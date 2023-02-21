The Digital Markets Act and Its Impact on Key Players: Featuring Amazon, Apple, Bytedance, Google, Meta & Microsoft

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Markets Act: What Impact on Digital Players?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As Internet usage has grown and tech companies have expanded considerably in the digital marketplace, the Digital Markets Act aims to regulate this market by establishing uniform rules to ensure contestability and fairness.

In this report, the publisher will outline the new obligations under the Digital Markets Act that are specifically targeted at large tech companies, referred to as "gatekeepers".

The publisher will then analyse the impacts that this new regulation could have on digital players. It will consider the different business models of these companies and their past or current behaviour that could be targeted by the DMA.

1. Executive Summary

2. Framework of the Digital Markets Act

2.1. Context

2.2. Objectives and Targeted Players

2.3. Obligations Imposed on Gatekeepers

2.4. Sanctions Prescribed by the DMA

3. Impacts on Major Digital Players

The DMA'S Direct Approach to Challenge the Business Model of GAFAM and Others

3.1. Amazon

3.2. Google

3.3 Meta

3.4. Apple

3.5. Microsoft

3.6. Bytedance

Amazon

Apple

Bytedance

Google

Meta

Microsoft

