Digital Marketing Agency Xpnchal Marketing Announces the Launch of New Services

·2 min read

Xpnchal Marketing is Now Offering Press, Target Social Growth Podcast Tours and Road to Verification Services

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Xpnchal Marketing, a digital marketing agency, is pleased to announce the launch of some new services that are designed to help businesses to navigate and overcome their marketing challenges.

To learn more about Xpnchal Marketing and their full variety of services, which include brand awareness, digital ads, web development and more, please check out their Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/xpnchal/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the new line of services includes press, target social growth podcast tours and road to verification. Business owners, both brick and mortar and e-commerce, who are interested in learning more about these innovative new services as well as the existing lineup of industry techniques may reach out for a free consultation.

Since they opened for business, Xpnchal Marketing has earned a well-deserved reputation for getting their clients in front of the right audience, in the right way and at the right time.

For example, the spokesperson noted, their social media management and social growth services have helped their clients take control of how they look online.

"We are here to help you build the right social media strategy that fits your goals and takes you to where you want to be," the spokesperson noted, adding that the team of over 20 specialists is ready and willing to assist.

"Don't get left behind in the new era of social media and brand building. We can help you build a significant presence on all the big social platforms to set yourself apart from competitors."

Xpnchal Marketing also offers search engine optimization services, which are designed to help companies to no longer be buried on the second, third or fourth page of Google. The company's effective tactics help their clients to attain relevance and visibility on key search engines, which in turn can help to bring in customers and boost profits.

Xpnchal Marketing is excited about the recent launch of the new services. They look forward to working with even more clients, and being their full-service partner in the fields of content creation, social growth, media management, and more.

About Xpnchal Marketing:

At Xpnchal Marketing, they provide a mix of everything when it comes to marketing so that they can work with just about anyone. As a result, they very rarely turn a business away, and are happy to offer a complimentary consultation. For more information, please visit https://www.xpnchalmarketing.com/.

Media Contact:
Jackson Bleck
jax.bleck@gmail.com
https://www.xpnchalmarketing.com/
(509) 232-9982

SOURCE: Xpnchal Marketing



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660680/Digital-Marketing-Agency-Xpnchal-Marketing-Announces-the-Launch-of-New-Services

