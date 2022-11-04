U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

Digital Insurance Platform Market Set to Register Striking CAGR Growth of 13.7% by 2029, Size, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Opportunities, Challenges and Competitive Scenario

·10 min read

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled "Digital Insurance Platform Market" which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and succeeding in the market. The Digital Insurance Platform market report is an excellent report that makes it possible to the Digital Insurance Platform industry to take strategic decisions and achieve growth objectives. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame. This report also provides the company profile, product specifications, production value, contact information of the manufacturer, and market shares for the company. The report helps the Digital Insurance Platform industry to divulge the best market opportunities and look after proficient information to efficiently climb the ladder of success.

Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo
Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the digital insurance platform market will exhibit a CAGR of 13.7% for the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Get a Sample PDF of Digital Insurance Platform Market Research @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-digital-insurance-platform-market

Digital Insurance Platform Market Analysis:

The digital insurance platform market is being driven by the rising adoption of IoT products. The upsurge in the adoption rate of underwater acoustic modems in naval defense is a major factor driving the market's growth. The changing insurer's focus from product-based to consumer-centric strategies is driving up demand for digital insurance platform equipment market. Other significant factors such as rising awareness amongst insurers towards digital channels, and technological advancement will cushion the growth rate of digital insurance platform market. Furthermore, upsurge in the adoption rate of cloud-based digital solutions by the insurers to obtain the high scalability will accelerate the growth rate of digital insurance platform market for the forecast period mentioned above.

Moreover, increasing awareness amongst insurers to access a broader segment of the market and emerging new markets will boost the beneficial opportunities for the digital insurance platform market growth.

However, difficulties involved in the integration of insurance platforms with legacy systems will act as major retrain and further impede the market's growth. The dearth of skilled workforce will challenge the growth of the digital insurance platform market.

Some of the major players operating in the digital insurance platform market are:

  • Accenture plc

  • Appian Corporation

  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

  • Duck Creek Technologies

  • DXC Technology Company

  • EIS Group Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Infosys Limited

  • Majesco

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Mindtree Ltd.

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Pegasystems Inc.

  • Prima Solutions SA

  • SAP SE

  • Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Access Full PDF Research Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-digital-insurance-platform-market

This Digital Insurance Platform Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the Digital Insurance Platform market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

How the Report Aids Your Business Discretion?

  • This section of this Digital Insurance Platform Market research highlights some of the most relevant factors and growth enablers that collectively ensure a high-end growth spurt

  • The report unravels details on pronounced share assessments across both country-wise as well as region-based segments

  • A leading synopsis of market share analysis of dynamic players inclusive of high-end industry veterans

  • New player entry analysis and their scope of new business models

  • The report includes strategic recommendations for new business veterans as well as established players seeking novel growth avenues

  • A detailed consultation services based on historical as well as current timelines to ensure feasible forecast predictions

  • A thorough evaluation and detailed study of various segments as well as sub-segments across regional and country-specific developments

  • Details on market estimations, market size, dimensions and the like

  • A review of market competitors, their high-end product and service portfolios, dynamic trends, as well as technological advances that portray high end growth in this Market

Digital Insurance Platform Market Segmentation:

By Component:

  • Tools

  • Services

By End-User:

  • Insurance Companies

  • Third-Party Administrators and Brokers

  • Aggregators

By Insurance Application:

  • Automotive and Transportation

  • Home and Commercial Buildings

  • Life and Health

  • Business and Enterprise

  • Consumer Electronics and Industrial Machines

  • Travel

By Deployment Type:

By Organization Size:

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

To Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-digital-insurance-platform-market

Digital Insurance Platform Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the Digital Insurance Platform market report are South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, the Rest of Middle East and Africa, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America. North America dominates globally due to rising demand for advanced technologies and software design and development.

North America dominates the digital insurance platform market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period due to the high concentration of large insurance companies in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the rise in the level of commercial investment by various industries.

Table of Content: Global Digital Insurance Platform Market

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Market Overview

  6. Global Digital Insurance Platform Market, Component

  7. Global Digital Insurance Platform Market, End-User

  8. Global Digital Insurance Platform Market, Insurance Application

  9. Global Digital Insurance Platform Market, Deployment Type

  10. Global Digital Insurance Platform Market Organization Size

  11. Global Digital Insurance Platform Market, By Region

  12. Global Digital Insurance Platform Market, Company Landscape

  13. SWOT Analysis

  14. Company Profile

  15. Questionnaire

  16. Related Reports

Get Full Table of Contents, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-digital-insurance-platform-market

Browse More Reports:

Digital Twin Financial Services and Insurance Market, By Type (System Digital Twin, Process Digital Twin and Product Digital Twin), Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), Application (Bank Account Funds Checking, Digital Fund Transfer Checks, Policy Generation and Others), Technology (IOT and IIOT, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, 5G, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain and Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-digital-twin-financial-services-and-insurance-market

IoT Insurance Market, By Type (Health Insurance, Property and Causality Insurance, Agricultural Insurance, Life Insurance, Others), End-User (Automotive and Transport, Travel, Healthcare, Home and Commercial Buildings, Business, Agriculture, Consumer Electronics) - Industry Trends and Forecast

Business Travel Accident Insurance Market, By Type (Single Trip Coverage, Annual Multi-Trip Coverage, Others), Distribution Channel (Insurance Company, Insurance Broker, Banks, Insurance Aggregators, Others), End User (Corporations, Government and International Travelers, Employees) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-business-travel-accident-insurance-market

Usage-Based Insurance Market, By Vehicle Type (Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV), Heavy-Duty Vehicle (HDV)), Package Type (Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD), Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD), Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)), Device Offering (Company Provided, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)), Technology (OBD-II, Smartphone, Embedded System, Black Box, Others), Vehicle Age (New Vehicles, On-Road Vehicles), Electric and Hybrid Vehicle (Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)) - Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-usage-based-insurance-market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Vision, Robotic Automation), Deployment Model (0n-Premises, Cloud), Application (Claims Management, Risk Management and Compliance, Chatbots, Others), Sector (Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Title Insurance, Auto Insurance, Others) - Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-insurance-market

First Party Coverage Cyber Insurance Market, By Component (Solutions, Services), Insurance Coverage (Data Breach, Cyber Liability), Insurance Type (Packaged, Standalone), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), End User (Technology Providers, Insurance Providers), Coverage Type (Theft and Fraud, Computer Program and Electronic Restoration, Extortion, Forensic Investigation, Business Interruption), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-first-party-coverage-cyber-insurance-market

Third Party Cyber Insurance Market, By Component (Solutions, Services), Insurance Type (Packaged, Standalone), Insurance Coverage (Data Breach, Cyber Liability), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Application (Information and Communication Technology, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-third-party-cyber-insurance-market

Dental Insurance Market, By Coverage (Dental Preferred Provider Organizations (DPPO), Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO), Dental Indemnity Plans, Others), Procedure Type (Major, Basic, Preventive), Demographics (Senior Citizens, Adults, Minors), End-User (Individuals, Corporates), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dental-insurance-market

U.S. Dental Insurance Market for Individuals, By Plan Type (Dental Preferred Provider Organizations (DPPO), Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO), Dental Indemnity Plans, Discount Plan And Point Of Service (POS) Dental Plan), Coverage (Lifetime Coverage And Term Coverage), Procedure (Major Services, Basic Services and Preventative and Diagnostic Services), Demographics (Senior Citizens, Adults and Minors), Service Provider (Private Dental Insurance Providers and Public Dental Insurance Providers), Distribution Channel (Financial Institutions, Hospitals, Clinics, E-Commerce, Direct Sales and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/us-dental-insurance-market

About Data Bridge Market Research, Private Ltd

Data Bridge Market Research is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. "Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve."

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries includes

Contact Us
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email – corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011053/Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-insurance-platform-market-set-to-register-striking-cagr-growth-of-13-7-by-2029--size-upcoming-trends-demand-opportunities-challenges-and-competitive-scenario-301668596.html

SOURCE Data Bridge Market Research

