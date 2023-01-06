Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 5.11 Billion with Excellent an Excellent CAGR of 8.80% by The End of 2029

Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the digital mobile X-ray devices market which was USD 2.6 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 5.11 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029

LONDON, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market " is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. This Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market report has been mainly designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which will ultimately assist them in boosting their return on investment (ROI). The report also provides CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. Explicit and state-of-the-art information has been presented in this Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market report which helps the Digital Mobile X-ray Devices industry to be knowledgeable about the types of consumers, consumer demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to a particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already present in the market.



These features or parameters help to take the business towards development and success. Digital Mobile X-ray Devices report comprises of all-embracing research on the current conditions of the industry, the potential of the market in the present, and the future prospects from various angles. The Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market report endows with all-inclusive knowledge and information on the rapidly changing market landscape, what already subsists in the market, future trends or market expectations, the competitive environment, and competitor strategies that assist in planning strategies for the Digital Mobile X-ray Devices industry with which it is possible to outdo the competitors.

Market Overview:

A digital mobile X-ray device is a mobile medical imaging system that can travel from one room to another and capture images in real-time. It offers a solution in emergency situations where traditional radiography or a CT scan cannot produce accurate results. Digital mobile x-ray systems are used, where patients require immediate access to services, such as accident scenes. Digital mobile X-ray is a portable medical device used to visually represent bone, ligaments, and other interior body parts.

Digital radiography (known as digital X-ray) uses an electronic sensor instead of a traditional X-ray film to capture X-ray images. The digital images are then easily stored directly to a computer almost immediately without wasting time. Dental imaging uses digital mobile X-ray devices to obtain a clear image of the jawbone and teeth. Any issues with oral health can also be diagnosed with x-ray device. Cavities, gum conditions, infections and tooth decay are a few dental issues that can be diagnosed with digital mobile X-ray devices. These considerations are driving the digital mobile X-ray devices market globally from 2022 to 2029.

Technology developments, partnerships and collaborations among the key market players, and other factors all contribute to the market's expansion. For instance, Carestream Health India announced the launch of the DRX Compass in February 2022. This digital radiation gives radiologists a whole new level of productivity and is accurate, practical, and adaptable.

The most promising health innovation area is artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in medical imaging . The industry has benefited from numerous ongoing research and development initiatives in this respect. Several businesses are engaged in R&D efforts to integrate AI into various imaging modalities, including digital X-ray systems. For use with GE's transportable X-ray system, GE introduced a new AI algorithm in its Critical Care Suite 2.0 at RSNA 2020, driving the market growth.

Opportunities

Prevalence of orthopedic ailments

During the forecast period, rising senior populations are anticipated to result in a high incidence of orthopaedic illnesses, which provide opportunities in the digital mobile X-ray devices industry with lucrative growth prospects. For instance, the World Health Organization predicts that the number of seniors will increase from 900 million in 2015 to 2 billion by 2050.

The Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market is Dominated by Firms Such as:

Canon India Pvt Ltd. (Japan)

General Electric (U.S.)

Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)

Siemens (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

MinXray, Inc. (U.S.)

Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany)

Carestream Health (U.S.)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Samsung (South Korea)

KA Imaging (Canada)

Recent Development

In November 2019: Canada-based KA Imaging announced its plans to launch Reveal, a portable digital X-ray detector capable of separating different energy levels. High quantum efficiency and simple integration are made possible by the novel triple stacked layer design of RevealTM 35C. Motion artifacts are eliminated by the detector's single X-ray exposure and the revolutionary Dual-Energy Subtraction (DES) technology is known as SpectralDRTM.

In January 2020, Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital (U.S.) and its affiliated medical practises launched Sentara eCare, a new digital platform for health care delivery that includes an integrated electronic medical record, patient portal, mobile app, registration, and invoicing capabilities.

Radical conclusions of the report:

Industry overview with a futuristic perspective

Analysis of production costs and analysis of the industrial chain

Full regional analysis

Benchmarking the competitive landscape

Market growth trends; current and emerging

Technological developments and products

Comprehensive coverage of market factors, restraints, opportunities, threats, limitations, and outlook for the Market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and ROI Analysis

Key Market Segments Covered in Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Industry Research

By Product

Mobile X-Ray

Hand-Held X-Ray Device

By Technology

Direct Radiography

By Application

Orthopaedic Imaging

Chest Imaging

By End-User

Hospital

Radiology Centres

Outpatient Clinics

Other End Users

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The digital mobile X-ray devices market also provides you with a detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for digital mobile X-ray devices market, the impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the digital mobile X-ray devices market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.

Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The digital mobile X-ray devices market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, technology, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the digital mobile X-ray devices market owing to the rising number of geriatric population along with adoption of innovative medical technology.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising health awareness among the people and growing demand of advanced medical technology.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Market Segmentation

Executive Summary

Premium Insights

Global Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market: Regulations

Market Overview

Global Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market , By Product

Global Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market, By Technology

Global Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market, By End User

Global Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market, By Application

Global Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market, By Region

Global Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market: Company Landscape

SWOT Analyses

Company Profile

Questionnaires

Related Reports

