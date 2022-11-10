Digital Nudges Help Protect the Planet, One Bin at a Time | Routeware Sends 1B Recycling Reminders

Routeware

Recyclers have downloaded 4 million calendars and diverted tons of materials from landfills.

America Recycles Day

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for America Recycles Day, Routeware Inc., a leading provider of technology solutions for waste and recycling, is celebrating sending one billion customer notifications.



“Our mobile apps and website tools have reminded people to take out the trash and recycling over a billion times, which means more waste diversion, happier recyclers, and cleaner communities. With powerful digital tools for outreach and education, cities and haulers are providing better service and creating positive environmental outcomes,” said Luke Closs, Vice President and Chief Technologist for Routeware.

The company’s tech suite for waste and recycling outreach and education, powered by ReCollect, allows clients to notify people of collection days and changes, educate them about what goes where, and empower them to do their part to protect the planet every day.

When cities and haulers provide digital tools to help people understand waste and recycling, real environmental outcomes result. Taken together, their actions are helping create broad impacts:

1 Billion Recycling Notifications

What it means : We’ve reminded people about their collection days one billion times, helping move up to 90 million tons of material through the value chain more efficiently and effectively.





4 Million Calendar Downloads

What it means : When people can download a recycling calendar at home, their waste services providers don’t have to mail them — reducing the CO2 generated by delivery by about 88 tons per year.





163,000 Waste Sorting Game Answers for Plastic Straws

What it means : The Game teaches thousands of people where plastic straws go, ensuring 43 tons of straws are properly disposed of each year.





103,000 Waste Sorting Game Answers for Cell Phones

What it means : Our Game helps thousands of people properly dispose of old cell phones, diverting 15 tons of phones from landfills annually and enough mercury to contaminate more than a hundred thousand lakes.





150,000 Waste Sorting Game Answers for Batteries

What it means: Batteries can cause fires, so disposing of them properly is extremely important. The Game taught thousands of people where batteries go, preventing recycling center fires and ensuring 37 tons of batteries have been properly disposed of, keeping potentially hazardous material out of landfills.



Learn about all our tools for smart waste and recycling operations Dec. 5-8, 2022 in Routeware Booth #322 at WasteCon, the Solid Waste Association of North America’s annual conference and tradeshow in San Diego, Calif.

Routeware has reminded people to take out the recycling over 1B times. We’ve been digitally transforming the waste and recycling industry for 20+ years, helping waste and recycling operators use technology to delight customers, improve operations, and protect our planet. Our solutions are used by over 1000 smart cities and haulers in every US state, across Canada, and in the United Kingdom, benefiting over 100M people. Find out more at www.routeware.com.

