Digital manufacturing market to Grow by 14.27% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Benefits associated with the adoption of DM will drive growth - Technavio

Vendors : 15+, including Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DREAMZTECH SOLUTIONS INC., Durr AG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., QAD Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TXT eSolutions Spa, XenonStack, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: End-user (aerospace and defense, automotive, electrical and electronics, and others), revenue stream (software and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The digital manufacturing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the digital manufacturing market was valued at USD 35,446.48 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 12,945.08 million. The digital manufacturing market size is estimated to grow by USD 60,429.97 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 15.49%, according to Technavio.

Digital manufacturing market - Customer landscape

Global digital manufacturing market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as focusing on building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Aras Corp. - The company offers digital manufacturing with visual collaboration and configuration management.

AVEVA Group Plc - The company offers digital manufacturing, such as AI software, AR and VR solutions, and cloud services.

Bentley Systems Inc. - The company offers digital manufacturing under their brand Digital twin software.

Global digital manufacturing market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Increased adoption of DM for improved traceability

Use of DM as an essential link in manufacturing

Benefits associated with the adoption of DM

Key challenges

Threat of pirated software

Low adoption of DM among SMEs

High cost of implementation and complexity of processes

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this digital manufacturing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital manufacturing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital manufacturing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the digital manufacturing market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital manufacturing market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Digital Manufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 186 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 60,429.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DREAMZTECH SOLUTIONS INC., Durr AG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., QAD Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TXT eSolutions Spa, and XenonStack Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

