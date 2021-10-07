U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

Digital Lending Market worth $20.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Digital Lending Market by Offering (Solutions (Digital Lending Platforms and Point Solutions) and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), End User (Banks, Credit Unions, and NBFCs), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Digital Lending Market size to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2021 to USD 20.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

The Digital Lending Market is majory driven by the need for better customer experience. Banking and financial organizations are moving to advanced digital lending processes that are flexible and scalable to meet the challenges of technologies, regulations, and customer demand. A digital lending platform provides a comprehensive and omnichannel credit management solution to meet the ever-changing needs of credit hunters and banking and financial institutions.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Lending Market"
252 – Tables
48 – Figures
229 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=70396306

By Offering, the Solutions segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

The Solutions segment of the Digital Lending Market is projected to hold the larger market size in 2021. The solutions segment of the Digital Lending Market is further classified into digital lending platforms and point solutions. Various solutions are offered in the digital lending platforms, right from loan origination to loan closing. The point solutions help banks and financial institutions to address a single section of the entire loan processing life cycle.

By Point Solutions, the P2P Lending Software segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Under the Point Solutions segment, the Peer-to-peer (P2P) Lending Software sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is a form of online lending that enables individuals or businesses seeking loans to apply and get loans online directly from other individual investors without the need for any middlemen. It helps This helps lenders to make an informed decision before giving out unsecured loans, while also helps borrowers to compare and evaluate their choices.

Request Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=70396306

By Region, North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America holds a strong position in the global Digital Lending Market, due to the presence of most of the top Digital Lending vendors such as Fiserv, ICE Mortgage, FIS, Pega, and Sigma Infosolutions. The region offers the most innovative and fastest services available in the world through its network infrastructure. North America has also witnessed the earliest adoption of cloud and mobile technologies, which has been a significant booster for adopting digital lending solutions to improve customer experience and reduce processing time.

The Major players of the Digital Lending Market include Fiserv (US), ICE Mortgage Technology (US), FIS (US), Newgen Software (India), Nucleus Software (India), Temenos (Switzerland), Pega (US), Sigma Infosolutions (US), Intellect Design Arena (India), and Tavant (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Digitalization and IoT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Digital Banking Platforms Market by Component (Platforms and Services), Banking Type (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking), Banking Mode (Online Banking and Mobile Banking), Deployment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Anti-money Laundering Market by Component, Solution (KYC/CDD and Watchlist, Transaction Screening and Monitoring), Deployment Mode, End User (Banking and Financials, Gaming/Gambling Organizations), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/digital-lending-platform-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/digital-lending-platform.asp

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-lending-market-worth-20-5-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301394945.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

