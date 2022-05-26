Digital Marketing to Life Scientists Survey 2022: Understand the Benefits and Drawbacks of Digital Marketing Aimed Towards Scientists

DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Digital Marketing to Life Scientists Survey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Voice of 841 Scientists on How They Want to Be Marketed To Online

This report examines some of the most important elements of digital marketing, including Search Engine Optimization, social media, email, mobile, video, webinars, websites, and content marketing. The scientists responding to this survey described their use of each of these channels, how they use them, and the forms of content they are most interested in accessing.



Scientists were among the first to use the Internet to publish and share information and to communicate with each other. The suppliers of lab instruments and consumables were among the first to identify their customer's digital behavior and respond with email marketing to direct them to the earliest online catalogs and e-commerce systems.

This evolution continues today with suppliers and scientists alike. As scientists take advantage of new digital media their suppliers respond with new ways to inform and influence their customers online.



Exciting Insights, Including:

Social Media: What Companies are Winning? Platforms Used (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Many Others) Geography (NA, EU, APAC), Power Users, Professional and Personal Use by Scientists, What Works

Media Websites: Who's Winning? Amount of Time Reading, Preferences, Credibility of Ads in Media

Mobile Apps: Who's Winning? Usage by Geography and Generation

Activities: What Digital Activities are Best? What is the Role of In-Person Activities

Feedback on How Companies Should Communicate, Who Should Speak for the Company? Other Marketing Supplier-Supplied Content, Videos, Peer to Peer Sources, In-Person Events and More.

Objectives

Understand the usage and preference of social media and science-related websites

Characterize the impact of social media and science-related websites on scientists' perceptions

Understand the benefits and drawbacks of digital marketing aimed towards scientists

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:

Study Overview & Objectives

Demographics: Who Was Surveyed, Where From? What Profession? What Ages? Employed in Academia/Pharma?

Executive Summary: Main Points of the Report, Who's Winning

Social Media Usage: Preferences, Platforms, Time Spent, Generational Use, Life Science Supplier Ranking, Power Users

Science-Related Media Website Usage: Media Sources, Time Spent, Power Users, Peer-to-Peer Recommendations

Learning About New Products: What are the Best Methods of Educating Scientists. What Doesn't Work?

Credibility of Spokespeople: Usefulness of Spokespeople, Who Should Speak? What Should They Talk About?

Supplier-Sponsored Content: How Believable and Useful

Videos Produced by Life Science Companies: What Scientists Want?

Experience Matters: What Digital Activities are Useful? In-Person Activities? How Should Life Science Companies Engage with Users

Mobile Marketing: Best Apps, Time Spent, Generational Use, Life Science Supplier Success

Methodology: How Results Were Obtained

Companies Mentioned

Agilent

Aldevron

Beckman Coulter

Becton Dickinson

Bio-Rad

Bruker

Cytiva

Eppendorf

Illumina

Leica

MilliporeSigma/Merck

Perkin Elmer

Qiagen

Roche

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s67vpn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-marketing-to-life-scientists-survey-2022-understand-the-benefits-and-drawbacks-of-digital-marketing-aimed-towards-scientists-301556042.html

SOURCE Research and Markets