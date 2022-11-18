Digital Marketing Courses Market Size to Grow by USD 1.37 Billion, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Alphabet Inc. Among Key Market Contributors - Technavio
The digital marketing courses market size is likely to grow by USD 1.37 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Frequently Asked Questions
Based on segmentation by geography, which is the leading segment in the market?
Europe is the leading region in the market.
What are the major trends in the market?
The increasing demand from emerging countries is a key trend in the market.
What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022?
The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 11.67%.
Is the market concentrated or fragmented?
The digital marketing courses market is fragmented.
Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ClickMinded LLC, Coursera Inc., Digital Marketing Institute Ltd., Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Meta Platforms Inc., NIIT Ltd., Rainmaker Digital LLC, Reliablesoft.Net, Retyp LLC, SEMrush Inc., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., The Digital Sandbox, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers digital marketing courses, which provide marketing techniques wherein people perform different conceptual techniques such as search engine marketing, search engine optimization, social media marketing, email marketing, content marketing, inbound marketing, and web analytics.
Alphabet Inc. - The company offers digital marketing courses such as Fundamentals of Digital Marketing, Get a Business Online, Make Sure Customers Find you Online, Connect with Customers Over Mobile, and Promote a Business with Online Advertising.
Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers digital marketing courses, which cover six modules and 99 topics for the entire syllabus.
Coursera Inc. - The company offers digital marketing courses such as Meta Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing, Digital Marketing, and Digital Marketing Strategy and Planning.
Digital Marketing Institute Ltd. - The company offers digital marketing courses such as Professional Diploma in Digital Marketing, Certified Digital Marketing Expert, Master in Digital Marketing, and Social Media Marketing.
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.
Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Market Landscape
Geography
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.
Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Scope
The digital marketing courses market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the increasing demand from emerging countries as one of the prime trends in the market during the next few years. The increasing number of people adopting digital media and digital marketing will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the advent of open-source digital marketing courses is likely to pose a challenge for market vendors.
Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist digital marketing courses market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the digital marketing courses market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the digital marketing courses market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital marketing courses market vendors
Digital Marketing Courses Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.37 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.67
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ClickMinded LLC, Coursera Inc., Digital Marketing Institute Ltd., Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Meta Platforms Inc., NIIT Ltd., Rainmaker Digital LLC, Reliablesoft.Net, Retyp LLC, SEMrush Inc., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., The Digital Sandbox, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Courses
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Courses
5.3 Academic courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Certification courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Courses
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
10.4 Alphabet Inc.
10.5 Amazon.com Inc.
10.6 Coursera Inc.
10.7 Digital Marketing Institute Ltd.
10.8 Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd.
10.9 Manipal Academy of Higher Education
10.10 Meta Platforms Inc.
10.11 NIIT Ltd.
10.12 Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
