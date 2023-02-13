U.S. markets closed

Digital Marketing Spending Market Size to Grow by USD 323.29 Bn, Mobile Devices to be Largest Revenue-generating Platform Segment - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Marketing Spending Market by Platform, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 323.29 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 8.71%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 459.61 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Marketing Spending Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global digital marketing spending market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 44% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in urbanization and the rise in the adoption of e-commerce are driving the growth of the digital marketing spending market in APAC. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The digital marketing spending market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Coalition Technologies LLC - The company offers digital marketing spending solutions such as social media, email marketing, and reputation management.

  • Dentsu Group Inc. - The company offers digital marketing spending solutions such as iProspect.

  • Disruptive Advertising Inc. - The company offers digital marketing spending solutions such as paid social and paid social.

  • Effective Spend - The company offers digital marketing spending solutions SEO, digital marketing, and social media marketing.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as digital transformation across multiple sectors, increased credibility, and the growing proliferation of digital marketing software. However, the lack of short-term return on investment is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By platform, the market is segmented into mobile devices and desktops. The mobile devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

  • The mobile value-added services (VAS) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.76% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 723.25 billion. The rapid increase in smartphone penetration is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as constraints in content monetization may impede the market growth.

  • The virtual reality (VR) in the gaming market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.39% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 17,853.41 million. The introduction of digital downloading in gaming consoles is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high price of VR headsets may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this digital marketing spending market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the digital marketing spending market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital marketing spending market vendors.

Digital Marketing Spending Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

167

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 323.29 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.67

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., AppLovin Corp., Coalition Technologies LLC, Dentsu Group Inc., Disruptive Advertising Inc., Effective Spend, Ignite Visibility LLC, L7 Creative, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Omnicom Group Inc., Oracle Corp., Perfect Search Media, Power Digital Marketing, Silverback Strategies Inc., Thrive Internet Marketing Agency, Twitter Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., WebFX, and InMobi Pte. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global digital marketing spending market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 6.3 Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Desktops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Platform

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Search ads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Display ads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Social media - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 E-mail marketing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 12.4 Coalition Technologies LLC

  • 12.5 Dentsu Group Inc.

  • 12.6 Disruptive Advertising Inc.

  • 12.7 Effective Spend

  • 12.8 Ignite Visibility LLC

  • 12.9 L7 Creative

  • 12.10 Meta Platforms Inc.

  • 12.11 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.12 Omnicom Group Inc.

  • 12.13 Perfect Search Media

  • 12.14 Power Digital Marketing

  • 12.15 Silverback Strategies Inc.

  • 12.16 Thrive Internet Marketing Agency

  • 12.17 Twitter Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Digital Marketing Spending Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-marketing-spending-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-323-29-bn-mobile-devices-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-platform-segment---technavio-301744240.html

SOURCE Technavio

