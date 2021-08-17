U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,425.13
    -54.58 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,176.39
    -449.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,585.32
    -208.44 (-1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,155.10
    -48.31 (-2.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.62
    -0.67 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.80
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    -0.16 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0062 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2480
    -0.0090 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    -0.0109 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5240
    +0.2440 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,644.27
    -763.23 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,154.28
    -27.07 (-2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Digital Marketing Pro Samantha Allen Joins Carson Group as VP, Digital Marketing

·3 min read

Marketing pro brings extensive experience with social media, SEO and all aspects of online communication for financial services

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest growing financial services firms in the country, announces the further expansion of its marketing team with the addition of Samantha Allen as Vice President of Digital Marketing, a newly created position. She comes to Carson with more than a decade of experience in digital marketing and social media. Prior to joining Carson Group, she was Vice President, Marketing for FiComm Partners, an integrated communications agency with a specialized focus on financial services.

(PRNewsfoto/Carson Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Carson Group)

"I have tremendous respect for Sam's command of the digital landscape and her passion for telling brand stories online, which I saw firsthand when she was on my team at TD Ameritrade," said Mary Kate Gulick, Chief Marketing Officer, Carson Group, who joined the firm earlier this year. "In order to grow Carson Group's marketing capabilities to their fullest potential, we needed someone who is not only a skilled marketer, but also intimately understands the intricacies of the financial services industry. In Sam we found that person right here in Omaha."

Prior to joining FiComm Partners, Allen managed the social media and search engine teams at TD Ameritrade Institutional. Earlier in her career she was a digital marketing strategist with Omaha-based Ervin & Smith, a leading digital agency recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's 5,000 fastest growing companies and with Cohn Marketing in Denver as well as in digital strategy at advertising agencies in Sioux Falls and Boston.

"I've spent most of my career working in financial services, where Carson Group has an impeccable reputation. While living here in Omaha, I've been able to see from an outside perspective how the company has continued to reinvent itself and add new offerings," said Samantha Allen. "Carson had been a client at a previous agency, and I loved working with them. The team here has some of the brightest financial marketers I've ever worked with and when the opportunity came to join them, I jumped at it."

About Carson
Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory service through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

Press Contacts:

JConnelly
Lisa Aldape
973.525.6550
laldape@jconnelly.com

Carson Group
13321 California Street | Suite 100
Omaha, NE 68154

Meg Ronspies
402.810.9688
mronspies@carsongroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-marketing-pro-samantha-allen-joins-carson-group-as-vp-digital-marketing-301357156.html

SOURCE Carson Group

Recommended Stories

  • Could AMC Help You Become a Millionaire by 2030?

    AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) captured the attention of retail traders earlier this year when it caught a meme stock wave and shot up from a low of just under $2 per share in January to a high of about $72 per share in May. At its current price in the low $30s per-share range, it has fallen by nearly 60% from its highs.

  • Why 23andMe Stock Soared Today

    If you own shares of the recent special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO, you can thank Credit Suisse for that. Last night after close of trading, analysts at the Swiss investment bank initiated coverage of 23andMe stock with an outperform rating and a $13 price target, as StreetInsider.com reports. "23andMe offers investors a platform that enables novel discoveries into the causes and potential treatments of a wide variety of diseases at unprecedented statistical power," explained a Credit Suisse analyst.

  • Why This Electric Vehicle Maker's Stock Sank Today

    Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV), a manufacturer of three-wheeled electric utility vehicles, released its second-quarter 2021 financial and business update last night, and investors are taking recent gains off the table today. After a sharp rise in the share price in the past three months, however, investors seem to be thinking any delay in the company's ramp-up isn't worth waiting out.

  • Why Romeo Power's Revenue Fell Far Short of Estimates

    Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) reported second-quarter revenue on Aug. 16 that was much lower than Wall Street had expected. On a net income basis, Romeo Power lost $28.7 million, or $0.22 per share, on revenue of just $926,000. Romeo Power's stock fell sharply in after-hours trading following the release of the results.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Tumbled to a Pandemic Low. Why It Needs to Make a Stand.

    Shares have fallen to levels last seen more than a year ago after Chinese regulators announced new rules.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Palantir Stock?

    Data science company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in late 2020, perfectly timing society's efforts to better use all the data we create each day. Palantir was initially a one-trick pony, relying on government contracts for revenue, but that could be changing. Here are three reasons Palantir's second-quarter 2021 results have the investing world talking.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Before Earnings Today

    The stock is up 63% this year, but earnings tomorrow could change that.

  • Is Baidu Stock a Buy?

    Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock slumped on Aug. 12 after the Chinese tech giant posted its second-quarter earnings. The company beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its third-quarter guidance was softer than expected and indicated its core business was slowing down again.

  • We're Hopeful That NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, NanoVibronix...

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Is Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Using Too Much Debt?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Walmart raises outlook as sales soar, Home Depot sees impact of weakening DIY trends

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Tuesday’s early market movers, which include: Walmart topping expectations driven by a surge in groceries and back-to-school spending and Home Depot posting a revenue beat but missing on same-store sales as the housing renovation boom starts to cool down.

  • Cathie Wood Rebuts Michael Burry, Saying He Misses Innovation Fundamentals

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has responded to Monday’s news that famed investor Michael Burry has placed bets against her firm’s flagship fund.In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Wood laid out the thinking behind Ark Investment Management’s approach and called out Burry directly.He made a “great call” in the mortgage market, she said, but she doesn’t believe he understands the fundamentals that are creating “explosive growth and investment opportunities” in the innovation space.Burry was made famous a

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Why Romeo Power Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) were down sharply on Tuesday morning after the company reported second-quarter revenue that fell far short of Wall Street's estimate. As of 10:30 a.m. EDT, Romeo Power's shares were down about 19.6% from Monday's closing price. Romeo Power reported its second-quarter results after the U.S. markets closed on Monday, and they weren't what Wall Street had expected.

  • Analysts Are More Bearish On AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Than They Used To Be

    The analysts covering AbCellera Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABCL ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by...

  • Home Depot Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Tumbling.

    Home Depot stock is falling after the home-improvement retailer reported earnings that topped expectations. Home Depot reported an adjusted profit of $4.53 a share, beating forecasts for $4.43 a share, on sales of $41.12 billion, topping expectations for $40.73 billion. “I am very proud of our associates, who continue to demonstrate a relentless focus on serving our customers,” Home Depot CEO Craig Menear said in the earnings release.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Williams-Sonoma Among 13 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Williams-Sonoma, BABA stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.