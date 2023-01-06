U.S. markets closed

Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 5.11 Billion with Excellent an Excellent CAGR of 8.80% by The End of 2029

Data Bridge Market Research
·13 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the digital mobile X-ray devices market which was USD 2.6 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 5.11 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029

LONDON, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market" is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. This Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market report has been mainly designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which will ultimately assist them in boosting their return on investment (ROI). The report also provides CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. Explicit and state-of-the-art information has been presented in this Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market report which helps the Digital Mobile X-ray Devices industry to be knowledgeable about the types of consumers, consumer demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to a particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already present in the market.

These features or parameters help to take the business towards development and success. Digital Mobile X-ray Devices report comprises of all-embracing research on the current conditions of the industry, the potential of the market in the present, and the future prospects from various angles. The Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market report endows with all-inclusive knowledge and information on the rapidly changing market landscape, what already subsists in the market, future trends or market expectations, the competitive environment, and competitor strategies that assist in planning strategies for the Digital Mobile X-ray Devices industry with which it is possible to outdo the competitors.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the digital mobile X-ray devices market which was USD 2.6 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 5.11 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Gain Access to a Sample PDF of the Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-digital-mobile-x-ray-devices-market

Market Overview:

A digital mobile X-ray device is a mobile medical imaging system that can travel from one room to another and capture images in real-time. It offers a solution in emergency situations where traditional radiography or a CT scan cannot produce accurate results. Digital mobile x-ray systems are used, where patients require immediate access to services, such as accident scenes. Digital mobile X-ray is a portable medical device used to visually represent bone, ligaments, and other interior body parts.

Digital radiography (known as digital X-ray) uses an electronic sensor instead of a traditional X-ray film to capture X-ray images. The digital images are then easily stored directly to a computer almost immediately without wasting time. Dental imaging uses digital mobile X-ray devices to obtain a clear image of the jawbone and teeth. Any issues with oral health can also be diagnosed with x-ray device. Cavities, gum conditions, infections and tooth decay are a few dental issues that can be diagnosed with digital mobile X-ray devices. These considerations are driving the digital mobile X-ray devices market globally from 2022 to 2029.

Technology developments, partnerships and collaborations among the key market players, and other factors all contribute to the market's expansion. For instance, Carestream Health India announced the launch of the DRX Compass in February 2022. This digital radiation gives radiologists a whole new level of productivity and is accurate, practical, and adaptable.

The most promising health innovation area is artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in medical imaging. The industry has benefited from numerous ongoing research and development initiatives in this respect. Several businesses are engaged in R&D efforts to integrate AI into various imaging modalities, including digital X-ray systems. For use with GE's transportable X-ray system, GE introduced a new AI algorithm in its Critical Care Suite 2.0 at RSNA 2020, driving the market growth.

Opportunities

  • Prevalence of orthopedic ailments

During the forecast period, rising senior populations are anticipated to result in a high incidence of orthopaedic illnesses, which provide opportunities in the digital mobile X-ray devices industry with lucrative growth prospects. For instance, the World Health Organization predicts that the number of seniors will increase from 900 million in 2015 to 2 billion by 2050.

The Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market is Dominated by Firms Such as:

  • Canon India Pvt Ltd. (Japan)

  • General Electric (U.S.)

  • Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)

  • Siemens (Germany)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

  • Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

  • MinXray, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany)

  • Carestream Health (U.S.)

  • Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

  • Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

  • Samsung (South Korea)

  • KA Imaging (Canada)

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-digital-mobile-x-ray-devices-market

Recent Development

  • In November 2019: Canada-based KA Imaging announced its plans to launch Reveal, a portable digital X-ray detector capable of separating different energy levels. High quantum efficiency and simple integration are made possible by the novel triple stacked layer design of RevealTM 35C. Motion artifacts are eliminated by the detector's single X-ray exposure and the revolutionary Dual-Energy Subtraction (DES) technology is known as SpectralDRTM.

  • In January 2020, Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital (U.S.) and its affiliated medical practises launched Sentara eCare, a new digital platform for health care delivery that includes an integrated electronic medical record, patient portal, mobile app, registration, and invoicing capabilities.

Radical conclusions of the report:

  • Industry overview with a futuristic perspective

  • Analysis of production costs and analysis of the industrial chain

  • Full regional analysis

  • Benchmarking the competitive landscape

  • Market growth trends; current and emerging

  • Technological developments and products

  • Comprehensive coverage of market factors, restraints, opportunities, threats, limitations, and outlook for the Market

  • SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and ROI Analysis

Key Market Segments Covered in Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Industry Research

By Product

  • Mobile X-Ray

  • Hand-Held X-Ray Device

By Technology

  • Direct Radiography

By Application

  • Orthopaedic Imaging

  • Chest Imaging

By End-User

  • Hospital

  • Radiology Centres

  • Outpatient Clinics

  • Other End Users

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The digital mobile X-ray devices market also provides you with a detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for digital mobile X-ray devices market, the impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the digital mobile X-ray devices market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-digital-mobile-x-ray-devices-market

Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The digital mobile X-ray devices market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, technology, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the digital mobile X-ray devices market owing to the rising number of geriatric population along with adoption of innovative medical technology.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising health awareness among the people and growing demand of advanced medical technology.

Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

  • Market Segmentation

  • Executive Summary

  • Premium Insights

  • Global Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market: Regulations

  • Market Overview

  • Global Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market, By Product

  • Global Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market, By Technology

  • Global Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market, By End User

  • Global Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market, By Application

  • Global Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market, By Region

  • Global Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market: Company Landscape

  • SWOT Analyses

  • Company Profile

  • Questionnaires

  • Related Reports

Get the Full Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-digital-mobile-x-ray-devices-market

Explore More Reports:

  • Computed Radiography Market, By Type (Computed Radiography (CR), Digital Radiography (DR)), Applications (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-computed-radiography-market

  • Dental Imaging (X-Ray) Market, By Product (Digital X-Ray, Analog X-Ray, Dental CBCT, Intraoral Cameras, Dental Optic Imaging), Type (Intraoral X-rays, Extraoral X-rays, Hybrid X-Ray Systems), Application (Medical, Cosmetic, Forensic, Diagnostics, Surgery, Research, Therapeutic), End Users (Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Dental Academic and Research Institutes, Forensic Laboratories, Hospitals, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/dental-imaging-market

  • Dental Imaging System Market, Product (CBCT, Intraoral X Ray, Intraoral Cameras, Intraoral Scanners), Application (Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Implantology), End-User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Diagnostic Centers), Method (Extraoral Imaging, Intraoral Imaging), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dental-imaging-system-market

  • CBCT Dental Imaging Market, By Detector (Flat Panel Detector, Image Intensifier), Application (Dental Implants, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Others), End User (Hospitals and Dental Clinics, Academics and Research Institutes, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cbct-dental-imaging-market

  • Dental Radiology and Dental Imaging Devices Market, By Device (Dental Imaging and Dental Radiology), Imaging Type (2-Dimensional, 3-Dimensional), Method (Extra-Oral, Intra-Oral, Imaging, and Others), Application (Therapeutic, Diagnosis, Forensic, Cosmetic, and Others), End Use (Forensic Laboratories, Hospitals & Dental Clinics, and Academic & Research Institutes), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dental-radiology-and-dental-imaging-devices-market

  • Medical Imaging Market, By Type (Services, Product), Modality (Stationary, Portable), Procedure (Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, X-Ray Imaging, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging (SPECT/PET), Others), Technology (Direct Digital Radiology, Computed Radiology), Patient Age (Adults, Pediatric), Application (Cardiology, Pelvic And Abdominal, Oncology, Mammography, Gynecology, Neurology, Urology, Musculoskeletal, Dental, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Imaging Centers, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic and Research Institutes, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-imaging-market

  • Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market, By Technology (Deep Learning, Computer Vision, NLP, Others), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), Application (X-Ray, CT, MRI, Ultrasound, Molecular Imaging), Clinical Applications (Breast, Lung, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Liver, Prostate, Colon, Musculoskeletal, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-artificial-intelligence-in-medical-imaging-market

  • Medical Imaging Phantoms Market, By Device Type (X-ray/Fluoroscopy Phantoms, Ultrasound Phantoms, CT Phantoms, MRI Phantoms, Nuclear Imaging Phantoms, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Diagnostic and Reference Laboratories, Medical Device Companies), Material (Stimulating Devices, False Organ), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-imaging-phantoms-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


