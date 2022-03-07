  • S&P Futures

    4,272.50
    -54.75 (-1.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,238.00
    -345.00 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,604.25
    -235.50 (-1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,964.90
    -34.90 (-1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    125.28
    +9.60 (+8.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.80
    +28.20 (+1.43%)
     

  • Silver

    26.10
    +0.31 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0040 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • Vix

    31.98
    +1.50 (+4.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3214
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8910
    +0.1110 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,975.65
    -1,521.48 (-3.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    853.39
    -74.30 (-8.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,129.13
    -856.34 (-3.30%)
     
Digital Marketing Experts Explain Paid, Owned and Earned Media

Zib Digital AU
·2 min read
Image
Image

There are numerous channels and strategies to utilise for digital marketing success, including paid, owned and earned media.

Digital Marketing Agency

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the leading digital marketing agency Melbourne-wide, Zib Digital, one of the most critical aspects of effective content marketing is managing paid, owned and earned media. Each type of media works together to drive traffic and conversions, with some requiring a higher investment and others having a more impactful return on investment (ROI).

Each type of media has its place in the lead-generation process and businesses will have the most success leveraging all three. So, what exactly is the difference between the three types? Zib Digital explains.

Paid media includes any type of advertising such as social media ads, paid search and retargeting. Paid media drives users to owned media, provides fast lead generation and enhances brand exposure. The ROI marketers can expect on paid media varies depending on the quality of the strategy and the industry - the more competitive, the higher the cost.

Zib Digital explains that owned media represents all content a brand or business controls, such as a website, social media posts and email marketing. As Zib Digital points out, a strong digital presence requires a dedication to providing content that resonates with the target audience. The key benefits of owned media include having total control of content and design and the ability to build trust and relationships with audiences.

Earned media is the digital form of word of mouth and can include mentions, shares, reposts, reviews, recommendations and more. The top SEO agency Melbourne-wide explains that a strong SEO strategy increases earned media as it improves organic search rankings.

To leverage any type of media, Zib Digital says content is king, which requires the creation of relevant, valuable content and consistent publishing. Some organisations simply don't have the resources or experience to do this, which is when outsourcing is the best idea to get results.

As the leaders in SEO Melbourne-wide, Zib Digital has a large team of experts made up of specialists in SEO, Google Ads, social media, design, development and digital marketing. To learn more about they can help achieve results for any business, contact Zib Digital.

Zib Digital
Phone - 1300 942 633

