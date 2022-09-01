U.S. markets open in 9 hours 6 minutes

Digital Marketing Courses Market - Focus on Improving the Productivity as well as Efficiency of an Organization to Comprise 34% of Global Market Demand in Europe

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DIGITAL MARKETING COURSES MARKET value is set to grow by USD 1.37 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 12.75% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 is estimated at 11.67%. The increasing adoption of digital media and digital marketing is notably driving the digital marketing courses market growth, although factors such as advent of open-source materials and courses may impede market growth. Technavio categorizes the global digital marketing courses market as a part of the global education market (also referred to as the global education services market). The parent, global education market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. Technavio calculates the global education market size based on the combined revenues generated by manufacturers/providers of equipment, software, teaching materials, solutions, and services.

Latest market research report titled Digital Marketing Courses Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Increasing demand from emerging countries is one of the key digital marketing courses market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Companies in emerging countries are opting for digital marketing courses for their employees to generate higher ROI from their marketing campaigns. Moreover, the popularity of eLearning in these countries has enabled eLearning solution providers to have a sizable customer base. In addition, many manufacturing and service-based MNCs have increased their presence in APAC and MEA by expanding their reach into India, the UAE, and China. The expansion of the corporate sector in these countries has also driven the need for employees and prospective candidates to acquire skills and qualifications in the field of digital marketing. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Browse Summary of the DIGITAL MARKETING COURSES MARKET Research Report to Learn More

Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Geography

  • Courses

Download Sample Report of the DIGITAL MARKETING COURSES MARKET to Gain Further Insights

Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • ClickMinded LLC

  • Coursera Inc.

  • Digital Marketing Institute Ltd.

  • Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd.

  • HubSpot Inc.

  • Manipal Academy of Higher Education

  • Meta Platforms Inc.

  • NIIT Ltd.

  • Rainmaker Digital LLC

  • Reliablesoft.Net

  • Retyp LLC

  • SEMrush Inc.

  • Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • The Digital Sandbox

  • Udacity Inc.

  • Udemy Inc.

The digital marketing courses market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as social media marketing to compete in the market.

Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist digital marketing courses market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the digital marketing courses market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the digital marketing courses market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital marketing courses market vendors

Related Reports:

Browse the Summary of DIGITAL MARKETING SPENDING MARKET Report by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 128.83 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.53% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The global digital transformation is notably driving the digital marketing spending market growth, although factors such as lack of short-term return on investment may impede market growth.

Browse the Summary of DIGITAL RETAIL MARKETING MARKET Report by Growth, Size, Trends, Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 524.18 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 24.01% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for digital retail marketing market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions.

Digital Marketing Courses Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.67

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ClickMinded LLC, Coursera Inc., Digital Marketing Institute Ltd., Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Meta Platforms Inc., NIIT Ltd., Rainmaker Digital LLC, Reliablesoft.Net, Retyp LLC, SEMrush Inc., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., The Digital Sandbox, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY MARKET" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Courses

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Courses

  • 5.3 Academic courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Certification courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Courses

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • 10.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.6 Coursera Inc.

  • 10.7 Digital Marketing Institute Ltd.

  • 10.8 Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Manipal Academy of Higher Education

  • 10.10 Meta Platforms Inc.

  • 10.11 NIIT Ltd.

  • 10.12 Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

