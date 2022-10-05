U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

Digital Marketing Agency Hennessey Digital Wins Five 2022 Startup Weekly Awards

Hennessey Digital
·2 min read
Hennessey Digital

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Leading law firm digital marketing agency Hennessey Digital has won awards from The Startup Weekly in five categories, including Founders to Watch (CEO Jason Hennessey), 2022 Companies to Watch, 2022 Customer Choice Award, 2022 Exceptional Workplace, and 2022 Women in Business Award (CFO Michele Patrick).

Named to the Founders to Watch list, CEO Jason Hennessey founded Hennessey Digital in 2015 and has grown the business from a single client to a $16MM agency. 2022 Women in Business Award recipient Michele Patrick joined Hennessey Digital in 2019 and leads the Finance and People Success teams, having secured $4.2MM in capital and achieving a 116.5% increase in net profit margin over the last year.

"With wins in five different categories of The Startup Weekly Awards, Hennessey Digital continues to turn heads, and not just in our industry," says Hennessey Digital President & COO Scott Shrum. "This recognition is the result of the hard work the entire team puts in every day. We're going to need a bigger shelf for all the trophies we're racking up!"

Senior Director of Marketing Cindy Kerber Spellman notes the significance of Hennessey Digital receiving honors for its client work, its culture, and its leadership at the same time.

"We're already known as the digital marketing agency you wish you'd hired first because of our results, but being recognized for our outstanding leadership and winning culture demonstrates that our business model and approach to client service and the employee experience are a blueprint for success for the modern digital marketing agency," Kerber Spellman says.

Hennessey Digital received The Startup Weekly honors after being named to the Quartz Best Companies for Remote Workers list for the second-consecutive year last month.

About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally recognized SEO expert and best-selling author Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital is a multi-award winning digital marketing agency for top law firms and other industries. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, law firm SEO, paid media and pay-per-click advertising (PPC), and conversion rate optimization (CRO), Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and high-value cases through holistic marketing strategies. Hennessey Digital has made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years from 2019 to 2022 and was named a Quartz Best Company for Remote Workers in 2021 and 2022.

Follow Hennessey Digital on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

Contact:

Liz Feezor, Director of Communications
press@hennessey.com

SOURCE: Hennessey Digital



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719023/Digital-Marketing-Agency-Hennessey-Digital-Wins-Five-2022-Startup-Weekly-Awards

