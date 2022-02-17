U.S. markets open in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.25
    -25.75 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,672.00
    -179.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,500.75
    -99.25 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,061.50
    -16.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.84
    -0.82 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.70
    +17.20 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.14 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.01
    +0.31 (+1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0540
    -0.3980 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,460.01
    -697.86 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.98
    -15.41 (-1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.86
    -40.92 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

Digital Mortgage Lender, Beeline Announces Partnership with Stessa, a Roofstock company

·4 min read

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, an emerging digital mortgage lender that provides the shortest path to homeownership, today announced an agreement with Stessa, a Roofstock company, the leading online marketplace for investing in the single-family rental (SFR) sector. Beeline will provide conventional and Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) Mortgages to Stessa's clients as part of the partnership.

Beeline Expands it&#39;s partner relationships
Beeline Expands it's partner relationships

Beeline's platform is well suited to Stessa who makes it easier for real estate investors to manage their portfolios, just as Beeline does for home loans. In just 15 minutes, Beeline provides borrowers "Purchase And Refi-Ready Approvals," day or night, using a borrower's exact financial information and predictive analytics rather than relying solely on information that borrowers declare, as traditional pre-approvals do.

With the borrower's consent, Beeline securely accesses their bank, income, and tax information online, verifies the numbers instantly, and gives a more reliable, accurate approval upfront. Beeline boasts a remarkable 97% accuracy in predicting that their automated approval ultimately reaches Clear to Close — giving the borrower near certainty in as little as 15 minutes.

"We are absolutely ecstatic about this partnership", said Nick Liuzza, CEO of Beeline. "We like Stessa because of its strong brand recognition, their ability to deliver on its stated goals and a kindred philosophy around enabling and empowering people into property ownership through technology, so we are super happy with the outcome. Our platform will fit snugly with Stessa, and our ability to give early certainty, then close quickly will help build confidence with investor borrowers."

Beeline, whose platform already supports borrowers having multiple properties within a single profile, is developing a dedicated onboarding journey specifically designed for investors during Q1 of 2022,, which is different from a standard purchase transaction. "Many lenders try to cram investors down a normal single-family purchase path," said Jessica Kennedy, COO. "It's a different transaction and worthy of its own process and technology in order to heighten the customer experience while closing faster and more easily."

Beeline, which launched its proprietary platform in June of 2020, is licensed in 26 states and continues to advance its origination and title platforms as it moves toward $1B in mortgage originations.

About Beeline
Beeline is a U.S. home lender that gives consumers the shortest path to realize their dreams of a new home or refinancing. A radical new way to apply without the hassle of filling out long, tedious documents gives Beeline customers more certainty with a Beeline Ready-Approval than from a typical pre-approval with much less effort, by letting consumers directly link their exact financial info in seconds. This gives Beeline accurate information and users the lowest rates. Best of all, applying takes only 15 minutes from the sofa on a mobile device day or night. Speeding up approvals also means Beeline can give low rates to its customers. Based in Providence, R.I., Beeline is licensed in 26 states, including the District of Columbia. Find out more at www.makeabeeline.com.

About Stessa
Stessa gives millions of real estate investors with single-family rentals, multifamily buildings, and short-term rentals a powerful new way to track, manage, and report on all of their properties in one place. Property owners can now see all their key metrics in one place with a visual dashboard, automate their income and expense tracking, organize all types of real estate documents, and save time with tax-ready financial reports. And best of all, Stessa is FREE for individual investors!

Stessa's users track more than 170,000 individual properties representing over $45 billion of assets. Stessa was founded in 2016, is headquartered in San Francisco, and was acquired by Roofstock in 2021. To learn more, visit https://www.stessa.com.

About Roofstock
Roofstock is the leading marketplace for investing in single-family rental homes, offering investment properties in top U.S. markets. The company provides all of the resources for investors to buy, own and sell real estate online, including data analytics, property management oversight, and other tools. Stessa's transparent, innovative marketplace empowers investors to own cash-flowing rental properties, diversify their investment portfolios and build long-term wealth through real estate. Founded in 2015, the company has facilitated more than $3 billion in transaction volume through its marketplace to date.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-mortgage-lender-beeline-announces-partnership-with-stessa-a-roofstock-company-301484339.html

SOURCE Beeline Loans

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Down After Reporting Earnings. It’s Hard to Say Why.

    QuantumScape reported fourth-quarter results Wednesday evening. The pre-sales company said it met all of its 2021 goals.

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Still a Great Invesment?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned -3.23% for the third quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 0.58%, the Russell […]

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential

    In this post, we will take a look at ten growth stocks from the semiconductor industry. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight to the top five stocks, then head on over to 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential. The semiconductor industry is one of the hottest topics in the technology sector […]

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Stocks Fall, Havens Rise on Ukraine Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slipped on Thursday as traders weighed geopolitical developments in Ukraine and a flurry of corporate earnings.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?The Stoxx 600 Index reversed earlier gains to trade

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • QuantumScape stock falls after EV battery maker's Q4 loss

    Shares of QuantumScape Corp. fell more than 6% in the extended session Wednesday after the maker of solid state lithium metal batteries for electric cars posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. QuantumScape also promised to hit several milestones in 2022, including the delivery of samples using the company's proprietary cell format to at least one customer. The company lost $70.8 million, or 16 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $1.3 billion, or $4.42 a share, in

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • Why Masimo Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) were tanking 35.2% as of 12:37 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the medical technology company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Tuesday. Masimo's results were actually pretty good.

  • Cisco Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings and a Growing Buyback

    The networking giant reported revenue of $12.7 billion in the latest quarter, up 6% from a year ago. It also announced an additional $15 billion worth of potential stock buybacks

  • Shopify Suffers Biggest Drop Ever on Slowing Growth Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. plunged 17% in Toronto, the most ever, after giving a weaker outlook for growth this year, as online spending resets and consumers face higher inflation. Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?“T

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Fisker CEO says all-electric Ocean SUV is ’on schedule to start deliveries in November’

    Fisker Chairman & CEO Henrik Fisker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's earnings, the electric Ocean SUV model, EV competition, and growth.