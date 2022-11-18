Digital Marketing Courses Market Size to Grow by USD 1.37 Billion, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Alphabet Inc. Among Key Market Contributors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital marketing courses market size is likely to grow by USD 1.37 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Request a Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Marketing Courses Market

Frequently Asked Questions

Based on segmentation by geography, which is the leading segment in the market?

Europe is the leading region in the market.

What are the major trends in the market?

The increasing demand from emerging countries is a key trend in the market.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 11.67%.

Is the market concentrated or fragmented?

The digital marketing courses market is fragmented.

Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ClickMinded LLC, Coursera Inc., Digital Marketing Institute Ltd., Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Meta Platforms Inc., NIIT Ltd., Rainmaker Digital LLC, Reliablesoft.Net, Retyp LLC, SEMrush Inc., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., The Digital Sandbox, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers digital marketing courses, which provide marketing techniques wherein people perform different conceptual techniques such as search engine marketing, search engine optimization, social media marketing, email marketing, content marketing, inbound marketing, and web analytics.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers digital marketing courses such as Fundamentals of Digital Marketing, Get a Business Online, Make Sure Customers Find you Online, Connect with Customers Over Mobile, and Promote a Business with Online Advertising.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers digital marketing courses, which cover six modules and 99 topics for the entire syllabus.

Coursera Inc. - The company offers digital marketing courses such as Meta Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing, Digital Marketing, and Digital Marketing Strategy and Planning.

Digital Marketing Institute Ltd. - The company offers digital marketing courses such as Professional Diploma in Digital Marketing, Certified Digital Marketing Expert, Master in Digital Marketing, and Social Media Marketing.

Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Market Landscape

Geography

Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Scope

The digital marketing courses market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing demand from emerging countries as one of the prime trends in the market during the next few years. The increasing number of people adopting digital media and digital marketing will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the advent of open-source digital marketing courses is likely to pose a challenge for market vendors.

Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital marketing courses market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital marketing courses market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital marketing courses market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital marketing courses market vendors

Digital Marketing Courses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ClickMinded LLC, Coursera Inc., Digital Marketing Institute Ltd., Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Meta Platforms Inc., NIIT Ltd., Rainmaker Digital LLC, Reliablesoft.Net, Retyp LLC, SEMrush Inc., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., The Digital Sandbox, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Courses

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Courses

5.3 Academic courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Certification courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Courses

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

10.6 Coursera Inc.

10.7 Digital Marketing Institute Ltd.

10.8 Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd.

10.9 Manipal Academy of Higher Education

10.10 Meta Platforms Inc.

10.11 NIIT Ltd.

10.12 Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

