Digital LTL Council Establishes New Industry Standard For Electronic Bills of Lading, Seeks Widespread Adoption

·4 min read

As part of National Motor Freight Traffic Association,Council is Committed to Digitization of Industry

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital LTL Council of the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) has announced the establishment of a new standard for Electronic Bills of Lading (eBOL). The standard is part of the Digital LTL Council's crucial efforts to advance digitization of the industry in order to improve supply chain efficiency.

nmfta.org (PRNewsfoto/National Motor Freight Traffic Association)
nmfta.org (PRNewsfoto/National Motor Freight Traffic Association)

The LTL eBOL standard is critical in helping the industry improve overall efficiency and operational excellence.

The Digital LTL Council is now asking its members to pledge adoption of the standard by July 2023.

"The eBOL standard is critical in helping the industry improve overall efficiency and operational excellence," said Geoff Muessig, CMO and Vice President of Pitt Ohio and Chairman of the Digital LTL Council. "As companies in the industry pledge adoption of this standard, we know the overall impact will be a major step forward for the industry and those we partner with and serve."

While other eBOL standards have been developed for the industry, the Digital LTL Council's standard is distinct in its ability to reduce costs and errors, improve service and communication across the supply chain via better visibility, improve overall supply chain efficiency and secure the industry through contactless/paperless transactions.

Member companies are being asked to commit to the following pledge in adopting the standard:

"Whereas digitization is critically important for the elevation of the LTL freight industry, and the NMFTA and its Digital LTL Council have worked to facilitate collaboration, automation, standardization and digitization – for the reduction of paper flow and overall better communication across the LTL industry – I recognize the importance of implementing an electronic bill of lading (eBOL) to achieve the highest levels of shipment outcomes and accurate invoicing, and pledge to develop and fully operationalize the eBOL with at least one business partner or 3PL, starting no later than July 20, 2023."

Early adoption has been strong. The following companies have already taken the pledge:

AAA Cooper Transportation
Averitt Express
Banyan Technologies
BlueGrace Logistics
Carrier Logistics
CH Robinson
Dayton Freight Lines
Dependable Highway Express
Dohrn Transfer Company
Echo Global Logistics
Estes Express Lines
KDL Logistics
Koch Logistics
Midwest Motor Freight
Old Dominion Freight Line
Project 44 (P44)
Peninsula Truck Lines
Pitt Ohio
Polaris Transportation
Ross Express
Saia LTL Freight
SMC3
Southeastern Freight Lines
Total Quality Logistics
U.S. Special Delivery
Ward Transport & Logistics
Worldwide Express
XPO
Yellow

According to Paul Dugent, Executive Director of the Digital LTL Council, the standard is the result of a sustained team effort by industry leaders and staff at NMFTA.

"We have worked two years to develop this standard because we recognize the impact it will have on our industry and its partners and customers," Dugent said. "As we move toward widespread adoption, we are confident the benefits will also be widespread throughout the industry."

The new standard represents a unified move forward for an industry committed to digital excellence and determined to convert that principle into policy and action.

"Everyone understands the importance of cybersecurity and other best practices in the digital space," said Debbie Sparks, Executive Director of NMFTA. "The standard we have developed here helps member organizations implement these practices structurally into their organizations in a cohesive and actionable way. This is consistent with the vision of the organization, to facilitate such progress for the entire industry."

Project44 (P44) and a diverse group of industry executives formed the Digital LTL Council in November 2019 with the intent to advance the full digitization of the LTL industry. NMFTA became the LTL Digital Council's lead sponsor in June 2022 to bring industry expertise, dedicated resources, marketing, and legal support – in addition to the financial resources needed to accelerate the Council's work.

To sign the pledge and download the new eBOL API, visit:  https://nmfta.org/digital-standards-development/

About NMFTA

Since 1956, the National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc. (NMFTA) has represented the interests of the less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier industry. NMFTA is committed to helping LTL carriers meet the challenges confronting the transportation industry in the 21st century through research, education and the publication of specifications, rules, transportation codes and the preparation and dissemination of studies, reports and analyses. Membership in NMFTA is available to all for-hire interstate and intrastate motor carriers.

About the Digital LTL Council

The Digital LTL Council brings together carriers, logistics service providers, shippers and technology providers with the sole focus of developing a set of uniform standards that support the scalable automation and digitization of LTL shipments.

Contact: Helen Mosher
Chief Marketing Officer
helen.mosher@nmfta.org
703-661-6536

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-ltl-council-establishes-new-industry-standard-for-electronic-bills-of-lading-seeks-widespread-adoption-301657529.html

SOURCE National Motor Freight Traffic Association

