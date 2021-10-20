U.S. markets close in 6 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,529.55
    +9.92 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,551.08
    +93.77 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,134.92
    +5.83 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.16
    -1.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.14
    -0.82 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.80
    +10.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1651
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6370
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2570
    -0.1030 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,979.17
    +3,213.09 (+5.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,528.26
    +47.46 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.27
    -9.26 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Digital Motorsports and Ford World Rally Team Develop VR Rally Simulator

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ESE Entertainment Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Malcolm Wilson's M-Sport

Malcolm Wilson&#39;s M-Sport division Fiesta WRC car, not a replica. Digital Motorsports converted it into a simulator that would provide customers with the most authentic rally experience possible while maintaining original vehicle integrity.
Malcolm Wilson's M-Sport division Fiesta WRC car, not a replica. Digital Motorsports converted it into a simulator that would provide customers with the most authentic rally experience possible while maintaining original vehicle integrity.
Malcolm Wilson's M-Sport division Fiesta WRC car, not a replica. Digital Motorsports converted it into a simulator that would provide customers with the most authentic rally experience possible while maintaining original vehicle integrity.

Custom modified Cube

Custom modified Cube Controls steering wheel and OMP WRC wheel rim, along with Heusinkveld hydro handbrake result in an exact match for real driving position on the left-hand side.
Custom modified Cube Controls steering wheel and OMP WRC wheel rim, along with Heusinkveld hydro handbrake result in an exact match for real driving position on the left-hand side.
Custom modified Cube Controls steering wheel and OMP WRC wheel rim, along with Heusinkveld hydro handbrake result in an exact match for real driving position on the left-hand side.

Hi-spec gaming PC

Hi-spec gaming PC mounted in the trunk, along with monitor for the operator to manage gameplay for the drivers. Back in the main cockpit, the driver sits in a Sparco Circuit QRT wrap around bucket seat and the latest HTC Vive Virtual Reality headset used to complete the immersive experience.
Hi-spec gaming PC mounted in the trunk, along with monitor for the operator to manage gameplay for the drivers. Back in the main cockpit, the driver sits in a Sparco Circuit QRT wrap around bucket seat and the latest HTC Vive Virtual Reality headset used to complete the immersive experience.
Hi-spec gaming PC mounted in the trunk, along with monitor for the operator to manage gameplay for the drivers. Back in the main cockpit, the driver sits in a Sparco Circuit QRT wrap around bucket seat and the latest HTC Vive Virtual Reality headset used to complete the immersive experience.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”) is pleased to announce that its Digital Motorsports Brand, together with Ford World Rally Team, which is owned by Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), have built a full-scale rally simulator using the base of an actual M-Sport World Rally Car, the Fiesta WRC, provided by Malcolm Wilson’s M-Sport division.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, states “Digital Motorsports has once again proven it is an industry leader by working directly with Ford’s Motorsport division. Together we have developed a unique technology to enable World Rally Drivers to prepare for the next generation of Hybrid Rally Cars.”

Craig Breen, FORD M-SPORT WRC Driver, commented: “I’m super excited to be heading into a new era of the sport with Ford & M Sport, it’s something that I’ve wanted and have dreamt about for a long time and finally it’s here, it’s in our hands now to go out and perform - especially with the new hybrid cars coming into effect for 2022. It’s such an exciting time to be involved in World Rally, at the pinnacle of the sport and with such a prestigious team and partners such as M Sport and Digital Motorsports.

We have a unique opportunity with Digital Motorsports and the custom simulator that has been developed in that we can work with the team, get the virtual car dialled in and really start to get familiar with the hybrid technology. This will be a world first in our area of motorsport and I just can’t wait to get started!”

Niall Maher, Founder and CEO, states “Digital Motorsports is always forward thinking about the next generation of technology that will enable drivers to be prepared for the next season of motorsports. Digital Motorsports has been working closely with Craig for several years to help him prepare for this amazing opportunity. Craig has been using our Pro Rally simulator to help prepare for WRC rally events and all his hard work has finally paid off.

The rally simulator provides users with a friendly and authentic rally experience, replicating the Fiesta’s steering and pedal inputs by using the Simucube 2 Pro direct drive servo motor and Heusinkveld ultimate pedals. These tried and tested motorsport grade components are regularly installed in training simulators for professional drivers. In addition, custom fabricated and modified Sim Lab GT1-Evo chassis components were used to mount the powerful direct drive motor and pedals using a series of heavy duty clamps mounted to the roll cage and floor. This construction allows for the whole system to be unbolted and removed from the car in a matter of minutes. When in place, the chassis has no flex, which is critical to ensure the feedback from the wheelbase is transmitted to the driver accurately.

In order for the operator to manage gameplay for the drivers, a hi-spec gaming PC was neatly mounted in the boot of the car. In the main cockpit, the driver sits in a Sparco Circuit QRT wrap around bucket seat and the latest HTC Vive Virtual Reality headset is used to complete the immersive experience. The setup is complete with a modified Cube Controls steering wheel and OMP WRC wheel rim, along with a Heusinkveld hydro handbrake. The construction of the rally simulator provides for a driving position that is an exact match to the real driving position on the left-hand side.

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.ese.gg

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.
For further information about ESE, please contact:
Daniel Mogil, Investor Relations
investors@esegaming.com
647-492-1535

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14819f1c-7a64-4a02-8d09-c5054d7be265

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19fbe363-4bf1-4c4d-8bec-590e21de513b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef94734a-f7dd-4e18-8688-90bc7ebb2fb2


Recommended Stories

  • NIO May Bring ET7's Electric Drive System To All Models: Report

    Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) may introduce its electric sedan ET7’s electric drive system to all models, cnEVpost reported on Tuesday, citing a Chinese news publication. What Happened: The Shanghai-headquartered Nio may bring the second-generation electric motor to other models such as the ES8, ES6 and EC6, as per reports coming from China. The electric drive system has a combined system power of 480kW — 180kW at the front and 300kW at the rear — and a peak torque of 850 Nm

  • Volkswagen's main plant producing fewest cars since 1958, source says

    Volkswagen has produced just 300,000 cars at its main Wolfsburg plant so far this year, a company source with knowledge of the matter said, the lowest figure since 1958 and far behind its average output before the pandemic. The plant, which makes cars from the Golf, Tiguan, and Seat brands among others, produced an average of 780,000 vehicles per year in the past decade and the company said in 2018 it aimed to boost this figure to a million. Volkswagen has previously said it would have a production shortfall in the high hundreds of thousands due to a lack of semiconductors, a problem plaguing automakers worldwide which the company expects to last well into 2022.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Arrival Stock, and 1 Reason to Avoid

    After Tesla's success, enthusiastic investors are looking for the next big thing in electric vehicles. One promising electric vehicle start-up is Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL). Let's discuss the top three reasons to buy Arrival stock, and one reason to avoid it.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Ford Stock?

    Although the computer chip shortage wrecked third-quarter auto sales by causing third quarter auto sales to tumble, the market still finds an investment in Ford (NYSE: F) to be intriguing. Ford's sales for the period were hurt along with most everyone else's, but it was actually able to beat expectations and management says sales improved as the quarter progressed. Because the automaker also continued its dominance in the truck market and sales of its electric vehicles are revving up, it's no wonder everyone is talking about Ford's stock.

  • Tesla's discount car insurance rolls into another state — should you hop in?

    While the company boasts savings of up to 60%, it isn't an option for everyone.

  • Rivian Steps On the Pedal

    Rivian Automotive Inc. has not only launched the world's first electric pickup in an attempt to conquer the great outdoors but it is also set to become a public company. Additionally, the EV automaker is also about to open the first of its experiential brand spaces in Venice on Sunday. First Hub in Venice Rivian's Hub on Venice Boulevard is designed to be much more than the typical dealer retail shop. Although there will be vehicles, Venice will also be a workshop venue for events with speakers

  • Seanergy Maritime Acquires 2010-Built Capesize Vessel For $34.3M

    Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) has agreed to purchase a Capesize vessel for .3 million. The Vessel, built-in 2010 at a shipyard in Japan, has a cargo-carrying capacity of 181,500 deadweight tons and will be renamed M/V Dukeship. The company expects the M/V Dukeship delivery within November 2021. Following her delivery, Seanergy's fleet will increase to 17 Capesize vessels with an aggregate cargo capacity exceeding 3 million dwt. Seanergy Maritime expects to fund the deal with ca

  • Foxconn, Lordstown Motors' potential partner, launches its own electric vehicles

    Hon Hai Technology Group, the Taiwanese company that has agreed to buy Lordstown Motors' plant near Youngstown, Ohio, introduced its own first electric vehicle models on Monday.

  • Exclusive-Renault eyes bigger production cut as chip shortage rumbles on -sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -French carmaker Renault expects to produce at least 300,000 fewer vehicles this year due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips, three sources close to the firm told Reuters on Wednesday, a much bigger hit than previously estimated. The supply problems would cost Renault, which is set to publish its third-quarter sales on Friday, over a third more than the 220,000 lost vehicles it forecast in early September. A Renault spokesperson declined to comment.

  • C-Suite Rides: Got wealth? Lexus LC 500 convertible is for you! (PHOTOS)

    You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more luxurious and eye-catching ride than the Lexus LC 500 convertible.

  • Should You Climb Aboard EV Maker Rivian's IPO?

    Electric automaker Rivian plans to launch one of the decade's biggest IPOs, which could raise over $8 billion. Founded in 2009, Rivian launched its first vehicle – the R1T – in September. Rivian also plans to roll out its R1S, a seven-passenger SUV built on the R1T's battery and propulsion system, in December for $70,000.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now As Automakers Charge Higher?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Chevy Corvair Junkyard Homes Rotting Relics

    This is where Corvairs go to die.

  • Israeli startup AIR unveils flying vehicle to be used 'like cars'

    Israeli startup AIR on Tuesday unveiled its first "easy-to-operate" electric, vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that it aims to sell directly to consumers predominantly in the United States starting in 2024. AIR has been working with the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) for two years and expects to obtain certification by the end of 2023 for the AIR ONE, a two-seater, 970 kg (2,138 lb) eVTOL, which will have a flight range of 110 miles (177 km), Chief Executive Rani Plaut told Reuters. Air taxi firm Joby Aviation has gone public via a merger with a blank-check company and Vertical Aerospace - which has pre-orders for up to 1,000 eVTOL aircraft with launch customers Avolon and American Airlines - is going public via a merger with Broadstone Acquisition Corp.

  • Geely and Volvo's Lynk & Co set to expand to Gulf region in Q4 2021

    Geely and Volvo Car's joint Lynk & Co brand said on Wednesday it plans to expand its sales network beyond China and Europe to the Gulf region in the fourth quarter of this year. Lynk & Co, which sells and rents cars to customers on monthly subscriptions, will also begin its Asian market expansion "in due course", it said in a statement. It will mainly sell its cars through dealers in the Middle East and Asia, like China, rather than use the subscription model it has established in Europe, said Lin Jie, a Geely Auto senior vice president who also oversees Lynk & Co's sales.

  • Toyota earmarks $3.4 billion to boost EV battery production in the US through 2030

    Toyota Motor is joining other major automakers in putting its money behind electrification, saying Monday it would invest $3.4 billion in battery development and production in the United States through the end of the decade. The investment, which comes through the Japanese automaker’s North American arm, includes plans for a new $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant under a new company and with its metals unit Toyota Tsusho. The new plans are part of Toyota’s larger aim to invest $13.5 billion globally to keep up with other automakers who have already pledged to earmark massive sums to boost battery development and electrify their respective portfolios.

  • Grand Central’s New Transit Hub to Be Overseen by MTA Subsidiary

    (Bloomberg) -- New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is set to vote on creating a subsidiary corporation to oversee a new rail facility below Grand Central Terminal that will connect Long Island commuters to Manhattan’s east side.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightB

  • Demers Ambulances and Lion Electric Launch All-electric, Purpose-Built Ambulance

    Demers Ambulances, a leading North American manufacturer of ambulance vehicles and The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, unveiled today the Demers eFX Ambulance, the first all-electric and purpose-built ambulance.

  • Baseball fans survive fiery crash on flight from Texas to Boston for playoff game

    The plane crashed through a fence during takeoff and burst into flames.

  • Safety vs. privacy issues arise as FedEx Express installs driver-facing cameras in vehicles

    FedEx Express recently began installing driver-facing cameras in pickup and delivery vehicles. FedEx and some industry experts say it can protect against fraudulent and unsafe driving claims. Some drivers call it an invasion of privacy.