Digital marketing courses market size to grow by USD 1.37 billion between 2021 and 2026; Growth driven by increasing adoption of digital media and digital marketing - Technavio

PR Newswire
·15 min read

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital marketing courses market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.37 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 12.75% according to Technavio. Growth of the market is driven by the increasing adoption of digital media and digital marketing, increased job prospects, and the growth of internet-based businesses. The increasing use of digital platforms, such as Facebook and LinkedIn, has encouraged enterprises to adopt marketing practices to add value to their products. Companies are increasing their spending on social media campaigns to create brand awareness. With many companies adopting digital marketing practices, the demand for digital marketing courses has increased significantly worldwide. All these factors are driving the growth of the market in focus. To understand more about the digital marketing courses market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Marketing Courses Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Marketing Courses Market

Digital Marketing Courses Market Insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ClickMinded LLC, Coursera Inc., Digital Marketing Institute Ltd., Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Meta Platforms Inc., NIIT Ltd., Rainmaker Digital LLC, Reliablesoft.Net, Retyp LLC, SEMrush Inc., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., The Digital Sandbox, Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Courses (academic courses and certification courses) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Digital Marketing Courses Market - Major Challenges

  • Advent of open-source materials and courses

  • Continuous learning

  • Lack of credible and quality courses

The advent of open-source materials and courses is one of the key factors hindering the growth of the market. Several companies offer free digital marketing courses. For instance, Alphabet Inc. provides a free online digital marketing course called Google Online Marketing Challenge. It is a comprehensive course for beginners with modules covering introductory digital marketing, search engine marketing, search advertising, display advertising, mobile advertisements, social marketing, analytics, and video advertisements. The availability of such free courses is reducing the growth potential of the market.

Digital Marketing Courses Market - Regional Analysis

The report analyzes the growth of the market across regions, including Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. Companies in Europe are focusing on social media marketing, inbound marketing, and web analytics to increase their customer base and visibility. Hence, digital marketing courses have gained prominence in the region. Various ed-tech firms in Europe have made some of their courses free to people. All these factors are driving the growth of the digital marketing courses market in Europe.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Global Digital Marketing Courses Market - Vendor Insights

The global digital marketing courses market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors. Vendors are focusing business expansions to increase their presence in developing countries. They are differentiating their services based on course fees, quality of the curriculum, and brand. Different marketing strategies are used by vendors to widen their consumer base and increase the number of enrollments. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including –

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers digital marketing courses comprising search engine optimization, search engine marketing, email marketing, social media marketing, inbound marketing, content marketing, and web analytics.

  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers digital marketing courses such as Fundamentals of digital marketing, Get a business online, Make sure customers find you online, Connect with customers over mobile, and Promote a business with online advertising.

  • Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers digital marketing courses that cover six modules and 99 topics for the entire syllabus. The objective of the courses is to teach the basics of digital marketing step-by-step through using a practical hands-on approach.

  • Coursera Inc. - The company offers digital marketing courses such as Meta Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing, Digital Marketing, and Digital Marketing Strategy and Planning.

The digital marketing courses market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this digital marketing courses market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the digital marketing courses market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the digital marketing courses market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the digital marketing courses market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital marketing courses market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The online tutoring market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.38% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 196.35 billion. The growing importance of STEM education is notably driving market growth, although factors such as the threat from open-source and private tutoring may impede market growth.

  • The US E-learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.39% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 48.4 billion. The evolved learning and education landscape is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as growing competition from MOOCs may impede the market growth.

Digital Marketing Courses Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

11.67

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ClickMinded LLC, Coursera Inc., Digital Marketing Institute Ltd., Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Meta Platforms Inc., NIIT Ltd., Rainmaker Digital LLC, Reliablesoft.Net, Retyp LLC, SEMrush Inc., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., The Digital Sandbox, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Courses

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Courses

  • 5.3 Academic courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Certification courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Courses

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • 10.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.6 Coursera Inc.

  • 10.7 Digital Marketing Institute Ltd.

  • 10.8 Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Manipal Academy of Higher Education

  • 10.10 Meta Platforms Inc.

  • 10.11 NIIT Ltd.

  • 10.12 Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s weaker share price — dragged down by crude oil’s latest rout — is giving Warren Buffett another chance to expand his stake.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosThe billionaire