions. One local example of this is a joint pilot project with Darmstadt-based start-up etalytics in Germany, which aims to optimize the energy required for cooling data centers through the use of artificial intelligence (AI)."

To date, Equinix has invested $1.6 billion in Germany with facilities in Munich, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Hamburg. Globally, the company has a network of over 230 IBX data centers in 65 markets.

Additional Quote

  • Eugene Bergen Henegouwen, President, EMEA, Equinix:
    "Direct access to clouds, partners and digital services is essential for businesses to survive in the digital economy. With the new FR8 data center, we are again expanding our presence at the strategically important Frankfurt campus, offering our customers additional capacity and interconnection options that will allow them to implement their digitization on the foundation of a highly efficient infrastructure. We expect the sustainability measures taken in this context will make a valuable contribution to achieving climate neutrality by 2030."

Additional Resources

About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions, unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; a failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Equinix. (PRNewsFoto/Equinix) (PRNewsfoto/Equinix, Inc.)
Equinix. (PRNewsFoto/Equinix) (PRNewsfoto/Equinix, Inc.)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-infrastructure-needs-and-efficiency-goals-supported-by-new-equinix-data-center-in-frankfurt-301388152.html

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.

