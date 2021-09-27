U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,448.95
    -6.53 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,950.72
    +152.72 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,973.24
    -74.46 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.82
    +37.74 (+1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.37
    +1.39 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.80
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.27 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1708
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9410
    +0.2560 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,114.88
    -193.77 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,074.05
    -27.47 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,070.15
    +18.67 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Digital Nomads World Debuts!

·1 min read

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Nomads World (DNW), the new and only face-to-face trade show and educational conference dedicated to digital nomads, freelancers and remote workers will debut in Washington D.C. May 11th & 12th, 2022 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

The conference and trade show will run concurrently with a Virtual Event, providing the best of both worlds for attendees, exhibitors and sponsors.

The value and benefits of remote work are becoming more evident every day. It has become a fast- growing productivity solution for hiring companies and workers alike. Digital nomad, freelance and remote professionals need more information as well as solutions for best practices. DNW provides the opportunity for in-person networking and learning.

This exciting two day face-to-face and virtual event will give these professionals a unique chance to:

  • Network with their peers

  • Learn from other successful freelancers, digital nomads and remote workers

  • Educate themselves about dealing with the challenges unique to this sort of work

  • Meet with top ranked recruiters, technology and service providers face-to- face

  • Meet with destination execs who are trying to attract them to their cities and countries

  • Build teams for larger projects

DNW is being produced by Mission Group Live, LLC, a live and virtual event company whose principals have over 70 years of successful, award-winning event and conference experience.

Visit our website for additional information: www.digitalnomadsworld.com Or, contact us directly:

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-nomads-world-debuts-301384973.html

SOURCE Digital Nomads World

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

    Widening power shortages in China have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some shops in the northeast operated by candlelight and malls shut early as the economic toll of the squeeze mounted. China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. Rationing has been implemented during peak hours in many parts of northeastern China since last week, and residents of cities including Changchun said cuts were occurring sooner and lasting for longer, state media reported.

  • The Great Car-Chip Shortage Will Have Lasting Consequences

    Semiconductors have become a strategic component for car makers. First they will increase inventories, then some might design their own.

  • Oil Prices Surge. Here’s How High Goldman Sachs Says They Can Go.

    Hurricane Ida also hit oil output, a primary reason Goldman sees the price going to $90. Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast to $90 a barrel as it said Hurricane Ida should prove to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.” “Global oil demand is back to converging to pre-Covid levels led by mobility in Asia, including China, and with the Delta Covid impact fading,” they said, adding that the global decline in air travel was smaller than first feared.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe crackdown on power consumption is be

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • Oil prices look to finish at a nearly 3-year high; Goldman Sachs lifts Brent year-end target to $90 a barrel

    Goldman Sachs has boosted its oil price target to $90, citing the lingering impact of Hurricane Ida on supply while demand ramps up, particularly in COVID-averse Asia.

  • U.S. Slips in Retirement Index, and 682,400 Seniors Are Behind on Their Mortgage

    Retirement Roundup: The U.S. fell one spot, to No. 17, in Natixis' Global Retirement index; a Charles Schwab survey finds younger workers feeling the most financial stress; and more.

  • Some Apple, Tesla suppliers suspend production in China amid power pinch

    Two major Taiwanese chipmakers, however, said their China facilities are operating as normal. The development comes as tight coal supplies in China and toughening emissions standards have triggered a contraction in heavy industry in several regions, dragging on the country's economic growth rate, analysts have said. Apple supplier Unimicron Technology Corp late on Sunday said three of its China subsidiaries stopped production from midday on Sept. 26 until midnight on Sept. 30 to "comply with the local governments' electricity limiting policy".

  • Commodity Giant Trafigura Paints Bullish Outlook for Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- The world faces higher oil and gas prices this winter and beyond as supply struggles to catch up with fast-rising demand, according to Trafigura Group, one of the world’s largest commodity trading houses. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional Design“We’re going

  • Rolls-Royce soars after hitting disposal target with $2 billion ITP sale

    LONDON (Reuters) -Rolls-Royce said it had agreed to sell its Spanish unit ITP Aero to a consortium led by Bain Capital Private Equity for 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion), helping the British engineering group hit its 2 billion pound target for disposals. The sale, announced on Monday, sent Rolls-Royce shares soaring 11% to 148 pence, their highest level since March 2020 in the early weeks of the pandemic, on the view that recovery of Britain's most famous industrial name is underway. Last year Rolls-Royce was floored by the COVID-19 pandemic as its airline customers stopped flying, resulting in a perilous few months before the company raised more cash and secured huge loans.

  • Brent Rises to Highest Since 2018 on Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent rallied, nearing the key $80-a-barrel mark, on signs that the crude market is rapidly tightening amid a global energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe global benchmark crude surged as much as 2.3% to the highest level in nearly three

  • Oil heads for $80 as energy crisis escalates - live updates

    Britain is doomed to a Winter of Discontent, warns Ukraine gas boss Putin’s power play sets new German leader a challenge FTSE 100 edges 0.2pc higher, boosted by Rolls Royce Nasdaq falls as investors swapped big tech for stocks linked to economic growth Kallum Pickering: The Tories need a stronger Labour to make Brexit work Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Would Love These 3 Unstoppable Stocks

    Finding companies with attributes that the legendary investor looks for is a solid investment strategy.

  • General Mills' Investor Presentation: 3 Big Takeaways

    General Mills (NYSE: GIS) is back to growing again. In an investor presentation this week, the company described a challenging operating environment, with supply bottlenecks and rising prices. General Mills reported just a 2% organic sales uptick after adjusting for currency exchange-rate shifts.

  • Amazon Is Winning the Battle for Workers

    To make matters worse for some employers, some countries like the U.S. have rolled out fiscal stimulus programs that have left some consumers with excess cash. Throughout the pandemic, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been attracting employees while others are having difficulty. Let's look at why Amazon is winning the battle for employees.