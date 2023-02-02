U.S. markets open in 8 hours 55 minutes

Digital Multimeter Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.47%, Reaching a Valuation of US$ 1.3 Billion from 2022-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·8 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for digital multimeters, it is anticipated that the digital multimeter market in Europe will expand significantly over the next several years

Farmington, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Multimeter Market was valued at USD 1.0 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.47% over the forecast period 2023-2030. When there is an issue with an electronic item, a digital multimeter is used to measure voltage, current, and resistance to determine the source of the issue. It can also be used to determine whether or not there is continuity between two locations in an electric circuit. Digital multimeters were created a long time ago with the expectation that they will eventually replace analog meters due to their greater accuracy and dependability.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Digital Multimeter Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Typical components of a digital multimeter include an LCD display, a knob that allows the user to select between various ranges of electric parameters, a dial, and an input jack. There are three types of digital multimeters, including one that can be held in the hand, one that sits on a bench, and one that is attached to anything.

Digital Multimeter Market Recent Developments:

  • In April 2019, Gossen Metrawatt GmbH, a leading manufacturer of electrical measurement and testing instruments, introduces the new Metraline series of digital multimeter. This release aims to include an auto-disconnect socket for safety, and this digital multimeter is safe under the measurement category CAT III (600V) or CAT IV (300V).

  • In April 2019, a new Automotive Customer Center in Nagoya, Japan was opened by Keysight Technologies Inc, a leading manufacturer of electronic test and measurement equipment and software. The goal of this new contact center is to serve customers in the local area in support of innovative technology projects.

  • In November 2018, Tektronix, a company that makes equipment for testing and measuring, released the Keithley DMM7512, a dual-channel sampling multimeter with 712 digits. The multimeter is an 18-bit digitizer with a current sensitivity of 0.1 nA and a voltage sensitivity of 1 V, 1 Msample/s.

Digital Multimeter Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the kind of product, the market is divided into Handheld, Benchtop, Mounted, and Other categories. When something goes wrong with an electronic item, a digital multimeter is used to measure the current, voltage, and resistance. It is also used to provide continuity between two locations in an electrical circuit. Based on its application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, and manufacturing. The power factor of a digital multimeter reveals the reactance-induced voltage-ampere loss in a system.

Regional Outlook:

In the near future, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for digital multimeters. This is because countries like India and China are automating their electrical and electronic sectors and making technological improvements. Because critical resources such as land and labour are readily available in Asia-Pacific nations, large market participants may choose to establish factories there to stimulate market growth in the region. Due to the expansion of the electronics sector in countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany, it is anticipated that the digital multimeter market in Europe will expand significantly over the next several years. Due to the rapid industrialization of nations such as the United States and Canada, it is anticipated that North America would experience significant growth on the worldwide market in the near future.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248435/?Mode=TM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

4.47% from 2023 to 2030

Market Size in 2022

USD 1.0 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 1.3 Billion

By Type

Handheld, Mounted, Benchtop, Others

By Applications

Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Manufacturing

By Companies

Fluke Corporation, Keysight, FLIR, Rohde & Schwarz, Victor, UNI-T, HIOKI, Chauvin Arnoux Group, Klein Tools, B&K Precision Corporation, CEM, Gossen Metrawatt, and Others

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2021

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The market for digital multimeters is primarily driven by their versatility and features, such as accuracy, flexible use, portability, dual display resolution, and lifetime warranties. Due to these characteristics and the fact that Digital Multimeters can perform multiple functions, it is anticipated that their popularity will increase. Increasing numbers of enterprises use electronic gadgets each year. This holds true for numerous businesses kinds. Due to this enhancement, electrical professionals measure the voltage, current, and resistance of electronic equipment with digital multimeters more frequently.

Despite the fact that digital multimeters are extremely useful and essential equipment for electricians, they are not without flaws. A digital mustimeter power factor displays the volt-ampere losses caused by reactance in a system. If your power factor is low, you will be fined by the power company. However, you can reduce these expenses by installing a power factor adjustment system.

Market Opportunity:

The majority of growth in the worldwide digital multimeter market is attributable to the increasing demand for these instruments in the automotive industry. In the coming years, the necessity to eliminate parallax errors in testing and measuring applications is anticipated to generate revenue-generating opportunities for industry leaders. This is something that ought to occur within the next several years. In the coming years, modifying currently available devices could increase demand and contribute to the expansion of the digital multimeter industry as a whole.

Digital Multimeter Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Fluke Corporation, Keysight, FLIR, Rohde & Schwarz, Victor, UNI-T, HIOKI, Chauvin Arnoux Group, Klein Tools, B&K Precision Corporation, CEM, Gossen Metrawatt, and Others.

Digital Multimeter Market, By Product Type

  • Handheld

  • Mounted

  • Benchtop

  • Others

Digital Multimeter Market, By Application

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Automotive

  • Manufacturing

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Automotive Reed Sensors Switches MarketThe Automotive Reed Switches Market Is Expected To Register A CAGR Of 5.8% During The Forecast Period 2022 to 2030. The growing automotive sector in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the reed switch market in the region as India and China emerge as auto component manufacturing hubs for the western auto giants. Over the past few years, the reed switch market in Asia Pacific has grown rapidly with a global share of around 35% followed by North America and Europe.

  • 3D Accelerometer and Acoustic Sensor Market – The Global 3D Accelerometer And Acoustic Sensor Market Are Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.1% During The Forecast Period From 2022 To 2030. The Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increased investments in R&D and technological advances. Moreover, increasing demand for consumer electronics with advanced features such as real-time video streaming and 3D sensing technology will drive regional market growth.

  • Airflow Sensor MarketThe Global Air Flow Sensors Market Size Is Anticipated To Be Evaluated At US$ 2,242 Mn In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach US$ 3,140 Mn In 2030. The Sales Of Air Flow Sensors Are Likely To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.4% In The Forecast Period. North America dominates the global airflow sensor market in terms of demand generation. The airflow sensor market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significantly high growth rate.

  • Cooled Infrared Sensors MarketThe Global Cooled Infrared Sensors Market size is estimated to be USD 5.92 billion, in 2022 at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global cooled infrared sensor market in 2030. Latin America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for the cooled infrared sensor market during the forecast period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


