U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,429.62
    +23.82 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,083.25
    +189.13 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,645.58
    +103.79 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,154.08
    +21.66 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.11
    -0.58 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.10
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    -0.15 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1689
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2520
    +0.0100 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3616
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7700
    +0.0290 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,546.74
    +2,771.64 (+6.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.81
    +35.42 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Digital Marketing Spending Market from Interactive Media & Services Industry to Register 6.53% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the digital marketing spending market to grow by USD 128.83 billion, at 6.53% CAGR during 2021-2025. The digital marketing spending market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Attractive Opportunities with Digital Marketing Spending Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Digital Marketing Spending Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

View our exclusive report on Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Download FREE Sample Report in one click!

The market is driven by global digital transformation, increased credibility, and the proliferation of digital marketing software. Users are increasingly adopting digital marketing software due to the benefit of convenience, flexibility, and improved functionality. The market growth, however, may face hindrance from challenges including lack of short-term return on investment, piracy issues in the digital content market, and the threat of fraud in RTB systems.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters The digital marketing spending market is segmented by Type (Search ads, Display ads, Social media, E-mail Marketing, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The search ads segment was the largest revenue-generating type segment as it is used for placing online advertisements strategically on web pages showing results from search engine queries. In terms of geography, 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of digital media.

The digital marketing spending market covers the following areas:

Digital Marketing Spending Market Sizing
Digital Marketing Spending Market Forecast
Digital Marketing Spending Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Dentsu Group Inc.

  • Facebook Inc.

  • MaxAudience Inc.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Silverback Strategies Inc.

  • Twitter Inc.

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

  • Vivendi SE

  • WebFX

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research
reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Digital Retail Marketing Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Programmatic Advertising Spending Market by Auction Type, Display Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Search ads - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Display ads - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Social media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Platform

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Platform

  • Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Desktops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Dentsu Group Inc.

  • Facebook Inc.

  • MaxAudience Inc.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Silverback Strategies Inc.

  • Twitter Inc.

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

  • Vivendi SE

  • WebFX

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report:https://www.technavio.com/report/digital-marketing-spending-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-marketing-spending-market-from-interactive-media--services-industry-to-register-6-53-cagr-during-2021-2025--technavio-301359290.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Key Takeaways from Tesla’s AI Day

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley recaps Tesla's 2021 Autonomy Investor Day.

  • Why annual COVID-19 booster shots might be unlikely

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Deere Falls With Supply-Chain Challenges Worsening Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Deere & Co., the largest maker of agricultural machinery, fell as much as 4% amid concerns that rising costs and supply chain snags will intensify going into next year.Executives told analysts on Friday’s earnings call that the challenges are broad-ranging, from rising raw material costs to labor issues to logistics with the supply chain. The downtrodden commentary comes after the machinery producer said net income for the year will be between $5.7 billion to $5.9 billio

  • Oops, did you save too much for retirement?

    Many Americans don’t save enough for retirement, but it’s entirely possible to save too much — at least according to the IRS. Tax laws limit how much you’re allowed to contribute to retirement accounts, and excess contributions can be penalized. Not everyone is allowed to contribute to retirement accounts.

  • Mastercard set to face UK’s largest class action over fees

    Court gives green light to push ahead with £10bn claim over credit card fees on behalf of 46 million customers

  • Amazon plans to open department stores

    Amazon is plotting to open physical department stores as it steps up its assault on bricks-and-mortar rivals.

  • Sendle CEO: Just Say No To Peak Surcharges

    An annual rite of passage is upon us: peak season surcharges. UPS (NYSE: UPS), FedEx (NYSE: FDX), and the U.S. Postal Service have all announced their peak season surcharges in the past month. The surcharges are designed to provide additional revenue during peak shipping times, such as the holiday season, when carriers often look to hire more delivery help and place additional vehicles on the roads to meet delivery demand. Sendle, though, is forgoing any surcharges and promising customers they w

  • Deere Earnings Beat, Farm Equipment Giant Guides Higher On 'Favorable Fundamentals'

    Deere earnings more than doubled vs. a year ago. Shares edged higher as the farm-equipment giant raised full-year guidance.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Tencent, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) posted its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Tencent's stock price rose slightly after the report, but it's still shed over 20% of its value this year amid China's crackdown on its tech sector. To decide, let's examine three reasons to buy Tencent -- and one compelling reason to sell it.

  • Iron Ore’s Record Rout Threatens Surge in Volatility to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s most spectacular collapse on record portends more volatility to come as investors grapple with a complex policy backdrop in China and an uneven recovery in global demand.Once one of the hottest commodities in this year’s raw-material boom, iron ore’s ructions swiftly made it one of the most volatile. A brutal five-week rout for futures, and a 14% slump in the spot market on Thursday, has seen it lose about 40% of its value since May’s record as China seeks to reduce ste

  • Refinitiv's Jharonne Martis on Amazon and the state of the U.S. Consumer

    Refinitiv's Jharonne Martis joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Amazon's reported plans to open a department store and the state of the consumer.&nbsp;

  • Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO’s extradition

    A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S.

  • Why Energy Stocks Are Down This Week

    Energy stocks tumbled this week. The average energy company in the S&P 500 slumped nearly 9% over the past five trading days. Among the notable decliners were Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE), Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB), and Continental Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV).

  • Why Is Gen Z Saving More for Retirement Than Their Parents?

    A 2021 survey from TransAmerica says that the youngest generation of American adults is getting a jumpstart on retirement by saving a lot earlier than older generations. Financial experts will point out that this is in part due to the decline … Continue reading → The post Why Is Gen Z Saving More for Retirement Than Their Parents? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Tesla Touts AI Capabilities Beyond Electric Vehicles

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • ContextLogic's Charts Are Bearish

    During Thursday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, a caller quizzed Jim Cramer about ContextLogic : "No, we're not going to go there," was Cramer's advice on this provider of e-commerce services.

  • How can I make sure that the money I’ve saved will last my whole retirement?

    Many questions arise when you’re creating a retirement income plan. Should it be a fixed spending strategy similar to the infamous 4% rule created in 1994 by Bill Bengen, a flexible spending strategy, or some other strategy? For all spending strategies studied, the income-focused portfolio — a portfolio with 25% invested in stocks at retirement and the rest in inflation-protected bonds — delivered similar retirement income as the wealth-focused portfolio while offering better protection against market, interest rate, and inflation risk.

  • Judge blocks Alaskan oil project, Wells Fargo reinstates personal credit line, former Netflix employees charged for insider trading

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Slip on Dollar Gains

    Silver slips on dollar strength