U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,463.50
    +16.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,332.00
    +82.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,518.00
    +71.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,054.00
    +6.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.36
    -1.57 (-1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.50
    +5.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3196
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6470
    +0.5340 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,151.77
    +983.69 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.86
    +28.26 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     

Digital lenders in Kenya must disclose source of funds as new law takes effect

Annie Njanja
·3 min read

Digital credit providers (DCPs) in Kenya will have to disclose their sources of funds and provide evidence of the same following the coming into force of a law meant to regulate the sector.

The new regulations published Monday by the country’s financial regulator, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), also requires digital lenders to get a license from the country’s monetary authority or wind down their operations by September 2022. The digital lenders were previously only required to register the businesses to begin operations in the country.

Disclosing the source of funds, the CBK said, is meant to ensure that lenders are not engaging in financial crimes like money-laundering.

“A digital credit provider shall provide to the Bank (CBK) the evidence and sources of funds invested or proposed to be invested in the digital credit business and demonstrate that the funds are not proceeds of crime,” read the DCP regulations, in part.

Development Financial Institution (DFIs), commercial banks, VCs and high-networth individuals are some of the popular sources of funding, especially debt, which is used for onward lending by creditors in the digital space.

The new regulations come into effect after the country’s president, Uhuru Kenyatta, assented to the CBK Act in December last year giving the bank to issue digital lenders licenses and to ensure “the existence of fair and non-discriminatory practices in the credit market”, bringing order to a sector that had for years regulated itself.

Kenya is home to over a hundred lending apps, which are popular for their unsecured and instant loans disbursed through mobile phones. However, concerns have been raised about how most of them operate – with some accused of exploitative interest rates, and debt-shaming recovery tactics. Among the popular apps are Silicon Valley-backed Tala and Branch, and Zenka Finance, which is owned by Latvian businessman Aigars Kesenfelds. Others are Opesa, Okash and Credit Hela, which are all linked to Chinese-billionaire Yahui Zhou.

With the new law, digital lenders will have to disclose all conditions and fees for loans, including interest rates, and the total amount to be paid back. They will also be required to seek the bank's approval before changing their pricing models.

Additionally, they have been banned from sharing customer data with third parties and from using threatening language, accessing or getting in touch with their customer’s phone contacts, and using “unconscionable debt collection tactics.”

“The Regulations seek to address concerns raised by the public given the recent significant growth of digital lending particularly through mobile phones. These concerns relate to the predatory practices of the previously unregulated digital credit providers, and in particular, their high cost, unethical debt collection practices, and the abuse of personal information,” said the CBK.

“The Regulations provide for inter alia the licensing governance, and lending practices of DCPs. They also provide for consumer protection, credit information sharing, and outline the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) obligations of DCPs.”

Digital lenders who flout the new regulations, including sharing the personal data of loan defaulters with third parties, risk penalties or license withdrawals.

Recommended Stories

  • Wind gusts up to 70 mph expected in Pueblo County Wednesday afternoon: What to know

    North winds up to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph are expected in Pueblo County this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

  • 'The system’s not broken': Leon foregoes decriminalizing marijuana, supports diversion efforts

    Rather than a symbolic vote to make weed legal by decriminalizing small amounts support came for law enforcement as they use diversion programs.

  • COVID pandemic fuelled 2021 population drop in 73% of U.S. counties

    The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic was reflected in a natural decrease last year in the population of nearly three-quarters of U.S. counties versus the two previous years, the census bureau said on Thursday. More than 73% of U.S. counties experienced natural decrease, or an excess of deaths over births, up from 55.5% in 2020 and 45.5% in 2019, bureau data showed. The biggest loss, of 159,621 residents, was in Los Angeles county in California, according to the data released by the bureau, as part of its Vintage 2021 estimates of population and components of change.

  • Sister Wives' Paedon Brown Says He Was Robbed at His Local Gym: 'Happy Not Everything Is Gone'

    Christine Brown's son said around $100 was taken from his wallet while he was working out

  • Day Traders Finally Retreat After Standing Firm Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- In what looks increasingly like an uncharacteristic bout of bad timing, retail investors who hung tough during the selloff in January and February are now taking money off the table just as stocks are rallying.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Black Box Dispatched; Calls to FlightWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash Speciali

  • Former education secretary calls for complete student loan forgiveness

    "We've got to make up for that policy mistake of the last 40 years by addressing the crushing burden of student debt that so many young people feel today and fixing the problem going forward by committing to debt-free college in the United States," former Education Secretary John King said.

  • Who is Alina Kabaeva? Putin's ex-gymnast 'lover' facing calls for deportation

    Former champion gymnast Kabaeva, 38, is reportedly living in a 'private and secure' Swiss chalet with her children.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys E-Commerce and Biotech, Sells Payments

    Ark also bulked up on biotech stocks. All the stocks Wood bought and sold have slumped over the past six months.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Black Box Dispatched; Calls to FlightWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Wall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, global finance firms eagerly catered to Russian firms, billionaires and the government. Then tanks started rolling into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomeCitigro

  • Nvidia’s Investor Day Was a Hit. That Hasn’t Stopped the Stock From Falling.

    A big rally in Nvidia's stock price seemed to lose momentum in the day after CEO Jensen Huang's keynote at the GTC Conference.

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • Metaverse presents ‘half a trillion’-dollar opportunity: ProShares strategist

    Investment in the metaverse and metaverse technology has grown increasingly prevalent over the past year, with tech giants like Meta and Microsoft leading the charge. According to ProShares Advisors Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman, metaverse presents a significant investment opportunity for individuals and institutions alike.