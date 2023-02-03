Digital manufacturing market to Grow by 14.27% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Benefits associated with the adoption of DM will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital manufacturing market insights -
Vendors: 15+, including Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DREAMZTECH SOLUTIONS INC., Durr AG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., QAD Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TXT eSolutions Spa, XenonStack, among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: End-user (aerospace and defense, automotive, electrical and electronics, and others), revenue stream (software and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)
To understand more about the digital manufacturing market, request a sample report
The digital manufacturing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report
In 2017, the digital manufacturing market was valued at USD 35,446.48 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 12,945.08 million. The digital manufacturing market size is estimated to grow by USD 60,429.97 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 15.49%, according to Technavio.
Digital manufacturing market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Global digital manufacturing market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as focusing on building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
Aras Corp. - The company offers digital manufacturing with visual collaboration and configuration management.
AVEVA Group Plc - The company offers digital manufacturing, such as AI software, AR and VR solutions, and cloud services.
Bentley Systems Inc. - The company offers digital manufacturing under their brand Digital twin software.
Global digital manufacturing market – Market dynamics
Major drivers
Increased adoption of DM for improved traceability
Use of DM as an essential link in manufacturing
Benefits associated with the adoption of DM
Key challenges
Threat of pirated software
Low adoption of DM among SMEs
High cost of implementation and complexity of processes
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this digital manufacturing market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital manufacturing market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the digital manufacturing market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the digital manufacturing market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital manufacturing market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The digital signature market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 36.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 16,400.28 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, government, healthcare, legal, and others), component (software, hardware, and service), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The digital rights management market size is expected to increase by USD 7.63 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Digital Manufacturing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
186
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.49%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 60,429.97 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
14.27
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key countries
US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DREAMZTECH SOLUTIONS INC., Durr AG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., QAD Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TXT eSolutions Spa, and XenonStack
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global digital manufacturing market 2017 - 2021
4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Revenue Stream Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Revenue Stream
7.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Revenue Stream
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Aras Corp.
12.4 Autodesk Inc.
12.5 AVEVA Group Plc
12.6 Bentley Systems Inc.
12.7 Capgemini Service SAS
12.8 Cisco Systems Inc.
12.9 Dassault Systemes SE
12.10 Durr AG
12.11 Intel Corp.
12.12 Microsoft Corp.
12.13 Oracle Corp.
12.14 PTC Inc.
12.15 SAP SE
12.16 Siemens AG
12.17 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-manufacturing-market-to-grow-by-14-27-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-benefits-associated-with-the-adoption-of-dm-will-drive-growth---technavio-301736004.html
SOURCE Technavio