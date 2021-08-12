Digital Manufacturing Market in Systems Software Sector: Features and Global Outlook

The global digital manufacturing market size is expected to grow by USD 13.4 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.

Digital Manufacturing Market Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Highlights Covers Key Countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK End-user Aerospace and defense Automotive Electrical and electronics Others







Autodesk Inc. Advanced manufacturing solution North America will offer 35% of the growth opportunity AVEVA Group Plc AVEVA Discrete Lean Management

























/PRNewswire/ -- The benefits associated with the adoption of digital manufacturing is one of the major factors driving growth. Digital manufacturing is widely gaining popularity across various industries due to various benefits. Digital manufacturing enables industrial operators to simultaneously view machining, tooling, and 3D information of the product. The simulation feature in digital manufacturing helps in the validation of robotics and automation programs, thereby accelerating the manufacturing process. Moreover, digital manufacturing ensures smooth workflow, which makes the implementation of Six Sigma and other lean operation management easier. Many such benefits are driving the growth of the market.

Attractive Opportunities with Digital Manufacturing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Major Five Microturbine Companies:

Autodesk Inc.

AVEVA Group Plc

Bentley Systems Inc.

Capgemini SE

Cisco Systems Inc.

