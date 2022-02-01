U.S. markets open in 9 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,491.50
    -12.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,925.00
    -72.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,867.75
    -37.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.30
    -11.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.47
    +0.32 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.90
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1249
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.83
    -2.83 (-10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3448
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9380
    -0.1860 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,575.04
    +1,624.23 (+4.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.75
    +50.57 (+6.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,053.23
    +51.25 (+0.19%)
     

Digital Map Market Size to Grow by USD 8.59 billion | Market Research Insights Highlight Increased Adoption of IoT Devices as Key Driver | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Digital Map Market by Application, Use, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 24.14% in 2021 and a decelerating CAGR of 22.94% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (navigation, geocoders, and others), use (outdoor and indoor), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities in Digital Map Market by Application, Use, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

The digital map market covers the following areas:

Digital Map Market Sizing
Digital Map Market Forecast
Digital Map Market Analysis

Vendor Insights

The digital map market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing innovative products and solutions to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Digital Map Products Inc.

  • Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

  • HERE Global BV

  • indoo.rs GmbH

  • NavInfo Co. Ltd.

  • Nearmap Ltd.

  • TomTom International BV

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in digital map market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute to 41% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for digital maps in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The digital map market share growth by the navigation segment will be significant during the forecast period. Navigation maps are charts for navigators to display the meteorological, hydrographic, and navigational conditions. These maps are used in automotive applications. The adoption of digital maps is prevalent in automotive applications for driver assistance applications.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increased adoption of IoT devices is driving the growth of the digital map market growth. Many IoT devices and applications use digital maps for their services, which is driving the satellite map market growth.

However, factors such as security and privacy of mobile apps may challenge market growth. There is a pressing need to adopt best practices for data security, app security, and privacy due to the accelerating use of mobile application-based location services integrated with digital maps.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the digital map market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

IoT Data Management Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart City Platform Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digital Map Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 22.94%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 8.59 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

24.14

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, India, and Mexico

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Digital Map Products Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, indoo.rs GmbH, NavInfo Co. Ltd., Nearmap Ltd., and TomTom International BV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-map-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-8-59-billion--market-research-insights-highlight-increased-adoption-of-iot-devices-as-key-driver--technavio-301470754.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Anchorage Closes in on FDIC Crypto Custodian Deal, Documents Show

    The three-year deal would have Anchorage act as a crypto asset manager and liquidator for the U.S. bank regulator.

  • Stocks Climb, Equity Futures Mixed Amid Tech Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Tuesday, bolstered by the technology sector, amid bets that shares are due a recovery after this year’s equity rout.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on Fina

  • Taco Bell's Menu Has Something New (You Can't Eat It)

    The Yum fast-food brand Taco Bell wants to make sure its store leaders look like the people who eat and work in its restaurants.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for February 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • What happens when colleagues know each other’s salaries

    A new academic study found that pay transparency makes wages more equitable and decouples performance from salary.

  • McDonald’s Investors Say Ex-CEO Easterbrook Must Return More Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Some McDonald’s Corp. investors criticized the fast-food chain for agreeing to allow former Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook’s to return $105 million in compensation following his ouster over sexual relations with subordinates, saying the company should have gotten more.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility:

  • Exxon to Move HQ to Houston, Merge Refining and Chemicals

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. will relocate its corporate headquarters to the Houston area from suburban Dallas and combine its chemical and refining divisions in a major shake-up aimed at reducing costs. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets

  • COVID misinformation: ‘There are facts, and then there are opinions,’ doctor says

    Dr. Shikha Jain, Assistant Professor of Medicine at University of Illinois Chicago, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss hospitals dealing with COVID surges and staff shortages, medical supply shortages, COVID misinformation from media figures such as Joe Rogan, and vaccine mandates issued by private companies.

  • Burger King, Domino’s Pull Back on Value Menus as Costs Rise

    Chains are reducing their menus of discounted items or shrinking portions, hoping it will bring less pushback from consumers than straight price increases.

  • More than one-third of Americans say they’ve never had a retirement account

    Never had a retirement account? You’re not alone – 36% of American workers said they’ve never had a retirement account, such as a 401(k) plan or an IRA, a new Bankrate survey found. Generation Z and lower-income households were more likely to fall in this group.

  • MBA Student By Day, ‘Hamilton’ Dancer By Night

    It’s one thing to be an MBA student. It’s another to be an MBA student while performing six days per week in the Hamilton ensemble. For Sam Aberman, a Fully Employed MBA (FEMBA) student at UCLA ... The post MBA Student By Day, ‘Hamilton’ Dancer By Night appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • What Is Mexican Food? A Nevada Court Has the Tricky Job of Deciding

    A culinary conundrum over two salads and a rice bowl has two restaurants at a shopping center at odds, so their landlord took the question to court.

  • Exxon to Move Headquarters to Houston

    The oil giant will remain in Texas but consolidate operations as it reorganizes its business units.

  • Exxon Mobil to move HQ to Houston area

    When the move is complete, Exxon will be the largest publicly traded company headquartered in Houston.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Spotify ‘backlash is still a concern’ for the stock, analyst says

    CFRA Analyst John Freeman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the backlash against&nbsp; Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation and competition in the music streaming space.

  • Analysts eye UPS automation efforts to offset increased wage costs

    Higher labor costs during the pandemic-plagued holiday season may erode the profits of United Parcel Service, the world's biggest package delivery firm, which is set to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday. UPS hired nearly 100,000 people for the holiday season and plans to keep a portion of those workers on board. Union pay and benefits for UPS drivers, sort center workers and package loaders generally exceed those at non-union shops like Amazon.com, UPS's largest customer and a growing delivery rival.

  • Sacklers near deal to increase opioid settlement in Purdue bankruptcy

    Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma LP are nearing an agreement to boost their more than $4 billion offer to resolve sprawling opioid litigation after negotiating with states that had objected to terms of the OxyContin maker's bankruptcy reorganization, according to a court filing. Sackler family members and states objecting to terms of Purdue's bankruptcy reorganization are "close to an agreement in principle" to contribute additional cash beyond the $4.325 billion they had pledged to settle opioid litigation, according to a mediator's interim report filed on Monday. An agreement involving members of the Sackler family and several state attorneys general could potentially end a legal challenge that has prevented Purdue from exiting bankruptcy, and clear the way for a plan aimed at helping to abate the opioid crisis.

  • T-Mobile issues vaccination ultimatum to office workers in an internal memo

    T-Mobile says office workers who aren't fully vaccinated by the deadline will be terminated. Some workers such as those at retail stores and field technicians are exempt from the policy.

  • Boeing says Ukraine tensions creating 'adverse climate' for business

    Boeing relies heavily on Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA for the supply of titanium, a lightweight metal that is used widely in planemaking. Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's border as it presses demands for a new security arrangement in Europe, prompting U.S. and European officials to threaten a barrage of sanctions if it invades.