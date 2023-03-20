Digital KVM Market Is Expected To Grow at a CAGR Of 13.5% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the global digital KVM market due to the presence of many data centers and IT companies in this region.

Farmington, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digital KVM Market Is Expected To Grow From USD 9.8 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2030. This market is growing because more digital KVM switches are being used in data centres and more people want communication systems that are safe and reliable.

Digital KVM is a technology that lets people use a single keyboard and mouse to control more than one computer. This kind of device is especially helpful for businesses with a lot of workers who need regular access to more than one computer. Digital KVM can be combined with other devices, like hubs and switches, to make a full KVM solution.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Digital KVM Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type (8-Port Switch, 16-Port Switch, 32-Port Switch, Other), By Application (Industrial Use, Government, Home Use, Other), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Key Market Developments:

In April 2020, Aten International introduced the CN9600 1-Local/Remote Shared Access Single Port DVI KVM over IP Switch, designed to allow remote access to digital, video, audio and virtual media via PC or workstation control. The CN9600 includes a Virtual Media feature that allows users to perform diagnostic tests, file transfers, OS/application updates and patches from a remote console. It has LS 1.2 encryption and third-party authentication, dual LAN dual power for redundancy, and video resolutions up to 1920x1200 @60Hz for local and remote consoles.

Market Dynamics:

The demand for more efficient methods of communication is driving the growth of the digital KVM market on a global scale. This market is also anticipated to expand over the next few years as a result of the increased demand for KVM switches that consume less energy and are available at more affordable prices. It is anticipated that the increasing adoption of these technologies by smaller and more medium-sized businesses (SMEs) will contribute to the expansion of this industry.

Story continues

Regional Outlook:

Because there are so many data centres and IT companies in North America, it is expected to have the biggest share of the global digital KVM market. Due to the large number of data centres that need good telecom solutions, the United States is one of the main countries that has helped this market grow. This market is also growing in North America because more people want KVM switches that use less energy and cost less.

During the time frame of the forecast, Latin America is expected to be the second largest market for digital KVM. Small and medium-sized businesses are looking for better ways to communicate, so there has been a big rise in the use of digital KVM switches in the region. This market is also expected to grow because there are more and more data centres in the area.

During the time frame of the forecast, Europe is expected to be the third largest market for digital KVMs. There are a lot of data centres in the area that need a good way to communicate. This market is growing in Europe because more and more people want KVM switches that use less energy and cost less.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for digital KVMs over the next few years. This is because small and medium-sized businesses are using these devices more and more. In countries like China and India, where there are a lot of data centres, the growth of this market is likely to be driven by this fact.

Since there are a lot of data centres in the Middle East and Africa, it is likely that these regions will have a big share of the global digital KVM market. This market is also growing in Middle East and Africa because more people want KVM switches that use less energy and cost less.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/128642

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2030. By Type 8-Port Switch, 16-Port Switch, 32-Port Switch, Other By Application Industrial Use, Government, Home Use, Other By Companies Adder, AMS, Aten, Avocent(Emerson), Belkin, Black Box, Datcent, Dell, D-Link, Fujitsu, Guntermann & Drunck, Hiklife, IBM, IHSE, KVM Switc, Lenovo, OXCA, Raloy, Raritan(Legrand ), Reton, Rextron, Rose Electronics, Schneider-electric, Smart Avi, Tripp Lite Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Adder, AMS, Aten, Avocent(Emerson), Belkin, Black Box, Datcent, Dell, D-Link, Fujitsu, Guntermann & Drunck, Hiklife, IBM, IHSE, KVM Switc, Lenovo, OXCA, Raloy, Raritan(Legrand ), Reton, Rextron, Rose Electronics, Schneider-electric, Smart Avi, Tripp Lite, and others.

By Type

8-Port Switch

16-Port Switch

32-Port Switch

Others

By Application

Industrial Use

Government

Home Use

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Magnet Wire Market - The Global Magnet Wire Market Is Expected To Reach USD 52.94 Billion By 2030, Which Is USD 34.49 Billion In 2022, Registering A CAGR Of 5.50% During The Forecast Period Of 2023 To 2030.

Biosensors Market - The global biosensors market is a rapidly growing industry was valued at USD 28.60 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 33.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Biosimulation Market - The global biosimulation market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com

Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases

Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports



