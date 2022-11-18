U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.25
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,545.00
    -36.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,708.50
    -2.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,841.30
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.96
    +0.32 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.00
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    +0.15 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0359
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.07
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1909
    +0.0043 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2470
    +0.0010 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,717.26
    +133.45 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.51
    +3.09 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,368.62
    +22.08 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Digital Marketing Courses Market Size to Grow by USD 1.37 Billion, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Alphabet Inc. Among Key Market Contributors - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital marketing courses market size is likely to grow by USD 1.37 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Request a Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Marketing Courses Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Marketing Courses Market

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Based on segmentation by geography, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Europe is the leading region in the market.

  • What are the major trends in the market? 
    The increasing demand from emerging countries is a key trend in the market.

  • What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022?
    The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 11.67%.

  • Is the market concentrated or fragmented?
    The digital marketing courses market is fragmented.

Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ClickMinded LLC, Coursera Inc., Digital Marketing Institute Ltd., Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Meta Platforms Inc., NIIT Ltd., Rainmaker Digital LLC, Reliablesoft.Net, Retyp LLC, SEMrush Inc., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., The Digital Sandbox, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers digital marketing courses, which provide marketing techniques wherein people perform different conceptual techniques such as search engine marketing, search engine optimization, social media marketing, email marketing, content marketing, inbound marketing, and web analytics.

  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers digital marketing courses such as Fundamentals of Digital Marketing, Get a Business Online, Make Sure Customers Find you Online, Connect with Customers Over Mobile, and Promote a Business with Online Advertising.

  • Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers digital marketing courses, which cover six modules and 99 topics for the entire syllabus.

  • Coursera Inc. - The company offers digital marketing courses such as Meta Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing, Digital Marketing, and Digital Marketing Strategy and Planning.

  • Digital Marketing Institute Ltd. - The company offers digital marketing courses such as Professional Diploma in Digital Marketing, Certified Digital Marketing Expert, Master in Digital Marketing, and Social Media Marketing.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Market Landscape

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Scope

The digital marketing courses market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing demand from emerging countries as one of the prime trends in the market during the next few years. The increasing number of people adopting digital media and digital marketing will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the advent of open-source digital marketing courses is likely to pose a challenge for market vendors.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist digital marketing courses market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the digital marketing courses market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the digital marketing courses market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital marketing courses market vendors

Related Reports

Digital Content Market by Content Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: Digital transformation across sectors is driving market growth. In the telecom industry, the introduction of 4G and 5G technologies is enabling end-users to access high-speed Internet. The emergence of advanced Internet technologies and the introduction of digital advertisements have propelled the adoption of new technologies.

Digital Storytelling Courses Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The capability to enhance soft skills is driving market growth. The storytelling course is the modern version of the traditional storytelling technique. The digital storytelling course enables the participants to understand and develop skills that can help in the development of effective communication.

Digital Marketing Courses Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.67

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ClickMinded LLC, Coursera Inc., Digital Marketing Institute Ltd., Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Meta Platforms Inc., NIIT Ltd., Rainmaker Digital LLC, Reliablesoft.Net, Retyp LLC, SEMrush Inc., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., The Digital Sandbox, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Courses

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Courses

  • 5.3 Academic courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Certification courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Courses

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • 10.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.6 Coursera Inc.

  • 10.7 Digital Marketing Institute Ltd.

  • 10.8 Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Manipal Academy of Higher Education

  • 10.10 Meta Platforms Inc.

  • 10.11 NIIT Ltd.

  • 10.12 Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Wound Closure Devices Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Wound Closure Devices Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-marketing-courses-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-37-billion-alibaba-group-holding-ltd-and-alphabet-inc-among-key-market-contributors---technavio-301680424.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Musk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gave Twitter Inc. employees an ultimatum to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave. Many more workers declined to sign on than he expected, potentially putting Twitter’s operations at risk, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power Shi

  • Twitter Workers Say Farewell After Musk Ultimatum

    The company followed up with practical details after Elon Musk challenged the remaining employees to be hardcore or leave.

  • Polestar ‘on track to deliver 50,000 cars this year,’ CEO says

    Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Polestar 3 SUV, U.S. electric vehicles and buyer preferences, manufacturing in the U.S. and China, and the outlook for the company.

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • Musk Tells Twitter Staff in Email to Accept ‘Hardcore’ Culture or Leave

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sent an email to Twitter Inc. employees requiring them to pledge to stay with the company, working long hours at “high intensity” during its transformation, or to accept a buyout. Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wro

  • Musk says he made some Tesla decisions without board nod, defends $56 billion pay

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk said in court on Wednesday that he made some Tesla Inc decisions without the approval of the company's directors, as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims that he dictated its terms to a compliant board. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to obtain an outsized compensation package that did not require him to work at the electric car maker full-time. Questioned by Tornetta's lawyer, Greg Varallo, Musk rejected claims that his pay package goals were easy to achieve.

  • Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

    Real estate investment trusts American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications are sturdy stocks to hold through a potential 2023 recession and beyond.

  • The new bull market will be led by stocks in these three industries. Tech and the FAANGs will fall to the wayside

    John Linehan, who manages $29 billion for T. Rowe Price, is looking to financials, energy and utilities to power the market as interest rates remain high.

  • Elon Musk changes Twitter’s remote work rules, again

    Elon Musk is changing Twitter’s remote work rules yet again amid deadline for employees to commit to his vision for a “hardcore” company.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • 11 States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk testifies in shareholder lawsuit over Tesla compensation package

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the witness stand Wednesday to defend himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a compensation package he was awarded by the company’s board of directors that is potentially worth more than $55 billion.

  • Oil Poised for Second Weekly Decline on Gloomy Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was poised for a weekly loss of almost 8% as concerns over a worsening demand outlook filtered through the crude market.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsDemand for winte

  • Alameda Had ‘Secret Exemption’ From FTX Liquidation Protocols, New CEO Says

    Alameda Research, the trading vehicle at the center of Sam Bankman-Fried’s and FTX’s downfall, had a “secret exemption” from the crypto exchange’s liquidation procedures, according to bankruptcy filings Thursday. The revelation in a court filing, though scant on details, would indicate that Alameda held an advantage when making risky leveraged trades on FTX. Crypto derivatives exchanges such as FTX automatically sell the collateral of traders who borrowed its money to place bets that turned south.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Could Soar 688% to 924%, According to Wall Street

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for bold predictions. Unfortunately, those gains have since evaporated, but Wood hasn't budged from her medium-term price targets on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), both of which rank among the top three holdings in the Ark Innovation ETF. Specifically, Ark estimates Tesla will trade at a split-adjusted $1,533 per share by 2026, which implies 688% upside from its current share price.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is stacked with high-quality stocks, but these industry leaders stand out from the pack.

  • Elon Musk Takes a Hard Line on Quiet Quitters—and Anyone He Thinks Is Close

    The Twitter Inc. CEO’s explicit ultimatum to staffers is consistent with the hard-driving approach that helped him build some of the world’s most valuable companies—but there are risks.

  • TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA

    TikTok is hit or miss for accurate advice on finance topics. Although the "#finance" hashtag has amassed over 989 million views, there is just as much bad advice as there is good. But one user shared a tip that went … Continue reading → The post TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • World's largest iPhone factory needs 100K new workers ahead of holidays

    Taiwanese manufacturing giant and Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn is in need of tens of thousands of new workers at their Zhenzhou facilities to return to full production capacity.