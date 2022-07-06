U.S. markets closed

Digital Manufacturing Market in Electrical and Electronics Industry| Market segmentation by type (solution and services) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)|Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been keeping an eye on Digital Manufacturing in the Electrical and Electronics Market size which increased by USD 14.67 billion between 2020 and 2025 while slowing down at a CAGR of 17.59%. A comprehensive analysis, market size and projection, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis for over 25 vendors are all included in the study on digital manufacturing in the electrical and electronics market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Manufacturing in Electrical and Electronics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Digital Manufacturing Market in Electrical and Electronics Industry Market Analysis Report by Type (solution and services) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts". Request Sample Report!

The market is driven by the growing use of DM for improved traceability. In addition, the Increased use of mobile DM applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the Digital Manufacturing Market in the Electrical and Electronics Industry Market.

For more information on region segment – Click here for a sample now!

Major Five Digital Manufacturing in Electrical and Electronics Industry Companies:

  • Autodesk Inc. - The company offers digital manufacturing solutions for different types of industries such as precise tooling, Airbus, Schneider Electric, and others.

  • Bentley Systems Inc. - The company offers various services such as asset lifecycle management, asset reliability, bridge analysis, building design, civil design, construction, mine design, plant design, and other services.

  • CAD Schroer GmbH- The company offers digital manufacturing applications such as CAD, IoT, PLM, PDM, VR, and AR

  • Capgemini SE- The company offers different types of digital manufacturing solutions for machines, products, people, and suppliers.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP- The company offers different types of digital manufacturing such as shortening development cycles with HPC, optimizing operations with IoT technologies, and others.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Latest Sample Report.

Digital Manufacturing Market In Electrical And Electronics Industry Market Type Outlook

The market share rise of the solutions segment in the electrical and electronics industry's digital manufacturing market would be significant. Due to the rising adoption of cloud-enabled solutions, an increase in data complexity among large enterprises, and an increasing likelihood that cyberthreats will have an adverse effect on the profitability of the company, the global DM market in the electrical and electronics industry is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Digital Manufacturing Market In Electrical And Electronics Industry Market Geography Outlook

APAC will account for 61% of market growth. The main markets for digital manufacturing in the APAC electrical and electronics industry are China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea). The market in this region will increase more quickly than the markets in all other regions combined. The growth of the digital manufacturing market in the electrical and electronics industry in APAC over the forecast period would be facilitated by DM being an essential link in manufacturing.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a sample report

Related Reports:

Business Intelligence Market: The business intelligence market share in the healthcare sector is estimated to increase to USD 8.15 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 16.36%. Download Sample Report!

Internet Security Market: The internet security market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.29% and the market share will increase to USD 23.34 billion from 2021 to 2026. Download Sample Report!

Digital Manufacturing Market In Electrical And Electronics Industry Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.59%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 14.67 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

21.11

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 61%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CAD Schroer GmbH, Capgemini SE, Dassault Systemes SE, DREAMZTECH SOLUTIONS INC., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, and Tulip Interfaces Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Solution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Autodesk Inc.

  • 10.4 Bentley Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 CAD Schroer GmbH

  • 10.6 Capgemini SE

  • 10.7 Dassault Systemes SE

  • 10.8 DREAMZTECH SOLUTIONS INC.

  • 10.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

  • 10.10 PTC Inc.

  • 10.11 Siemens AG

  • 10.12 Tulip Interfaces Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-manufacturing-market-in-electrical-and-electronics-industry-market-segmentation-by-type-solution-and-services-and-geography-apac-north-america-europe-south-america-and-meatechnavio-301580657.html

SOURCE Technavio

