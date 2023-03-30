U.S. markets open in 8 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,058.75
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,906.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,958.00
    -7.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.90
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.75
    -0.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.80
    -6.10 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.12
    -0.85 (-4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5930
    -0.1520 (-0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,570.71
    +1,009.99 (+3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    620.57
    +19.60 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.60
    -233.18 (-0.84%)
     

Digital marketing software (DMS) market size to grow by USD 82.56 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increase in the number of devices capable of supporting digital media - Technavio

PR Newswire
·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital marketing software (DMS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 82.56 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.76% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increase in the number of devices capable of supporting digital media. The availability of the internet and the rise in the number of smartphones have increased the consumption of online media worldwide. The introduction of 4G and 5G technologies has increased connectivity speed and also supported emerging technologies. Also, with the advent of IoT and connected devices, the consumption of data is increasing across the world. All these factors are creating significant growth opportunities in the market. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market 2023-2027

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market - Vendor Analysis

The global digital marketing software market is fragmented with the presence of many large and small established vendors. The market is highly competitive. Vendors are constantly upgrading their existing products and launching new ones. They are adapting their business strategies to the prevalence of smartphones and the growing preference for personalized advertising. Vendors are also adopting strategies such as strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

  • BlueConic - The company offers digital marketing software such as the BlueConic platform.

  • Demandbase Inc. - The company offers digital marketing software such as Demandbase One.

  • HubSpot Inc. - The company offers digital marketing software such as Marketing Hub.

  • International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers digital marketing software such as IBM My Digital Marketing.

Global Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), service (professional services and managed services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market growth in the large enterprises segment will be significant during the forecast period. Large enterprises adopt various digital marketing tools such as CRM, e-mail marketing, and content management to effectively manage the vast amount of consumer information. They use digital marketing software to manage information generated through various sources such as websites, social media platforms, and e-mails. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global digital marketing software (DMS) market.

  • APAC will account for 32% of the market growth during the forecast period. The rise in online shopping and the increasing popularity of social media is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, rapid urbanization and the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions are driving the growth of the digital marketing software market in APAC.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing growth

  • The spread of social media and e-commerce platforms is identified as the major trend in the market.

  • Companies are adopting social media marketing as an effective tool to advertise their products and communicate with their target audience.

  • Social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn have become potential sources of traffic. They allow marketers to interact with their audience in new ways.

  • The growing use of social media has increased the adoption of digital marketing modules for lead generation, customer engagement, and customer relationship management.

  • All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the market in focus.

Major challenges hindering growth

  • Data privacy and security concerns will challenge the growth of the market.

  • The increasing cases of cyber-attacks have made cloud security management a challenging task for vendors.

  • Any glitches in source codes can put public cloud infrastructure at high risk of getting hacked. Cyber attackers can easily gain access to cloud-based data storage systems, as cloud-based infrastructure is based on open architecture and shared resources.

  • Hence, vendors should adopt multi-factor authentication systems, such as biometrics, for the authorization of users in the client IT systems. Vendors also need to comply with the regulatory guidelines for cloud security management.

  • Such challenges limit the growth potential in the market.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this digital marketing software (DMS) market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital marketing software (DMS) market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the digital marketing software (DMS) market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the digital marketing software (DMS) market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital marketing software (DMS) market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The SMS marketing software market is projected to grow by USD 7.53 billion with a CAGR of 19.96% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by deployment (cloud and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The marketing automation software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.98% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,707.36 million between 2022 and 2027. The market is segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), end-user (small, medium enterprises, and large enterprises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.76%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 82.56 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

14.5

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key countries

US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., BlueConic, CM Group, Demandbase Inc., HP Inc., HubSpot Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Keap, Microsoft Corp., Nielsen Holdings Plc, Oracle Corp., Redpoint Global Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., SimplyCast, TransUnion LLC, Viant Technology LLC, Vivial Inc., and Zeta Global

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global digital marketing software (DMS) market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Service

  • 7.3 Professional services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Managed services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Service

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 12.4 BlueConic

  • 12.5 Demandbase Inc.

  • 12.6 HubSpot Inc.

  • 12.7 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.8 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.9 Nielsen Holdings Plc

  • 12.10 Oracle Corp.

  • 12.11 Redpoint Global Inc.

  • 12.12 Salesforce.com Inc.

  • 12.13 SAP SE

  • 12.14 SAS Institute Inc.

  • 12.15 TransUnion LLC

  • 12.16 Viant Technology LLC

  • 12.17 Zeta Global

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market 2023-2027
Global Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-marketing-software-dms-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-82-56-billion-between-2022-and-2027-growth-driven-by-increase-in-the-number-of-devices-capable-of-supporting-digital-media---technavio-301783235.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. real estate brokerages must face home sellers’ class action over commissions

    A federal judge in Chicago on Wednesday ruled that home sellers accusing the National Association of Realtors and a group of real estate brokerages of conspiring to inflate commission rates can move forward as a class action. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood's decision grants class-action status to past home sellers seeking more than $13 billion in damages and creates a separate class of current and future sellers who want a court injunction that bars subsequent violations of U.S. antitrust law. The plaintiffs are seven home sellers.

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • Microsoft’s CEO said he ‘never expected’ to land the top job—this is his best piece of career advice

    Nadella also revealed his three top tips for aspiring leaders.

  • BYD reports strong sales growth despite Tesla price cuts

    China’s BYD motors posted huge fourth-quarter results.

  • Vanguard: Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buy Alibaba Stock Because $130 Is Around the Corner, Says Top Analyst

    It’s all change at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). In what represents the biggest recalibration of the organization in its 24-year history, the Chinese ecommerce giant announced that it will split its business into six different groups (Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group). Each group will have its own CEO and board of directors. Each will also be able to raise outside f

  • Russia Says Crop Titan Cargill Will Stop Exporting Its Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said top agricultural commodities trader Cargill Inc. will stop exporting its grain, adding to uncertainty over the future of Black Sea crop shipments. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverAs the biggest wheat exporter, Russian grain

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

    There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be interviewed under oath in Epstein case

    The deposition is expected in early May, according to Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing women who claim they were sexually abused by Epstein and are suing the largest U.S. bank for allegedly enabling the financier's sex trafficking. JPMorgan declined to comment. Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013 - five years after he pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 46 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • What Is the Average Retirement Income?

    Wondering how your retirement savings stack up to other Americans' nest eggs? Or whether your income in your post-work years will be enough to keep you afloat? It's normal to be curious about the average retirement income in the U.S. … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pilbara Minerals to Nearly Double Lithium Production by 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s top lithium miners, said it will nearly double production by late 2025 to meet soaring demand for the key electric-vehicle battery metal.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsThe Perth-based company wi

  • Tesla's Chinese Rival BYD Defers US Debut, Decision Comes Weeks After Reducing Shift Timings At China Plants

    BYD Co., Ltd. (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) does not propose to foray into the U.S. passenger car market for now, founder Wang Chuanfu said. At a post-earnings briefing on Wednesday, the Chinese Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival said that its home market of China has already entered a “full-expansion phase” for new-energy vehicles, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. is the next biggest EV market after China, where a price war has erupted between BYD, Tesla, and other EV makers. Wang does not foresee any impa

  • Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62?

    Down markets can present a difficult decision for new retirees. On one hand, withdrawing money from the market during a downturn can lock in investment losses, wreaking havoc on the longevity of their retirement plan. Conversely, avoiding portfolio withdrawals early … Continue reading → The post Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Don't bow out yet: Why experts say boomers are now in a ‘power position’ at work — and how to make it work for your second act

    Take advantage while you can.

  • Ryan Cohen’s Grand Plans for GameStop Keep Shrinking

    Videogame retailer, the original meme stock, hits brakes on e-commerce push to refocus on its 4,400 bricks-and-mortar locations.

  • South Korea to Pass Its Own ‘Chips Act’ Amid US-China Friction

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s parliament is expected to approve a bill Thursday to boost the country’s powerhouse semiconductor industry by giving firms tax breaks to spur investments.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe legislati

  • Expect multiple IPOs after Alibaba splits into six units in major overhaul of e-commerce giant, CEO Daniel Zhang says

    Alibaba Group Holding's biggest corporate restructuring in its 24-year history paves the way for multiple initial public offerings stemming from its various operations, according to group CEO Daniel Zhang Yong. Alibaba's decision to overhaul its sprawling US$257 billion empire by reorganising its business into six independently-run groups marked the most important move that Zhang, 51, has made since taking over the top executive position from company founder Jack Ma in 2015. Shares of Alibaba, o