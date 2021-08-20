Digital Marketing Spending Market from Interactive Media & Services Industry to Register 6.53% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the digital marketing spending market to grow by USD 128.83 billion, at 6.53% CAGR during 2021-2025. The digital marketing spending market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The market is driven by global digital transformation, increased credibility, and the proliferation of digital marketing software. Users are increasingly adopting digital marketing software due to the benefit of convenience, flexibility, and improved functionality. The market growth, however, may face hindrance from challenges including lack of short-term return on investment, piracy issues in the digital content market, and the threat of fraud in RTB systems.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters The digital marketing spending market is segmented by Type (Search ads, Display ads, Social media, E-mail Marketing, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The search ads segment was the largest revenue-generating type segment as it is used for placing online advertisements strategically on web pages showing results from search engine queries. In terms of geography, 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of digital media.
The digital marketing spending market covers the following areas:
Digital Marketing Spending Market Sizing
Digital Marketing Spending Market Forecast
Digital Marketing Spending Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Alphabet Inc.
Dentsu Group Inc.
Facebook Inc.
MaxAudience Inc.
Microsoft Corp.
Silverback Strategies Inc.
Twitter Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Vivendi SE
WebFX
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Search ads - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Display ads - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Social media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Platform
Market segments
Comparison by Platform
Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Desktops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alphabet Inc.
Dentsu Group Inc.
Facebook Inc.
MaxAudience Inc.
Microsoft Corp.
Silverback Strategies Inc.
Twitter Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Vivendi SE
WebFX
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
