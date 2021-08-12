U.S. markets closed

Digital Manufacturing Market in Systems Software Sector: Features and Global Outlook

·3 min read

The global digital manufacturing market size is expected to grow by USD 13.4 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 Request Free Sample Pages







Data Insights


Market Segmentations


Digital Manufacturing Market

Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Highlights

Covers

Key Countries


Segments


US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK

End-user

Aerospace and defense

Automotive

Electrical and electronics

Others





Vendors

Offerings

Region


Autodesk Inc.

Advanced manufacturing solution

North America

will offer 35% of the growth opportunity

AVEVA Group Plc

AVEVA Discrete Lean Management













Here is an exclusive report talking about the market scenario, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.

Get a Free Sample Report Now!

/PRNewswire/ -- The benefits associated with the adoption of digital manufacturing is one of the major factors driving growth. Digital manufacturing is widely gaining popularity across various industries due to various benefits. Digital manufacturing enables industrial operators to simultaneously view machining, tooling, and 3D information of the product. The simulation feature in digital manufacturing helps in the validation of robotics and automation programs, thereby accelerating the manufacturing process. Moreover, digital manufacturing ensures smooth workflow, which makes the implementation of Six Sigma and other lean operation management easier. Many such benefits are driving the growth of the market.

Attractive Opportunities with Digital Manufacturing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Benefits

  • Accurate predictions on drivers, upcoming trends, and changes in consumer behavior

  • Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Evaluation on the impact of COVID-19 across market segments

  • Instant access to 17000+ market research reports with free trial upon registration

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Microturbine Companies:

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • AVEVA Group Plc

  • Bentley Systems Inc.

  • Capgemini SE

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Computational Fluid Dynamics Market – Global computational fluid dynamics market is segmented by end-user (aerospace and defense, automotive, electrical and electronics, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Digital Manufacturing in Electrical and Electronics Market – Global digital manufacturing in electrical and electronics market is segmented by type (solution and services) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/digital-manufacturing-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-digital-manufacturingmarket

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-manufacturing-market-in-systems-software-sector-features-and-global-outlook-301353063.html

SOURCE Technavio

