Digital Marketing Courses Market - Focus on Improving the Productivity as well as Efficiency of an Organization to Comprise 34% of Global Market Demand in Europe

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DIGITAL MARKETING COURSES MARKET value is set to grow by USD 1.37 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 12.75% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 is estimated at 11.67%. The increasing adoption of digital media and digital marketing is notably driving the digital marketing courses market growth, although factors such as advent of open-source materials and courses may impede market growth. Technavio categorizes the global digital marketing courses market as a part of the global education market (also referred to as the global education services market). The parent, global education market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. Technavio calculates the global education market size based on the combined revenues generated by manufacturers/providers of equipment, software, teaching materials, solutions, and services.

Increasing demand from emerging countries is one of the key digital marketing courses market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Companies in emerging countries are opting for digital marketing courses for their employees to generate higher ROI from their marketing campaigns. Moreover, the popularity of eLearning in these countries has enabled eLearning solution providers to have a sizable customer base. In addition, many manufacturing and service-based MNCs have increased their presence in APAC and MEA by expanding their reach into India, the UAE, and China. The expansion of the corporate sector in these countries has also driven the need for employees and prospective candidates to acquire skills and qualifications in the field of digital marketing. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Geography

Courses

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

ClickMinded LLC

Coursera Inc.

Digital Marketing Institute Ltd.

Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd.

HubSpot Inc.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Meta Platforms Inc.

NIIT Ltd.

Rainmaker Digital LLC

Reliablesoft.Net

Retyp LLC

SEMrush Inc.

Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The Digital Sandbox

Udacity Inc.

Udemy Inc.

The digital marketing courses market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as social media marketing to compete in the market.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital marketing courses market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital marketing courses market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital marketing courses market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital marketing courses market vendors

Digital Marketing Courses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ClickMinded LLC, Coursera Inc., Digital Marketing Institute Ltd., Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Meta Platforms Inc., NIIT Ltd., Rainmaker Digital LLC, Reliablesoft.Net, Retyp LLC, SEMrush Inc., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., The Digital Sandbox, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Courses

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Courses

5.3 Academic courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Certification courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Courses

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

10.6 Coursera Inc.

10.7 Digital Marketing Institute Ltd.

10.8 Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd.

10.9 Manipal Academy of Higher Education

10.10 Meta Platforms Inc.

10.11 NIIT Ltd.

10.12 Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

