Digital Marketing Experts Explain How to Maximise Revenue with SEO and PPC

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the leading digital marketing agency in Auckland , Zib Digital, when SEO and PPC are combined, marketers can dig deeper into user search intent, producing exceptional results. Intent-based marketing considers the motivations and needs of consumers to help brands land front and centre in a search query.

Zib Digital explains that PPC can be used to boost a website's organic presence and can be especially helpful for targeting keywords that are proving unattainable through the SEO strategy. For highly competitive keywords for which a website is struggling to achieve a top three ranking organically, paid search ads can be used to fill in the gaps.

For ambiguous search queries where understanding the specific intent isn't straightforward, SEO and PPC can work together to ensure broad coverage for a website. Zib Digital says in this instance, the SEO strategy should focus on providing information for the user, while the objective of the PPC strategy should be highly transactional.

The premier SEO company in Auckland says SEO and PPC can also be used together to boost local search performance. Part of this strategy involves examining the types of placements available in the search engine results pages (SERPs).

PPC and SEO gives marketers a large source of data for decision-making purposes. As digital marketing in Auckland becomes increasingly competitive, Zib Digital says it's important for marketers to use SEO data to improve PPC ad copywriting. Additionally, keyword research and performance metrics from PPC insights should be used to enhance the organic strategy.

By ensuring SEO and PPC strategies are tightly aligned, Zib Digital says marketers can maximise visibility while appealing to the various needs of searchers. Regardless of the intent of a searcher, optimising a seamless path and using both SEO and PPC to connect with potential customers in their decision-making moments will result in increased revenue for a business.

As the leading full-service digital marketing agency specialising in PPC and SEO Auckland -wide, the team at Zib Digital have many years of experience in delivering real results for businesses.

