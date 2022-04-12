U.S. markets open in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.00
    -17.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,083.00
    -136.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,961.00
    -39.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.90
    -6.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.53
    +2.24 (+2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    +9.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.26 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    +3.91 (+18.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3008
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6070
    +0.2220 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,182.52
    -2,144.23 (-5.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.14
    -46.03 (-4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.19
    -59.12 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Digital Locations Adds 20,000 Bigbelly Locations to Its Roster of 5G Cell Sites

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Digital Locations Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DLOC

Agreement will allow the Company to accelerate the buildout of carrier small cells and new private networks nationwide

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Locations, Inc. (DLOC), the leading aggregator and marketplace for small 5G cell sites, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Bigbelly to market approximately 20,000 locations to the Digital Locations small cell network of potential sites.

Bigbelly has deployed over 65,000 smart waste solution units worldwide, with approximately 20,000 of those in the US. They are the world leaders in waste and recycling solutions for public spaces (i.e., municipalities, campuses, retail venues, public transit systems, airports, hospitals, and mixed-use parks). Further enhancing the landscape and community experience, Bigbelly provides an innovative multi-purpose platform to host communications infrastructure – the Telebelly.

As a result of this agreement, Bigbelly and Digital Locations seek to be one of the first teaming arrangements to solve the outdoor/indoor 5G cellular signal problem by providing a solution to where people frequent the most, such as busy cities and towns, campuses and corporate settings. Using these locations for 5G small cells and private networks using CBRS frequencies will give all these venues better communications options without adding huge installations to the landscape.

Alex Gamota, Bigbelly Senior Vice President of ICT, stated, “We are excited to team with Digital Locations to accelerate the deployment of robust and easy to operate wireless connectivity networks for our carrier and property owner customers. By design, Bigbelly’s Waste and Recycling stations are situated ‘where the people are.’ Improving connectivity not only supports information and communication technology applications; the Telebelly platform also optimizes daily operations and enhances the overall quality of life.”

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Bigbelly which will help bring greater 5G connectivity to the places most frequented by consumers,” said Rich Berliner, CEO of Digital Locations. “Bigbelly’s locations will give us the ability to assist our customers in expanding their wireless footprint using 4G, 5G and CBRS technologies. The opportunity for parties to work with us and buildout their networks quickly and easily creates a terrific value proposition.”

About Bigbelly

Bigbelly is the world leader in public space Waste & Recycling solutions. With over 65,000 stations deployed around the world and in all 50 states, it is a ubiquitous part of our landscape. Municipalities, campuses, retail venues, public transit systems, airports, hospitals, and more are all members of the global Bigbelly community. Further enhancing public spaces, Bigbelly provides an innovative multi-purpose platform to host communications infrastructure – the Telebelly.

To learn more about Bigbelly please visit www.bigbelly.com

About Digital Locations, Inc.

Digital Locations, Inc., is the leading aggregator and marketplace for small 5G cell sites. 5G wireless networks are expected to be 100 times faster than current 4G LTE networks. This will enable global scale killer applications such as self-driving cars, the Internet of things (IOT), mobile streaming of 4K videos and lag-free high-definition gaming. To realize this vision, many new 5G small cells will be needed. We currently have rights to more than 110,000 pre-qualified wireless cell sites that can be developed to help meet the demands of 5G networks. Using our software system, network operators such as Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and DISH can easily contract with site owners all over the U.S, to quickly build out their wireless networks. Our goal is to continue to acquire the rights to more sites and become a “landlord” of tomorrow’s wireless communications assets.

To learn more about Digital Locations please visit www.digitallocations.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.


CONTACT: Press Contact: communications@digitallocations.com (805) 456-7000


Recommended Stories

  • Semiconductor Watchlist: Apple, AMD, Onsemi

    While shares in the sector are under pressure, several companies are positioned well for the rest of the year.

  • Intel’s $3 Billion Factory Expansion Opens in Key Comeback Step

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. announced the opening of a $3 billion extension to its D1X plant in Oregon, an investment aimed at speeding up technology development needed to regain leadership of the chip industry. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging i

  • Ethereum PoS move is now being tested on a mainnet shadow fork

    A shadow fork of the Ethereum mainnet went live on Tuesday, bringing it a step closer to the transition from proof of work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism for the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade. See related article: Can Ethereum’s proof-of-stake transition save the planet? Fast facts The Ethereum Foundation is currently working on a […]

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Acquisitions Pick Up

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The artificial intelligence (AI) market has grown like a weed in recent years as organizations gather and process more data to make smarter decisions. Nvidia is the world's largest producer of discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) for PCs. It also provides higher-end GPUs for data centers, where they help process complex machine learning and AI tasks more efficiently.

  • ‘Great for little legs’: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling dog steps are on sale for National Pet Day

    Have a pup who has trouble getting where he wants to be? These stairs can help.

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Software facilitates our daily lives, and software stocks can facilitate outsized returns for long-term investors.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Turn Bearish, SOL Reaches Crucial Support

    Bitcoin price declined below $41,200, Ethereum’s ether is struggling below $3,100, and SOL is approaching a crucial support zone.

  • Why Shares of Bilibili Are Rising Today

    Shares of the Chinese video gaming company Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) traded 8.4% higher as of 11:15 a.m. ET today after some positive regulatory news for the video gaming industry in China. Reuters reported this morning that the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), the agency that licenses video games in China, ended a nine-month freeze on licenses and handed out 45 licenses for games to several Chinese companies. Regulators in China halted video game licenses last July, which led to thousands of companies shutting down.

  • Want to Own Microsoft Office Forever With No Annual Fee? Here's How

    To say that the company holds the keys to the kingdom for a large chunk of the business community is not an overstatement.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Apple could be about to reveal first hints of its augmented reality headset, rumour claims

    Apple could soon reveal the first hints at a whole new kind of product, a report has claimed. The company has long been said to be working on an augmented or mixed reality headset, which would allow people to overlay digital information on top of the real world. Rumours and hints have suggested that the project is a major undertaking within Apple, with a view to releasing the product in the next year or so.

  • Russia's space programme hit by western cyber attack

    Western hackers have turned Russia's own ransomware against it in a cyber attack on the country's space agency, data obtained by security experts suggests.

  • Nokia to stop doing business in Russia

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Telecoms equipment maker Nokia is pulling out of the Russian market, its CEO told Reuters, going a step further than rival Ericsson, which said on Monday it was indefinitely suspending its business in the country. Hundreds of foreign companies are cutting ties with Russia following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and after Western sanctions against Moscow. While several sectors, including telecoms, have been exempted from some sanctions on humanitarian or related grounds, Nokia said it had decided that quitting Russia was the only option.

  • 200mm Semiconductor Fab Capacity Set to Surge 21% to Mitigate Supply-Demand Imbalance, SEMI Reports

    Semiconductor manufacturers worldwide are on track to boost 200mm fab capacity by 1.2 million wafers, or 21%, from the start of 2020 to the end of 2024 to hit a record high of 6.9 million wafers per month, SEMI announced today in its 200mm Fab Outlook Report. After climbing to $5.3 billion last year, 200mm fab equipment spending is expected to be $4.9 billion in 2022 as 200mm fab utilization remains at high levels and the global semiconductor industry works to overcome the chip shortage.

  • Tesla bull predicts between 5 to 10 new gigafactories in the next two years

    After a wild display of lights, music and futuristic technology, Tesla's (TSLA) chief, Elon Musk, kicked off the grand opening of the company's new Giga Texas factory Thursday.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Focus On Business Customers

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Fortnite Maker Epic Gets $2 Billion From Sony, Lego Owner

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. and the owner of the Lego Group invested $2 billion in Epic Games Inc., the maker of Fortnite.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItEpic is valued at $31.5 billion aft

  • Intel vs AMD 2022: Why I moved back to Intel for day-to-day use and gaming

    If your main purposes for your computer are gaming and multitasking, the Intel 12th Gen processors are your best choice for now.