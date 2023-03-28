Digital Medicine Pioneer, Deepc, Announces €12 million Series A Round Led by Sofinnova Partners

The investment will enable the company to develop new features and expand commercialization of deepcOS®, its proprietary operating system that powers AI integration within radiology workflows

Simon Turner, Partner at Sofinnova Partners, joins deepc's Board of Directors

Bertelsmann Investments and Winning Mindset Ventures also participated in the round

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / deepc ("The Company"), a digital medicine pioneer that gives healthcare systems the flexibility to adopt and integrate third-party artificial intelligence (AI) technology into existing workflows and ultimately improve patient outcomes, announced today that it has raised a €12 million Series A round led by Sofinnova Partners, a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. The proceeds will be used to propel the commercialization of the deepcOS® AI operating system and further develop streamlined services to improve the user experience for radiologists. Bertelsmann Investments and existing investor Winning Mindset Ventures also participated in the round.

The company's core technology, deepcOS®, is a cloud-native, vendor-neutral platform that integrates seamlessly with existing radiology workflows. It provides approved third-party AI vendors with an efficient way to commercialize their solutions while offering hospitals and clinics a secure, "one-stop shop" for their AI-assisted radiology needs.

"At deepc, we believe that AI has the power to revolutionize the way we approach healthcare," said Dr. Franz Pfister, co-founder and CEO of deepc. "Our AI platform, deepcOS, is a game changer for radiology, allowing for faster, more accurate diagnoses and ultimately improving patient outcomes. We are thrilled to welcome Sofinnova Partners and Bertelsmann Investments on board. Their extensive networks in the healthcare ecosystem will propel deepc forward."

The proceeds will expand deepc's geographic coverage and develop additional features within deepcOS®. Radiology teams will benefit as new AI-assisted options are seamlessly integrated into their workflows. At the same time, AI software vendors will get low-friction access to a large number of potential customers.

"Our investment in deepc underscores our conviction that Digital Medicine holds enormous promise and that enabling technologies will be at the forefront of the digital revolution in healthcare, precisely the focus of our Digital Medicine investment strategy," said Simon Turner, Partner at Sofinnova Partners. "deepcOS enables wide adoption of AI into a major part of the patient journey. The team has demonstrated the benefit that they can provide to healthcare professionals and patients."

About deepc

Driven by a desire to ensure precise diagnostics for all patients, deepc is on a mission to cut through the challenges of a crowded AI market and provide radiology teams with seamless access to an array of the best regulator-approved AI diagnostic tools. Its growing team of more than 40 employees with 20 different nationalities working in seven cities is dedicated to improving the AI user experience for radiologists while easing market access for AI software vendors.

For more information, please visit: www.deepc.ai

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London, and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical, and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our collective future.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2.5 billion under management.

For more information, please visit: www.sofinnovapartners.com

About Bertelsmann Investments

Bertelsmann Investments (BI), bundles Bertelsmann's growth initiatives through Bertelsmann Next and VC Investment businesses including Bertelsmann Asia Investments (BAI), Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), and Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI). Bertelsmann's global venture capital arm currently comprises 300 active investments while Bertelsmann Next is investing to create transformational businesses in Digital Health, Employability and other sectors such as App conomy.

For more information, please visit: www.bertelsmann-investments.com

