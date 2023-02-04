Digital marketing courses market recorded 11.67% growth between 2021 and 2022; Insights on top countries such as the UK, among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK is the leading market in Europe and contributes to the top education services among the different countries. The UK Educational Services sector comprises establishments that provide instruction and training in a wide variety of subjects. This instruction and training are provided by specialized establishments, such as schools, colleges, universities, and training centers. In the wake of the pandemic in 2020, most institutions of higher education have shuttered their physical campuses for the academic year and moved their summer sessions online. To know more – Buy the Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Marketing Courses Market

In 2020, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, governments of several countries imposed nationwide lockdowns. These lockdowns led to the closure of academic institutes, schools, universities, and offices for several months to contain the spread of the disease. As a result, the demand for online courses increased. Owing to the lockdowns, students had enough time to strengthen their talents. Moreover, various ed-tech companies made some of their courses free to attract students who wanted to learn cutting-edge technologies. For more insights – Download a Sample Report!

The UK is one of the top key country contributors to the global digital marketing courses market. The market is segmented by courses (academic courses and certification courses) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The global digital marketing courses market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.75% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1.37 billion.

The major vendors for the global digital marketing courses market include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ClickMinded LLC, Coursera Inc., Digital Marketing Institute Ltd., Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Meta Platforms Inc., NIIT Ltd., Rainmaker Digital LLC, Reliablesoft.Net, Retyp LLC, SEMrush Inc., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., The Digital Sandbox, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. among others. To know about the vendor offerings, Request a PDF Sample!

Story continues

The increasing adoption of digital media and digital marketing is notably driving the digital marketing courses market growth, although factors such as the advent of open-source materials and courses may impede market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports –

The digital content market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 694.88 billion. The digital content market report offers information on several market vendors, including Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Baidu Inc., Bloomberg L.P, Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, DISH Network Corp., Electronic Arts Inc., Gannett Co. Inc., iHeartMedia Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc.

The predicted growth for the digital education content market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 47.10 billion at a progressing CAGR of 11.94%. The report offers information on several market vendors, including Adobe Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Apollo Global Management Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc.

Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive digital marketing courses market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the digital marketing courses market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital marketing courses industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital marketing courses market vendors

Digital Marketing Courses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 135 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 11.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ClickMinded LLC, Coursera Inc., Digital Marketing Institute Ltd., Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Meta Platforms Inc., NIIT Ltd., Rainmaker Digital LLC, Reliablesoft.Net, Retyp LLC, SEMrush Inc., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., The Digital Sandbox, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Courses

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Courses

5.3 Academic courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Certification courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Courses

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

10.6 Coursera Inc.

10.7 Digital Marketing Institute Ltd.

10.8 Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd.

10.9 Manipal Academy of Higher Education

10.10 Meta Platforms Inc.

10.11 NIIT Ltd.

10.12 Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us



Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact



Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Digital Marketing Courses Market

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-marketing-courses-market-recorded-11-67-growth-between-2021-and-2022-insights-on-top-countries-such-as-the-uk-among-others--technavio-301736022.html

SOURCE Technavio